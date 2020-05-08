Symbiosis SET BBA 2020 Top Colleges | SET BBA Participating Institutes

Symbiosis University is set to conduct Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) BBA 2020 entrance exam for admission to undergraduate level management courses. Candidates who appear to the SET BBA exam and clear the cut-off score as mentioned in the admission criteria are therefore called for the further selection process. Symbiosis organizes GD/WAT and Personal Interview (PI) to assess the capabilities of individual candidates. Candidate’s performance in both the SET exam and in the GD and PI round is accounted for final admission.

In this article you will find out the list of top colleges that accept SET BBA exam score for admission to BBA program. But before we move forward to find out the list of top colleges affiliated to Symbiosis University, let us fist find out BBA genres/specializations which are offered to the aspirants at UG level:-

Here is a list of 3 courses that accept SET BBA exam score:-

Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) Bachelors of Business Administration in Information Technology (BBA - IT) Bachelors of Business Administration along with Law (BBA LLB)

All the 3 programs are profession courses where admission is possible only on the basis of the entrance exam. A basic requirement of merit is also necessary to be eligible to apply for the SET BBA entrance exam. In this article, you will find out the list of top colleges offering degree in all three specialisations.

Find out SET BBA participating colleges along with the courses available in each college mentioned in the list:-

SET BBA 2020 - List of Participating Institutes

Find out the list of colleges providing undergraduate level degree program to the aspirants. Here is a segregated list of colleges that offer BBA, BBA (IT), and BBA (LLB).

BBA

S.No. College accepting DU JAT Score Course 1 Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS UG), Pune BBA 2 Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS UG), Nagpur BBA 3 Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS UG), Noida BBA

BBA (Information Technology)

S.No. College accepting DU JAT Score Course 1 Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), Pune BBA (IT)

BBA (LLB)

S.No. College accepting DU JAT Score Course 1 Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune BBA (LLB) 2 Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Nagpur BBA (LLB) 3 Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Noida BBA (LLB)

