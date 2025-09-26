DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Apply Online Begins at drdo.gov.in for 195 Posts - More Details Here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Apply Online 2025: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications from the eligible candidates for 195 Apprentice posts in the DRDO. The application process has started from 25 September and the last date to apply is 24 October 2025. The posts are available in various apprentice domains like Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice (Diploma), and Trade Apprentice ITI pass out. The selection process is based on the Academic Merit/ Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.
DRDO Apprentice Apply Online 2025
The Defence Research & Development Organisation has opened the application window for 195 Apprentice posts. Candidates can apply on the official website of DRDO. Check details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment
|
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)
|
Number of Vacancy
|
195
|
Application Start Date
|
25 September 2025
|
Apply Online Last Date
|
30 days from the date of publication
|
Official Website
|
drdo.gov.in
DRDO Apprenticeship Apply Online Steps 2025
The candidates who are going to apply for the DRDO apprentice positions for Graduate Apprentice, Trade Apprentice, and Technician Apprentice, can follow the steps given below to apply:
-
Visit the official website of DRDO- drdo.gov.in.
-
Read the detailed advertisement regarding DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2025.
-
For Graduate and Diploma Apprentice positions, the candidates have to visit the NATS 2.0 portal at www.nats.education.gov.in. and ITI Trade Apprentice can apply at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
-
Fill the application form respectively for the apprentice positions.
DRDO Apprenticeship Apply Online Link
Candidates registering themselves for the Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice positions can visit the NATS 2.0 Portal, while the candidates eligible for ITI Apprentice posts should visit the www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.
|
DRDO Graduate and Diploma Apprentice
|
DRDO ITI Apprentice
DRDO Apprenticeship 2025 Eligibility
Candidates who are aiming to apply for the DRDO various apprentice posts must meet certain eligibility criteria like the age limit and educational qualifications. The details about the eligibility criteria are mentioned below:
-
Age Limit: Candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on 01st September 2025.
-
Educational Qualifications: The regular candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade apprentices in 2021, 2022, 2023 2024 and 2025 possessing percentage of 70% and more), are only eligible to apply.
