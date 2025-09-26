APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification out at appsc.gov.in for 413 Junior Engineer posts, Check Apply Online, Selection Process and More

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Junior Engineer. A total of 413 Junior Engineer posts are to be filled through Common Recruitment Examination under various works Departments of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh GroupB (Non-Gazetted) Non-Ministerial. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2025.
Candidates are advised to check all the details regarding the Junior Engineer Recruitment Drive-2025 including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others given below.
APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Download PDF
The detailed pdf for Junior Engineer Examination-2025 is available on the official website with all the crucial details. You can download the APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 PDF directly through the link given below-
|APPSC JE Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Overview
413 Junior Engineer posts are to be filled through Common Recruitment Examination under various works Departments of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Check the table below for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
JE Common Recruitment Examination 2025
|
Name of Post
|
Junior Engineer
|
Number of Vacancy
|
413
|
Last Date To Apply
|
October 10, 2025
|
Official Website
|
https://appsc.gov.in/
APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification
Candidates should have minimum 3 (three) years Diploma/Bachelor's Degree or Bachelor of Technology or equivalent from a recognized Institutions/ University in the concerned subjects.
Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification link for posts wise eligibility and other educational qualification.
How to apply for APPSC JE 2025?
Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in on or before 10 October 2025. Before applying online, the candidate must mandatory carry out ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) on the Commission's website. Detailed instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application are available on the official website.
