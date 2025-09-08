CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF For FREE

Solving a full-length sample paper in a quiet, distraction-free environment with a timer helps students get used to the pressure of an actual exam. This experience makes the real exam feel a bit easier to attempt.

The more a student practises a sample paper, the more they can boost their confidence.

Sample papers with solutions often include a marking scheme, which teaches students how to structure their answers to score maximum marks.

Students also learn about time management by completing the sample paper on time. This practice is important for the students so that they can solve it without rushing through questions or leaving anything unanswered.

Regular practice reveals which topics are important from the examination point of view, allowing the students to prioritise their decisions and focus on areas with high weightage.

Sample papers help students to learn how the questions are divided into different sections, like Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), short-answer, and long-answer questions.

Why Are Sample Papers Important?

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26: The CBSE Class 10 Home Science sample paper is an important tool that helps students prepare for their board exams. They can download the PDF here for FREE. This model paper reflects the current exam pattern, structure and the marking scheme. With the help of this sample paper, students will be able to build confidence for their exam, improve their management skills and perform better.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

All questions are compulsory.

There are 32 questions in this paper.

The question paper is divided into three sections: A, B and C.

Section A has question no.1 to 14 multiple-choice questions and is of 1 mark each.

Section B has questions no.15 to 21 of 2 marks each and questions no.22 to 25 of 3 marks each.

Section C has questions no.26 to 30 of 4 marks each and questions no.31 and 32 of 5 marks each.

Internal choices are given in some questions.

Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.

1. What will be the consequence of using the same chopping board for raw meat and

vegetables?

(A) Enhanced flavour in the salad due to the meat juice

(B) Reduced risk of food contamination

(C) Increased risk of cross-contamination

(D) Extended shelf life of the salad