CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF For FREE

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26: The CBSE Class 10 Home Science sample paper is an important tool that helps students prepare for their board exams. They can download the PDF here for FREE. This model paper reflects the current exam pattern, structure and the marking scheme. With the help of this sample paper, students will be able to build confidence for their exam, improve their management skills and perform better.
Why Are Sample Papers Important?
-
Sample papers help students to learn how the questions are divided into different sections, like Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), short-answer, and long-answer questions.
-
Regular practice reveals which topics are important from the examination point of view, allowing the students to prioritise their decisions and focus on areas with high weightage.
-
Students also learn about time management by completing the sample paper on time. This practice is important for the students so that they can solve it without rushing through questions or leaving anything unanswered.
-
Sample papers with solutions often include a marking scheme, which teaches students how to structure their answers to score maximum marks.
-
The more a student practises a sample paper, the more they can boost their confidence.
-
Solving a full-length sample paper in a quiet, distraction-free environment with a timer helps students get used to the pressure of an actual exam. This experience makes the real exam feel a bit easier to attempt.
GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS
-
All questions are compulsory.
-
There are 32 questions in this paper.
-
The question paper is divided into three sections: A, B and C.
-
Section A has question no.1 to 14 multiple-choice questions and is of 1 mark each.
-
Section B has questions no.15 to 21 of 2 marks each and questions no.22 to 25 of 3 marks each.
-
Section C has questions no.26 to 30 of 4 marks each and questions no.31 and 32 of 5 marks each.
-
Internal choices are given in some questions.
-
Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.
1. What will be the consequence of using the same chopping board for raw meat and
vegetables?
(A) Enhanced flavour in the salad due to the meat juice
(B) Reduced risk of food contamination
(C) Increased risk of cross-contamination
(D) Extended shelf life of the salad
2. What is the first step in creating a time plan?
(A) Grouping flexible and inflexible activities
(B) Estimating the time required for each activity
(C) Listing all the activities
(D) Assigning jobs to family members
3. Which of the following is a key aspect of social development in an eight-year-old child?
(A) Egocentrism
(B) Close friendships
(C) Imitation of adults
(D) Preference for solo play
4. Which type of food is classified as “Unsafe Food”?
(A) Food with high sugar content
(B) Food that is injurious to health
(C) Expensive Food
(D) Food with added nutrients
5. While working at home, where would you place the frequently used items to simplifywork?
(A) In hard-to-reach places
(B) On the floor
(C) Outside the workspace
(D) At waist or shoulder level
To get the full sample paper, students can check the direct link below:
Direct Link:
|
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF For FREE
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper Answer Key 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE
Now that the students have the sample paper with them, they can easily get the answer key too from the link provided below:
1. (C) Increased risk of cross-contamination
2. (C) Listing all the activities
3. (B) Close friendships
4. (B) Food that is injurious to health
5. (D) At waist or shoulder level
|
Students can start preparing for the exam to score well.
