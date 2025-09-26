IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
NMC Issues Notification Regarding Seat Matrix for 2025-26 Admissions, Check Details Here

Sep 26, 2025, 17:17 IST

NMC has issued a notification regarding seat matrix for the 2025-26 academic year MBBS admissions. Check list of newly added seats and other details here.

NMC Issues Notification Regarding Seat Matrix
Key Points

  • NMC issues notification regarding the revised seat matrix for MBBS admissions
  • MCC revises deadline for candidates to report for admissions
  • 7,375 new seats were granted, and 456 seats have been reduced in the new seat matrix

NMC Seat Matrix 2025: The National Medical Commission has revised the seat matrix with regard to the changes in renewal of existing seats and approval of new seats in medical seats across the country for the 2025-26 academic year. 

According to the official notification issued, over 7000 new seats were granted, and 456 seats have been reduced in the new seat matrix released by NMC. The revision of seats has increased the total number of medical seats to 1,24,825. For the 2025-26 academic year, a total of 7,375 seats have been sanctioned; over 400 medical seats were dropped as they could not be renewed. 

The NMC recently added 6850 seats, and 1056 seats were let go following pending court cases, additionally granted seats, newly approved colleges, reduced seats and supernumerary seats. 

NMC 2025 New Seat Matrix - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Reporting

The Medical Counselling Committee, in a recent notification, has stated that many requests were made from candidates and colleges who failed to report the allotted colleges. The committee has extended the reporting date for round 2 admissions. As per the recent notification, the last date for students to report to the colleges allotted is 8 PM today, September 26, 2025. Colleges have also been advised to ensure that all admissions have been submitted online on the portal by MCC failling which the admissions will be considered null and void. 

Also Read: Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Letter at neetug.jceceb.org.in


