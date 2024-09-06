TNPSC Group 2 Important Questions 2025 for General Studies, English and Mental Ability

TNPSC Group 2 Important Questions 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on September 28. The TNPSC Group 2 syllabus consists of sections such as General English/General Tamil, General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability. The candidates going to appear in the examination should have a solid preparation strategy for each subject. In this article, we have compiled a list of important questions that can be asked in the TNPSC Group 2 2025 exam. Aspirants must go through the TNPSC Group 2 important questions to increase their chances of clearing the phase of the examination. TNPSC Group 2 Important Questions 2025 Candidates can find the list of important questions for the TNPSC Group 2 examination that can be asked. The important questions include questions from subjects such as economics, history, English, Polity, mental ability, etc.

Ques 1. Which of the following statements are true about judicial review? (i) The doctrine of judicial review originated and developed in the U.K. (ii) The Constitution of India confers the power of judicial review on the judiciary. (iii) The power of judicial review cannot be curtailed even by a constitutional amendment. (a) (i) and (ii) are true. (b) (ii) and (iii) are true. (c) (i) and (iii) are true. (d) (i), (ii) and (iii) are true. Answer: b Ques 2. Which of the following statements are true about fundamental duties? (i) Fundamental duties are laid down in Article 51-A of the Constitution. (ii) The 86th Amendment Act, 2002, added 11th fundamental duty to the list. (iii) To develop scientific temper is not a fundamental duty. (a) (i) only (b) (ii) and (iii) only (c) (i) and (ii) only (d) (i) and (iii) only

Answer: c Ques 3. Buddhist poet Asvaghosa wrote 'Buddha Charita' in language. (a) Prakrit (b) Pali (c) Urdu (d) Sanskrit Answer: d Ques 4: Choose the right answer among the types: Which of the following statements are true about the Eleventh Five Year plan of India? (i) The main focus of this plan was towards faster and more inclusive growth. (ii) This plan stresses that the benefits of development should reach all sections of population. (iii) Increased rice production in the eastern part of the country. (a) (i) only (b) (i) and (iii) only (c) (i) and (ii) only (d) (ii) and (iii) only Answer: c Ques 5: Two exactly similar wires are stretched by the same load. Their elasticities are in the ratio 5 : 3. The ratios of their elongations are (a) 3 : 5 (b) 5 : 3 (c) 9 : 25 (d) 25 : 9 Answer: a Ques 6: The first Indian male badminton player to win a silver medal under men's singles in the world badminton championship was

(a) Kidambi Srikanth (b) Parupalli Kashyap (c) Sai Praneeth (d) Pullela Gopichand Answer: a Ques 7: Which of the following is NOT a feature of the joint family system? (a) Authoritarian structure (b) Familistic organisation (c) Individualistic identity (d) Depth of generations (e) Answer not known Answer: c Ques 8: Which one of the following is not the achievement of the Justice Party Rule? (a) Passing Communal G.O. of 1921 and 1922 (b) Creating Public Service Commission (c) Granting voting rights to women (d) Non-Cooperation Movement Answer: d Ques 9: Which one of the following is the function of the Finance Commission of India? (i) Allocation of the shares of net proceeds of taxes (ii) Laying down principles governing grants-in-aid (iii) Looking into the financial relation between the centre and the state

(a) (i) and (ii) (b) (i), (ii) and (iii) (c) (i) and (iii) (d) (ii) and (iii) Answer: b Ques 10: An aluminium sphere of radius 12 cm is melted to make a cylinder of radius 8 cm. Find the height of the cylinder. (a) 24 cm (b) 30 cm (c) 36 cm (d) 40 cm Answer: c Ques 11: Which of the following is/are correct about Cantonment Board? (i) It is a delimited area where the military forces are permanently stationed (ii) It does not work under the administrative control of the Defence Ministry. (iii) They are grouped into three categories. (a) (i) only correct (b) (i) and (ii) are correct. (c) (i) and (iii) are correct. (d) (iii) only correct Answer: a Ques 12: Alluvial soil is rich in (a) Humus, phosphoric acid, Lima and organic matter (b) Iron, lime, calcium potash, Aluminium and magnesium carbonates (c) Iron and Aluminium

(d) Highly saline and rich in organic matter Answer: a Ques 13: Which article says that, "No child below the age of 14 years shall be employed to work in any factory or in any hazardous employment."? (a) Article 27 (b) Article 26 (c) Article 24 (D) Article 25 Answer: c Ques 14: A reader reads 20 pages of a book in 2 hours at a uniform speed. How much time will it take to read 50 pages of the same book at the same speed? (a) 3 hours (b) 4 hours (c) 5 hours (d) 4.5 hours Answer: c Ques 15: HCF and LCM of two numbers are 16 and 240, respectively. If one of the number is 18, then the other number is (a) 80 (b) 60 (c) 70 (d) 90 Answer: a Ques 16: Wilson, Mathan, and Guna can complete one round of a circular track in 10, 15 and 20 minutes, respectively. If they start together at 7 am from the starting point, at what time will they meet together again at the starting point?