News

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Letter at neetug.jceceb.org.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 26, 2025, 14:48 IST

Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result out. Candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions until September 30. Check details here. 

Key Points

  • Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 allotment result out
  • Download the allotment letter through the candidate login link
  • Reporting to allotted colleges until September 30

Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: The Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board Jharkhand has announced the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment letter through the login link available on the website. 

As per the notification available, students allotted seats must download the Jharkhand NEET UG round 2 seat allotment letter until September 30, 2025. The documents verification and admission in the concerned institute for 2nd counselling round will also be conducted in this time period.

Jharkhand NEET UG round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - neetug.jceceb.org.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to download the allotment letter.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Letter - Click Here

Steps to Download Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter

The link for candidates to download the allotment letter for round 2 admissions is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link

Step 3: Enter the login id, password and captcha code

Step 4: The allotment letter will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Documents Required

Candidates must report to the allotted institutions with all required documents. The list of documents is given below

  • NEET UG rank card
  • NEET UG admit card
  • Allotment letter
  • Class 10, 12 certificates
  • Birth certificate
  • Category certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • Valid ID proof
  • Passport size photographs

