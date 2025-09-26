Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Letter at neetug.jceceb.org.in

Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: The Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board Jharkhand has announced the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment letter through the login link available on the website.

As per the notification available, students allotted seats must download the Jharkhand NEET UG round 2 seat allotment letter until September 30, 2025. The documents verification and admission in the concerned institute for 2nd counselling round will also be conducted in this time period.

Jharkhand NEET UG round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - neetug.jceceb.org.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to download the allotment letter.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Letter - Click Here