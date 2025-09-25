CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
Focus
Bihar BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins for 432 Posts at bssc.bihar.gov.in - Check Last Date and More Here

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 25, 2025, 18:31 IST

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon commence the apply online process for 432 Stenographer vacancies. Aspirants ages between 21 and 37 years can apply online at onlinebssc.com.

Bihar Stenographer Vacancy 2025

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 Application Form: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 432 Stenographer vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, onlinebssc.com. The application process will begin today, September 25. The last date to submit BSSC Stenographer online form is November 3. Selection of candidates will be based on four stages: a written exam, a practical (stenography/typing) test, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Get complete details on Bihar SSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 including apply online dates, steps to apply, fees and more.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025

BSSC has invited online applications for 432 Stenographer vacancies. The registration process will begin anytime soon today. Candidates who have passed class 12th and have knowledge of Stenography can submit their applications at onlinebssc.com. 

BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Overview

The Bihar Stenographer Application Form comprises 4 stages, namely, written exam, typing test, document verification and a medical examination. Selected candidates will get salary ranging from Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100 per month. Check BSSC Stenographer Salary in detail.

BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Overview

Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III

Vacancy

432

Registration Dates

25th September 2025 to 5th November 2025

Educational Qualifications

12th Exam Passed with Knowledge of Stenography

Age Limit

21 to 37 years

Selection Process

Written Exam

Practical Exam

Documents Verification

Medical Test

Official website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

onlinebssc.com

BSSC Stenographer 2025 Important Dates

According to the official notification, the apply online dates for BSSC Stenographer are September 25 to November 5. The deadline to pay application fee is November 3. 

Events

Dates

Notification

20 September 2025

Apply Online Starts

25th September 2025

Last Date to Pay the Fee

3rd November 2025

Apply Online Ends

5th November 2025

Also, check:

BSSC Stenographer Online Form 2025 Link

BSSC will soon activate the Bihar Stenographer Apply Online 2025 link on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. It is scheduled to be activated on September 25 and will be deactivated on November 5. We will provide the direct application link for your convenience.

Bihar SSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025

The commission announced 432 vacancies for Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III. Check the category-wise vacancies in the table below:

Categories

Vacancy

Unreserved

150

SC

102

ST

09

Extremely Backward Classes

80

OBC

45

Women of Backward Classes

09

EWS

37

Total

432

Steps to Apply online for Bihar SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam

Once the link is activated, you can follow the steps mentioned below to submit your applications:

  1. Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com.
  2. On the homepage, go to apply online tab and search for ‘BSSC Stenographer Apply Online Link’.
  3. Once found, click on it and fill out the application form
  4. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.
  5. Pay the application fee and submit the BSSC Stenographer online form.
  6. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

