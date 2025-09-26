DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Apply Online Begins at drdo.gov.in for 195 Posts - More Details Here

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 26, 2025, 17:22 IST

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Apply Online 2025: DRDO has released the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment notification for 195 posts. Candidates can start applying on the official website at drdo.gov.in from 25 September onwards. Check the details like the application process, apply online link, notification pdf, eligibility criteria, etc. in this article.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Apply Online 2025: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from the eligible candidates for 195 Apprentice posts in the DRDO. The application process has started from 25 September and the last date to apply is 24 October 2025. The posts are available in various apprentice domains like Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice (Diploma), and Trade Apprentice ITI pass out. The selection process is based on the Academic Merit/ Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

DRDO Apprentice Apply Online 2025

The Defence Research & Development Organisation has opened the application window for 195 Apprentice posts. Candidates can apply on the official website of DRDO. Check details below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

Number of Vacancy

195

Application Start Date

25 September 2025

Apply Online Last Date

30 days from the date of publication

Official Website 

drdo.gov.in

DRDO Apprenticeship Apply Online Steps 2025

The candidates who are going to apply for the DRDO apprentice positions for Graduate Apprentice, Trade Apprentice, and Technician Apprentice, can follow the steps given below to apply:

  • Visit the official website of DRDO- drdo.gov.in.

  • Read the detailed advertisement regarding DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025.

  • For Graduate and Diploma Apprentice positions, the candidates have to visit the NATS 2.0 portal at www.nats.education.gov.in. and ITI Trade Apprentice can apply at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

  • Fill the application form respectively for the apprentice positions. 

DRDO Apprenticeship Apply Online Link

Candidates registering themselves for the Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice positions can visit the NATS 2.0 Portal, while the candidates eligible for ITI Apprentice posts should visit the www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in. 

DRDO Graduate and Diploma Apprentice

Apply Link

DRDO ITI Apprentice

Apply Link

DRDO Apprenticeship 2025 Eligibility

Candidates who are aiming to apply for the DRDO various apprentice posts must meet certain eligibility criteria like the age limit and educational qualifications. The details about the eligibility criteria are mentioned below:

  • Age Limit: Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 01st September 2025.

  • Educational Qualifications: The regular candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade apprentices in 2021, 2022, 2023 2024 and 2025 possessing percentage of 70% and more), are only eligible to apply.

