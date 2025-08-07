Q No. Section-A (12 x 1 = 12 Marks) This section contains 12 multiple-choice questions carrying 01 mark each. Marks

1 Which of the following is NOT a web service? (A) Sending an email via a webmail client (B) Making online transactions through a banking portal (C) Sharing files through Bluetooth (D) Conducting online classes for students 1

2 What does TCP/IP stands for? (A) Transmission Control Program/Internet Protocol (B) Transfer Control Program/Internet Protocol (C) Transfer Control Protocol/Internet Provider (D) Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol 1

3 Information retrieval refers to the process of: (A) Locating and accessing information through search engines (B) Sending and receiving emails using different email protocols (C) Transferring files from one device to another using protocols (D) Fetching web pages from a server 1

4 Which of the following is an attribute of the <body> tag? (A) vlink (B) face (C) color (D) font-size 1

5 In HTML, the bgcolor attribute is used to (A) Set the background color of the webpage (B) Set the text color of the webpage (C) Set the background image of the webpage (D) Set the background text of the webpage 1

6 Which of the following is the use of VoIP technology? (A) Transmitting multimedia content over the internet (B) Sending and receiving emails (C) Making voice calls over the internet (C) Hosting websites on servers 1

7 Which of the following best describes the main responsibility of a web server? (A) Storing files on a local device (B) Transmitting data across the internet (C) Hosting websites and delivering content to web browsers (D) Encrypting files to ensure secure transfer 1

8 The digital divide refers to: (A) The difference in privacy laws across different countries (B) The gap between those who have access to digital devices and those who do not (C) The issue of intellectual property rights in the digital world (D) The security measures taken to protect digital transactions in e-commerce 1

9 Which of the following is a characteristic of open-source software? (A) It is free of cost and can be modified by anyone. (B) It is free of cost, but cannot be modified. (C) It requires a fee for usage and modification. (D) It is available for purchase and cannot be shared. 1

10 Rahul wants to access another computer system remotely. Which protocol should he use? (A) SMTP (B) POP3 (C) HTTP (D) TELNET 1

Q-11 and Q-12 are Assertion (A) and Reason (R) Type questions. Choose the correct option as: (A) Both A and R are True, and R correctly explains A. (B) Both A and R are True, but R does not correctly explain A. (C) A is True, but R is False. (D) A is False, but R is True.

11 Assertion (A):. FTP is used for transferring files over a network. Reason (R): FTP encrypts all file transfers for secure communication. 1

12 Assertion (A): When we enter the URL of a website in the address bar, the web browser retrieves the web page from a web server. Reason (R): The web browser uses the HTTP protocol to interact with web servers and retrieve web pages. 1

Q No. Section-B (7X2 = 14 Marks) This section contains 07 Short Answer type questions carrying 02 marks each.

13 What is the importance of comments? Write the syntax for writing comments in an HTML page.

14. A. Sanaya, a Class X student, enjoys learning through online platforms. What is this approach of studying called? Mention any two advantages of using this approach. OR B. What do you understand by the term web address? How is it different from an email address?

15. Aarav is designing a webpage and wants to set the background colour and text colour. Write code to achieve this using HTML attributes.

16. A. Explain the purpose of the rowspan and colspan attributes in an HTML table. Provide an example. OR B. Shruti wants to create a numbered list on her webpage. Explain the purpose of the type and start attributes in the tag with an example.