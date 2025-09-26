APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification out at appsc.gov.in for 413 Junior Engineer posts, Check Apply Online, Selection Process and More

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
By Manish Kumar
Sep 26, 2025, 13:35 IST

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025  PDF: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for  413 Junior Engineer posts. These posts are to be filled in different departments across the state through Common Recruitment Examination under  Group B (Non-Gazetted) Non-Ministerial. Check notification link, pdf, salary and others. 

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Junior Engineer. A total of 413 Junior Engineer posts are to be filled through Common Recruitment Examination under various works Departments of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh GroupB (Non-Gazetted) Non-Ministerial. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2025.

Candidates are advised to check all the details regarding the Junior Engineer Recruitment Drive-2025 including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others given below.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

The detailed pdf for Junior Engineer Examination-2025 is available on the official website with all the crucial details. You can download the APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 PDF directly through the link given below-

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025  Download PDF

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Overview

413 Junior Engineer posts are to be filled through Common Recruitment Examination under various works Departments of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Check the table below for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification

Exam Conducting Body

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)

Exam Name

JE Common Recruitment Examination 2025

Name of Post

 Junior Engineer 

Number of Vacancy

413

Last Date To Apply 

October 10, 2025

Official Website

https://appsc.gov.in/

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification

Candidates should have minimum 3 (three) years Diploma/Bachelor's Degree or Bachelor of Technology or equivalent from a recognized Institutions/ University in the concerned subjects. 
Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification link for posts wise eligibility and other educational qualification.

How to apply for APPSC JE 2025?

Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in on or before 10 October 2025. Before applying online, the candidate must mandatory carry out ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) on the Commission's website. Detailed instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application are available on the official website.

