DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Apply Online Begins at drdo.gov.in for 195 Posts - More Details Here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Apply Online 2025: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from the eligible candidates for 195 Apprentice posts in the DRDO. The application process has started from 25 September and the last date to apply is 24 October 2025. The posts are available in various apprentice domains like Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice (Diploma), and Trade Apprentice ITI pass out. The selection process is based on the Academic Merit/ Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

