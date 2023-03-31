MH SET Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

MH SET Cut Off 2023: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will declare the MH SET Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the result. The MH SET 2023 exam was conducted on March 26, 2023.
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducts the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) exam to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the Assistant Professor post in universities/colleges of Maharashtra and Goa.
Candidates who will obtain more than or equivalent to the qualifying cut-off marks will be declared qualified in the MH SET exam. All the qualified candidates will be issued MH SET e-certificates through which they will be eligible to apply for the Assistant Professors post in the colleges and universities of Maharashtra & Goa.
Furthermore, the MH SET Cut Off is announced as an aggregate in both papers i.e Paper I & Paper II. With this, the total qualifying slots will be 6% of the candidates who appeared for SET in both papers which equals to a total number of qualifying slots i.e. minimum number of test-takers to be qualified.
MH SET Cut Off 2023
How to Download MH SET CutOff 2023?
Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the subject-wise cutoff MH SET 2023 without any hassles.
- Go to the official portal
- Next, press the “Result” link and choose “Exam Date”.
- Then, click on the Qualifying Cut-Off Percentage link.
- The cut-off PDF will appear on your device.
- Save or download the category-wise cutoff MH SET 2023 for future reference.
MH SET 2023 Cut Off Release Date
Check the table below to know the release date of the MH SET Cut Off 2023.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Maharashtra SET Registration Date
|
10th November 2022
|
Last Date to Apply
|
30th November 2022
|
Exam Date
|
26th March 2023
|
MH SET Result 2023
|
To be updated soon
|
MH SET CutOff 2023
|
To be updated soon
MH SET 2023 Expected Cut Off
Candidates who have appeared for the MH SET 2023 should check the MH SET expected cutoff marks to get a rough idea of their qualifying chances. We have shared below the expected cutoff marks of MH SET 2023 based on the previous cut-off marks analysis.
|
Subject
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC-NCL Category
|
Marathi
|
49.67
|
45.67
|
42
|
46.33
|
Hindi
|
55
|
43.67
|
42
|
46.33
|
English
|
54
|
48
|
43.33
|
48.67
|
Sanskrit
|
61.67
|
43.67
|
48
|
53.67
|
Urdu
|
63
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
61
|
History
|
52.33
|
47
|
43.33
|
47.67
|
Economics
|
57.33
|
49.67
|
44.67
|
53
|
Philosophy
|
62
|
48.33
|
44
|
49
|
Psychology
|
58.67
|
48.33
|
45.33
|
49.67
|
Sociology
|
54.33
|
45.33
|
43
|
47.67
|
Political Science
|
57
|
50
|
46.33
|
52.33
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
71
|
41.33
|
46.33
|
58
|
Home Science
|
58.33
|
52
|
50
|
51
|
Library & Information Science
|
55.67
|
48.33
|
44.67
|
51
|
Journalism & Mass Communication
|
57
|
47.67
|
49
|
51
|
Social Work
|
54.33
|
49.67
|
46.67
|
49
|
Public Administration
|
55.33
|
46.33
|
40
|
53.33
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
53.33
|
47.67
|
41.33
|
46.67
|
Environmental Sciences
|
63
|
55.33
|
50.67
|
58.67
|
Physical Science
|
53.67
|
45.33
|
42
|
46.67
|
Chemical Sciences
|
53.67
|
47.67
|
42.67
|
46.67
|
Life Sciences
|
55.67
|
48.33
|
43.33
|
48.67
|
Earth , Atmospheric , Ocean & Planetary Science
|
58.33
|
52
|
47.33
|
49.33
|
Geography
|
51
|
46.67
|
43
|
48
|
Computer Science & Application
|
53
|
44.67
|
44.33
|
44.67
|
Electronics Science
|
53
|
46
|
40.33
|
47.33
|
Forensic Science
|
59
|
55.67
|
40
|
54
|
Commerce
|
56.33
|
47.33
|
44.67
|
50
|
Management
|
61
|
52.67
|
52.67
|
54
|
Law
|
59
|
51
|
47.33
|
52
|
Education
|
57
|
51
|
47.33
|
52
|
Physical Education
|
54.33
|
48.33
|
45
|
47.67
MH SET 2023 Previous Year CutOff Marks
Candidates should go through MH SET cut off last 5 years to get an idea of the expected cut-off marks, past years' cut-off trends, and competition level over the years. Check the previous year cut off marks of MH SET below:
MH SET CutOff 2020
Have a look at the table below to know the MH SET cutoff 2020 subject-wise and category-wise for reference purposes.
