BSSC Stenographer Salary: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aims to fill 432 vacancies for the Stenographer/Steno-Typist Grade 3 post. It is a golden opportunity for the 12th pass candidates seeking a government job in Bihar. Beyond the attractive pay, the role guarantees reputation, job security, and long-term benefits. The starting basic pay of the Stenographer employees will be Rs 25500 per month under pay level 4. This post also offers various allowances based on the latest guidelines. Before applying, candidates should carefully check the job profile to understand responsibilities and growth opportunities. Continue reading to know more about the BSSC Stenographer salary and job profile on this page. BSSC Stenographer Salary 2025 The BSSC Stenographer post is a sought-after government job in Bihar. It provides a decent salary, allowances, and prospects for career growth. This is why the position attracts a huge number of aspirants preparing for competitive exams. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam, followed by a practical exam and a document verification round. Those who are eyeing this post should commence their preparation right away to maximise their chances of selection. The newly appointed Stenographers mainly handle tasks such as preparing drafts, typing, maintaining records, and assisting senior officials.

BSSC Stenographer Salary Structure Salary for the BSSC Steno position is determined under the 7th Pay Commission norms. As per the official notification, the pay scale for this position is INR 25500 and INR 81100 under pay level 4. Such an attractive pay structure ensures employees are duly compensated for their contributions. Check the breakdown of the BSSC Stenographer salary structure below: Pay Scale INR 25500- INR 81100 Pay Level Level 4 Starting Basic Pay INR 25500 Maximum Basic Pay INR 81100 Allowances As per Govt Guidelines BSSC Stenographer Salary Per Month The BSSC Stenographer salary per month includes basic pay and allowances (HRA, DA, TA, etc) after deducting tax, PF, and other admissible factors. The monthly salary comes under pay level 4 as per the 7th Pay Commission. The newly appointed employees will receive starting pay of Rs 25500 per month, which will eventually increase up to Rs 81100 per month over time.

BSSC Stenographer Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the fixed pay, employees will be eligible to enjoy various perks and allowances prescribed in the government guidelines. These benefits ensure financial stability and a better standard of living. The perks and allowances included in the BSSC Stenographer salary per month are as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances