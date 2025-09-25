Bihar BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Begins for 432 Posts at bssc.bihar.gov.in - Check Last Date and More Here

BSSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 Application Form: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 432 Stenographer vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, onlinebssc.com. The application process will begin today, September 25. The last date to submit BSSC Stenographer online form is November 3. Selection of candidates will be based on four stages: a written exam, a practical (stenography/typing) test, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Get complete details on Bihar SSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025 including apply online dates, steps to apply, fees and more.
Bihar SSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025
BSSC has invited online applications for 432 Stenographer vacancies. The registration process will begin anytime soon today. Candidates who have passed class 12th and have knowledge of Stenography can submit their applications at onlinebssc.com.
BSSC Stenographer Apply Online 2025 Overview
The Bihar Stenographer Application Form comprises 4 stages, namely, written exam, typing test, document verification and a medical examination. Selected candidates will get salary ranging from Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100 per month. Check BSSC Stenographer Salary in detail.
|
BSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III
|
Vacancy
|
432
|
Registration Dates
|
25th September 2025 to 5th November 2025
|
Educational Qualifications
|
12th Exam Passed with Knowledge of Stenography
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 37 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Practical Exam
Documents Verification
Medical Test
|
Official website
|
bssc.bihar.gov.in
onlinebssc.com
BSSC Stenographer 2025 Important Dates
According to the official notification, the apply online dates for BSSC Stenographer are September 25 to November 5. The deadline to pay application fee is November 3.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification
|
20 September 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
25th September 2025
|
Last Date to Pay the Fee
|
3rd November 2025
|
Apply Online Ends
|
5th November 2025
Also, check:
BSSC Stenographer Online Form 2025 Link
BSSC will soon activate the Bihar Stenographer Apply Online 2025 link on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in. It is scheduled to be activated on September 25 and will be deactivated on November 5. We will provide the direct application link for your convenience.
Bihar SSC Stenographer Vacancy 2025
The commission announced 432 vacancies for Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade-III. Check the category-wise vacancies in the table below:
|
Categories
|
Vacancy
|
Unreserved
|
150
|
SC
|
102
|
ST
|
09
|
Extremely Backward Classes
|
80
|
OBC
|
45
|
Women of Backward Classes
|
09
|
EWS
|
37
|
Total
|
432
Steps to Apply online for Bihar SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam
Once the link is activated, you can follow the steps mentioned below to submit your applications:
- Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com.
- On the homepage, go to apply online tab and search for ‘BSSC Stenographer Apply Online Link’.
- Once found, click on it and fill out the application form
- Upload the required documents in the prescribed format and size.
- Pay the application fee and submit the BSSC Stenographer online form.
- Download it and take a print out for future reference.
