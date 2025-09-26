APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification out at appsc.gov.in for 413 Junior Engineer posts, Check Apply Online, Selection Process and More

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Junior Engineer. A total of 413 Junior Engineer posts are to be filled through Common Recruitment Examination under various works Departments of Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh GroupB (Non-Gazetted) Non-Ministerial. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 10, 2025.

Candidates are advised to check all the details regarding the Junior Engineer Recruitment Drive-2025 including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others given below.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

The detailed pdf for Junior Engineer Examination-2025 is available on the official website with all the crucial details. You can download the APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 PDF directly through the link given below-