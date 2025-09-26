MiG 21 Retirement: Key Features, Final Flight and Squadron Leaders

The Indian Air Force (IAF) bid a historic adieu to its iconic MiG-21 fighter aircrafts on September 26, 2025, in a grandiose ceremony at Chandigarh Air Force Station. The MiG-21, India's first supersonic aircraft and icon of aerial power, bid adieu after an impeccable 62 years of service, bringing to a close an inspiring chapter in Indian military aviation.
History of MiG-21
Commissioned in 1963, the MiG-21 was the mainstay of the IAF for decades. At one time, 19 squadrons and over 870 units (constructed or assembled in India by HAL) constituted two-thirds of the fighter strength. The MiG-21 played key parts in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, the Kargil war of 1999, and the Balakot strike of 2019, among others, including the legendary shootdown of Pakistan's F-16 by a MiG-21.
Mig 21- Key Technical Specifications
|
Feature
|
Specification
|
Type
|
Single-engine, supersonic interceptor/multirole fighter
|
Powerplant
|
1 × Tumansky R-25-300 turbojet
|
Max Speed
|
Mach 2.05 (approx. 2,175 km/h)
|
Combat Radius
|
Approx. 370 km
|
Climb Rate
|
46,250 ft/min (14,100 m/min)
|
Service Ceiling
|
58,000 ft (17,680 m)
|
Armament
|
Air-to-air missiles, guns, bombs
|
Length
|
14.7 m
|
Wingspan
|
7.15 m
|
Max Takeoff Weight
|
9,800 kg
|
Range
|
1,100 km
Final Flight and Squadron Leaders
The retirement ceremony witnessed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, senior military officers, veterans, and families pay homage to the 'sky warrior.' Air Chief Marshal AP Singh led the Badal formation, on the final sorties along with Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, India's one of the first woman fighter pilots.
The ceremony marked the legacy of squadrons "Panthers" (No. 23) and "Cobras" (No. 3) India's last two MiG-21 units. The ceremony had a flypast of MiG-21s and Jaguars, aerobatics, a dogfight demonstration reminiscent of Balakot, and a water cannon salute.
Reasons for Retirement
-
Aging and Obsolescence: Even with upgrades, the MiG-21 airframe is more than six decades old and cannot keep up with contemporary aerial threats or advanced electronic warfare.
-
Safety Issues: More than 500 crashes and a minimum of 170 pilot deaths earned it its dark nickname—'flying coffin.' Attrition was steep, albeit statistically equivalent to peers of the same era by unit loss.
-
Cost of Maintenance: Rising expenses and the challenge of finding spare parts, since original makers in Russia stopped supporting the design.
-
Need for Modernization: The present force posture of the IAF requires sophisticated multi-role fighters to address threats arising and keep up with rivals.
Fleet Replacement and Future Plans
-
Tejas Mk1 & Mk2: India's home-grown Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1 and Mk2 will progressively replace the retired MiG-21 squadrons with more being lined up for induction over the next few years.
-
Rafale Fighters: The IAF envisages further purchases of Rafale aircraft to enhance operational capability.
-
Shortfall and Build-up: With MiG-21's retirement, the IAF fighter squadron strength falls to 29 short of a sanctioned strength of 42—heightening the imperative for quick inductions.
From bombing strategic targets in 1971 to shooting down enemy aircraft in 2019, the MiG-21's tale is one of bravery, grit, and the evolution of modern Indian air power. Its retirement brings to a close an unforgettable chapter, even as the next chapter of indigenous fighters is written in the skies
