Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF For FREE

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 8, 2025, 17:06 IST

CBSE Class 10th Sample Paper 2025-26: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26: This article provides an overall overview of CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26, which is an important resource for students preparing for the half-yearly examination. The sample paper provides the students with an understanding of the new exam pattern, question format, and marking scheme as prescribed by CBSE. With this sample paper, students can improve their areas of improvement and also do effective revision. See the Home Science sample paper below:

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26: The CBSE Class 10 Home Science sample paper is an important tool that helps students prepare for their board exams. They can download the PDF here for FREE. This model paper reflects the current exam pattern, structure and the marking scheme. With the help of this sample paper, students will be able to build confidence for their exam, improve their management skills and perform better. 

Why Are Sample Papers Important?

  • Sample papers help students to learn how the questions are divided into different sections, like  Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), short-answer, and long-answer questions.

  • Regular practice reveals which topics are important from the examination point of view, allowing the students to prioritise their decisions and focus on areas with high weightage. 

  • Students also learn about time management by completing the sample paper on time. This practice is important for the students so that they can solve it without rushing through questions or leaving anything unanswered. 

  • Sample papers with solutions often include a marking scheme, which teaches students how to structure their answers to score maximum marks.

  • The more a student practises a sample paper, the more they can boost their confidence. 

  • Solving a full-length sample paper in a quiet, distraction-free environment with a timer helps students get used to the pressure of an actual exam. This experience makes the real exam feel a bit easier to attempt.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

  • All questions are compulsory.

  • There are 32 questions in this paper.

  • The question paper is divided into three sections: A, B and C.

  • Section A has question no.1 to 14 multiple-choice questions and is of 1 mark each.

  • Section B has questions no.15 to 21 of 2 marks each and questions no.22 to 25 of 3 marks each.

  • Section C has questions no.26 to 30 of 4 marks each and questions no.31 and 32 of 5 marks each.

  • Internal choices are given in some questions.

  • Support your answers with suitable examples wherever required.

1. What will be the consequence of using the same chopping board for raw meat and

vegetables?

(A) Enhanced flavour in the salad due to the meat juice

(B) Reduced risk of food contamination

(C) Increased risk of cross-contamination

(D) Extended shelf life of the salad

2. What is the first step in creating a time plan?

(A) Grouping flexible and inflexible activities

(B) Estimating the time required for each activity

(C) Listing all the activities

(D) Assigning jobs to family members

3. Which of the following is a key aspect of social development in an eight-year-old child?

(A) Egocentrism

(B) Close friendships

(C) Imitation of adults

(D) Preference for solo play

4. Which type of food is classified as “Unsafe Food”?

(A) Food with high sugar content

(B) Food that is injurious to health

(C) Expensive Food

(D) Food with added nutrients

5. While working at home, where would you place the frequently used items to simplifywork?

(A) In hard-to-reach places

(B) On the floor

(C) Outside the workspace

(D) At waist or shoulder level

To get the full sample paper, students can check the direct link below: 

Direct Link: 

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF For FREE

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper Answer Key 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

Now that the students have the sample paper with them, they can easily get the answer key too from the link provided below:

1. (C) Increased risk of cross-contamination

2. (C) Listing all the activities

3. (B) Close friendships

4. (B) Food that is injurious to health

5. (D) At waist or shoulder level

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Sample Paper Answer Key 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

Students can start preparing for the exam to score well.

Other Related Links

CBSE Class 9 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025

 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News