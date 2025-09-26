Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Letter at neetug.jceceb.org.in

Key Points
- Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 allotment result out
- Download the allotment letter through the candidate login link
- Reporting to allotted colleges until September 30
Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: The Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board Jharkhand has announced the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment letter through the login link available on the website.
As per the notification available, students allotted seats must download the Jharkhand NEET UG round 2 seat allotment letter until September 30, 2025. The documents verification and admission in the concerned institute for 2nd counselling round will also be conducted in this time period.
Jharkhand NEET UG round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - neetug.jceceb.org.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to download the allotment letter.
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Letter - Click Here
Steps to Download Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter
The link for candidates to download the allotment letter for round 2 admissions is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter
Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the candidate login link
Step 3: Enter the login id, password and captcha code
Step 4: The allotment letter will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Documents Required
Candidates must report to the allotted institutions with all required documents. The list of documents is given below
- NEET UG rank card
- NEET UG admit card
- Allotment letter
- Class 10, 12 certificates
- Birth certificate
- Category certificate
- Caste certificate
- Domicile certificate
- Valid ID proof
- Passport size photographs
