Left-Handed or Right-Handed Personality Test: When you wink at someone, which eye do you use? The right eye or the left eye. Or when you fold your arms, which arm is on the top? The left arm or the right arm. Which hand do you use for opening a jar? The left or right hand. Which arm do you wear your watch on? Left arm or right arm? Or when you are using a knife or fork, the knife is in which hand? Right or left. Now, all these questions serve as cues to help you determine if you are left-handed or right-handed. While 90 per cent of people in the world use their right hand to throw a ball, brush their teeth, or write. However, did you know that only 10 per cent of people in the world are left-handed? In fact, there is a day dedicated to left-handers. International Left Handers Day is celebrated annually on August 13 to celebrate the uniqueness of left-handed individuals. The day was first celebrated in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell.

Before diving into the personality traits of left-handed and right-handed people, let us quickly understand why you are left-handed. Research tells us that this is a hereditary trait that is passed on by left-handed parents. However, there is a catch to this. As per a study on ‘Genetic Influences on Handedness’, the heritability is around 25 per cent, which also means that genetics is not solely responsible for your left-handedness. You may have picked up the trait or imitated your left-handed parent. Let us now get to the fun part. In this personality test, we will explore the traits of people who are left-handed and those who are right-handed. Are you curious to know about your dominant traits? Let’s go! Did You Know? In the long list of left-handed US presidents, we have Barack Obama, James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Henry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Left-Handed or Right-Handed? Your Dominant Hand Reveals A Lot About Your Personality! A bit of science. Our brain is cross-wired. This means that the right hemisphere of the brain controls the left side of the body and vice versa. So if you are left-handed, then most likely you are right-brain dominant. Let’s explore the personality traits now! #1 Left-Handed Personality Traits If you are left-handed, your personality traits reveal that you are more likely to be creative and good at music or art. You are good at carving your own path. You also make great leaders (the U.S. presidents are the proof!). You have the ‘big picture’ thinking. You may also be good at grasping emotions and understanding the context and relationships between different ideas and events. However, you may at times struggle with organisational skills, focusing on minute details, and linear thinking. As you enjoy processing information through patterns, images, and sound. You may not show it, but you may have a preference for less structured, spontaneous, and fluid environments. You are naturally good at generating new ideas, innovative solutions, and artistic expressions.