Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
School Dropout Rates Rise in Tamil Nadu, Enrollment Drops in Government Schools, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 30, 2025, 14:41 IST

Tamil Nadu school dropout rates increas as compared to 2023-24 academic year. Check Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report data. 

Tamil Nadu Dropout Rate: As per the data in the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) by the Union Ministry of Education, Tamil Nadu has recorded an increase in school dropout rates in the Primary, Upper Primary and Secondary states of the academic year 2024-25.

The new data is concerning as the dropout rate for primary and upper primary levels are 2.7% and 2,8% respectively, which is the highest in the last five years. In the secondary leve, the dropout rate is 8.5% as compared to the 7.7% in 2023-24. 

As per the reports, the dropout rate in the southern states stand as such - Kerala 0.8%, Karnataka 0%, Andhra Pradesh 1.4% and Telangana at 0%. 

The data also shows the decline in enrolment in government and government aided schools and rise in private school admissions. Enrollment to class 1 in government schools fell to 2.7 lakh while the enrollment in government aided schools is down to 91,694. The enrollment at private schools in class 1 is at 5.62 Lakh. 

Currently there are 57,935 schools in Tamil Nadu for 1.25 core students employing 5.49 lakh teachers. The teacher-student ration has improved slightly from 24 to 23 while the number of single teacher schools have risen to 3,671 for 95,000 students. 

