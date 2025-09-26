NMC Issues Notification Regarding Seat Matrix for 2025-26 Admissions, Check Details Here

NMC Seat Matrix 2025: The National Medical Commission has revised the seat matrix with regard to the changes in renewal of existing seats and approval of new seats in medical seats across the country for the 2025-26 academic year.

According to the official notification issued, over 7000 new seats were granted, and 456 seats have been reduced in the new seat matrix released by NMC. The revision of seats has increased the total number of medical seats to 1,24,825. For the 2025-26 academic year, a total of 7,375 seats have been sanctioned; over 400 medical seats were dropped as they could not be renewed.

The NMC recently added 6850 seats, and 1056 seats were let go following pending court cases, additionally granted seats, newly approved colleges, reduced seats and supernumerary seats.

NMC 2025 New Seat Matrix - Click Here