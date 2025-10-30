School Dropout Rates Rise in Tamil Nadu, Enrollment Drops in Government Schools, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu Dropout Rate: As per the data in the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) by the Union Ministry of Education, Tamil Nadu has recorded an increase in school dropout rates in the Primary, Upper Primary and Secondary states of the academic year 2024-25.

The new data is concerning as the dropout rate for primary and upper primary levels are 2.7% and 2,8% respectively, which is the highest in the last five years. In the secondary leve, the dropout rate is 8.5% as compared to the 7.7% in 2023-24.

As per the reports, the dropout rate in the southern states stand as such - Kerala 0.8%, Karnataka 0%, Andhra Pradesh 1.4% and Telangana at 0%.

The data also shows the decline in enrolment in government and government aided schools and rise in private school admissions. Enrollment to class 1 in government schools fell to 2.7 lakh while the enrollment in government aided schools is down to 91,694. The enrollment at private schools in class 1 is at 5.62 Lakh.