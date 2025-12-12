TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Shift Timings, Exam-Day Guidelines, and Preparation Tips

EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 12, 2025, 15:15 IST

The TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 has been announced for 1299 Sub-Inspector posts in Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check the exam schedule, shift timings, hall ticket instructions, selection process, prohibited items, and preparation tips. This article helps both open and departmental candidates to plan effectively.

TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 Out
TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 Out

TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released the exam schedule for the SI recruitment. The written examination will be conducted on 21st December 2025. Both open and departmental candidates can plan their preparation now.

This article explains important detail related to the TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025. Check the exam schedule, shift timings, selection process, exam-day rules, prohibited items, and preparation tips. 

TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially announced the TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025. The written examination for the 1299 Sub-Inspector (Taluk & AR) posts is scheduled to be conducted on 21st December 2025.

The release of the TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 allows candidates to plan their preparation. Both open and departmental candidates are required to appear in the written examination. It serves as the first stage of the selection process. Candidates will also get details such as reporting time, exam shift, and centre information on their hall tickets.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment process in the table below before appearing for the TNUSRB SI exam:

Particular

Details

Organization

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Post Name

Sub-Inspector (Taluk & Armed Reserve)

Total Vacancies

1299

TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025

21st December 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Certificate Verification, Viva-Voce

Job Location

Tamil Nadu

Official Website

tnusrb.tn.gov.in

TNUSRB SI Exam Timings 2025

Candidates appearing for the TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 must know the exam timings to plan their arrival at the centre and avoid last-minute rush. The exam is usually conducted in multiple shifts. It depends on the number of candidates and the available exam centers.

Candidates should check their hall tickets to confirm the exact shift. It is recommended to reach the exam center at least 60 minutes before the scheduled time for the document verification and frisking process. Candidates must also carry the hall ticket, valid photo ID, and other required items as instructed by TNUSRB.

The TNUSRB SI Exam Date 2025 is crucial because it is the first stage of selection. Candidates must be familiar with the exam pattern to manage time and attempt questions effectively. The written examination usually includes multiple-choice questions from general knowledge, Tamil language, reasoning, psychology, and law enforcement-related topics.

The following are the preparation tips for candidates:

  • Make a daily study schedule focusing on all subjects.

  • Solve previous year question papers to understand the type and difficulty of questions.

  • Revise Tamil language topics for the TLET (Tamil Language Eligibility Test).

  • Take mock tests to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Focus on weaker sections while keeping strong subjects consistent.

Exam Day Guidelines for TNUSRB SI Exam 2025

Candidates must follow all instructions on the day of the exam to ensure a smooth process. The TNUSRB issues guidelines in the hall ticket, which every candidate must read carefully.

The following are the exam day instructions:

  • Arrive at the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the start.

  • Carry a printed copy of the hall ticket.

  • Bring a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, Passport, or Driving License.

  • Avoid carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, books, bags, food items, water bottles, or jewelry.

  • Carry at least two passport-size photographs and a blue/black ballpoint pen.

  • Cooperate with frisking and document verification at the entrance.

Prohibited Items at TNUSRB SI Exam Center

Candidates must not bring certain items inside the examination hall. Carrying these items may lead to disqualification.

The following are the prohibited items:

  • Mobile phones and smartwatches

  • Calculators or electronic devices

  • Books, notes, or papers

  • Handbags or wallets

  • Food items and water bottles

  • Weapons and sharp objects

  • Jewelry and metallic accessories

TNUSRB SI Selection Process 2025

The TNUSRB Sub-Inspector recruitment follows a multi-stage selection process:

  1. Written Examination 

  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  3. Certificate Verification 

  4. Viva-Voce 

