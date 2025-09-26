MiG 21 Retirement: Key Features, Final Flight and Squadron Leaders

The Indian Air Force (IAF) bid a historic adieu to its iconic MiG-21 fighter aircrafts on September 26, 2025, in a grandiose ceremony at Chandigarh Air Force Station. The MiG-21, India's first supersonic aircraft and icon of aerial power, bid adieu after an impeccable 62 years of service, bringing to a close an inspiring chapter in Indian military aviation.

History of MiG-21

Commissioned in 1963, the MiG-21 was the mainstay of the IAF for decades. At one time, 19 squadrons and over 870 units (constructed or assembled in India by HAL) constituted two-thirds of the fighter strength. The MiG-21 played key parts in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, the Kargil war of 1999, and the Balakot strike of 2019, among others, including the legendary shootdown of Pakistan's F-16 by a MiG-21.