TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Shift Timings, Exam-Day Guidelines, and Preparation Tips

TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released the exam schedule for the SI recruitment. The written examination will be conducted on 21st December 2025. Both open and departmental candidates can plan their preparation now.

This article explains important detail related to the TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025. Check the exam schedule, shift timings, selection process, exam-day rules, prohibited items, and preparation tips.

TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially announced the TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025. The written examination for the 1299 Sub-Inspector (Taluk & AR) posts is scheduled to be conducted on 21st December 2025.

The release of the TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 allows candidates to plan their preparation. Both open and departmental candidates are required to appear in the written examination. It serves as the first stage of the selection process. Candidates will also get details such as reporting time, exam shift, and centre information on their hall tickets.