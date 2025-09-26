TN SET Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Subject wise & Category Wise Cutoff Marks, Download PDF

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
Sep 26, 2025, 11:29 IST

TN SET Cut Off 2025: The TN SET Cut Off marks 2025 has been released along with the TN SET Result 2025. The score card has also been released at www.trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check the TN SET cut off marks, minimum qualifying marks criteria, score card in this article.

Check the TNSET Cut Off Marks 2025
TN SET Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) conducts the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TN SET) to recruit candidates for the Assistant Professor posts in various colleges and universities across the state of Tamil Nadu. The TN SET exam was conducted between 06-09 March 2025. The TN SET Result 2025 was declared on 25 September 2025 at www.trb.tn.gov.in. The TN TRB also releases the TN SET Cut off marks and the score card along with the results that can be accessed on the official website.

TN SET Cut Off 2025

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has released the TN SET cut off marks 2025 on its official website- trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download the cut off marks, score card, and the TN SET result from the official website. Candidates who qualify the TN SET exam are going to be eligible to apply for the Assistant Professor posts in colleges and universities across the State.

TN SET Cut Off 2025 Subject-Wise

The TNSET exam was conducted from 06-09 March 2025 by TN TRB. The cut off marks are decided on the basis of certain factors like the total number of candidates who have appeared in the exam and who have applied for the exam, difficulty level of the exam, previous year cut off marks, etc. Here’s the subject-wise cut off marks for the TNSET 2024 exam.

TNSET Cut Off

TN SET Cut Off Marks

TN SET Exam 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates who appear for the TNSET exam need to qualify the exam by scoring minimum marks in Paper 1 and 2 as per the official guidelines. The TN SET minimum qualifying marks are set category-wise in terms of percentage.

Category

Paper 1 (Out of 100)

Paper 2 (Out of 200)

Overall Qualifying Percentage

General

40%

40%

40%

OBC (NCL)

35%

35%

35%

SC/ST/PwD

35%

35%

35%

How to Check the TN SET Cut Off Marks

Candidates who have appeared for the TN SET exam conducted in the month of March can check the cut off marks by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, in the What's New section click on the “Release of Results for Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET)- 2024”.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page containing the Result of TNSET 2024.

Step 4: Scroll down to the bottom of the page, there will be certain links given to download the score card, certificate, cut off marks, and list of candidates who have qualified. Click on the desired link.

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference.

TN SET Cut Off Marks 2025 PDF

Candidates can download the TN SET cut off marks 2025 pdf from the official website of TN TRB by the link provided below:

TN SET Cut Off Marks 

Download Here


