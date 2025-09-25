Bihar BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins for 432 Posts at bssc.bihar.gov.in - Check Last Date and More Here

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 Application Form: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 432 Stenographer vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, onlinebssc.com. The application process will begin today, September 25. The last date to submit BSSC Stenographer online form is November 3. Selection of candidates will be based on four stages: a written exam, a practical (stenography/typing) test, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Get complete details on Bihar SSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 including apply online dates, steps to apply, fees and more.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025

BSSC has invited online applications for 432 Stenographer vacancies. The registration process will begin anytime soon today. Candidates who have passed class 12th and have knowledge of Stenography can submit their applications at onlinebssc.com.