|
Subject
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC-NCL Category
|
Marathi
|
48.67
|
43.33
|
41.33
|
44
|
Hindi
|
53.33
|
46.67
|
42
|
49.33
|
English
|
54
|
47.33
|
44.67
|
48
|
Sanskrit
|
58.67
|
46
|
0.00
|
50.67
|
Urdu
|
66
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
62.67
|
History
|
49.33
|
44.67
|
42
|
46
|
Economics
|
54
|
44.67
|
43.33
|
49.33
|
Philosophy
|
53.33
|
48
|
38
|
48
|
Psychology
|
54
|
44.67
|
51.33
|
48.67
|
Sociology
|
52
|
43.33
|
42.67
|
46.67
|
Political Science
|
55.33
|
50
|
45.33
|
52
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
62
|
48.67
|
44.67
|
58.67
|
Home Science
|
53.33
|
47.33
|
42
|
49.33
|
Library & Information Science
|
54.67
|
49.33
|
49.33
|
51.33
|
Journalism & Mass Communication
|
54.67
|
46
|
41.33
|
49.33
|
Social Work
|
52.67
|
50
|
47.33
|
50
|
Public Administration
|
52.67
|
43.33
|
43.33
|
48.67
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
52
|
44
|
42
|
46
|
Environmental Sciences
|
56.67
|
51.33
|
49.33
|
52.67
|
Physical Science
|
52.67
|
42.67
|
41.33
|
45.33
|
Chemical Sciences
|
52.67
|
46
|
42.67
|
47.33
|
Life Sciences
|
52.67
|
44.67
|
42.67
|
48
|
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science
|
54.67
|
49.33
|
45.33
|
50.67
|
Geography
|
52
|
47.33
|
44.67
|
48
|
Computer Science & Application
|
49.33
|
44.67
|
38.67
|
44
|
Electronics Science
|
52
|
46.67
|
42.67
|
46.67
|
Forensic Science
|
55.33
|
52
|
37.33
|
54
|
Commerce
|
52.67
|
44
|
42.67
|
46.67
|
Management
|
54.67
|
49.33
|
44.67
|
50
|
Law
|
57.33
|
54
|
52.67
|
54
|
Education
|
53.33
|
49.33
|
44.67
|
48.67
|
Physical Education
|
51.33
|
44
|
44.67
|
48
MH SET CutOff 2019
Have a look at the table below to know the category-wise and subject-wise MH SET cutoff 2019 for reference purposes.
|
Subject
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC NCL Category
|
Marathi
|
47.33
|
43.33
|
40
|
43.33
|
Hindi
|
53.33
|
46
|
45.33
|
46.67
|
English
|
57.33
|
49.33
|
46.67
|
51.33
|
Sanskrit
|
63.33
|
50
|
42.67
|
56.67
|
Urdu
|
68
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
66
|
History
|
52
|
46
|
42.67
|
47.33
|
Economics
|
55.33
|
49.33
|
46
|
51.33
|
Philosophy
|
53.33
|
45.33
|
40.67
|
52.67
|
Psychology
|
54.67
|
45.33
|
44.67
|
47.33
|
Sociology
|
51.33
|
44.67
|
44
|
46.67
|
Political Science
|
59.33
|
53.33
|
49.33
|
54
|
Defence & Strategic Studies
|
64
|
45.33
|
46.67
|
56
|
Home Science
|
57.33
|
51.33
|
45.33
|
50.67
|
Library & Information Science
|
56
|
50.67
|
48.67
|
51.33
|
Journalism & Mass Communication
|
56.67
|
48.67
|
45.33
|
52
|
Social Work
|
56
|
51.33
|
48
|
52.67
|
Public Administration
|
54
|
48.67
|
46.67
|
53.33
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
52
|
44
|
42
|
46.67
|
Environmental Sciences
|
55.33
|
49.33
|
45.33
|
51.33
|
Physical Science
|
51.33
|
44.67
|
41.33
|
45.33
|
Chemical Sciences
|
54.67
|
45.33
|
42.67
|
47.33
|
Life Sciences
|
54
|
47.33
|
42.67
|
48.67
|
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science
|
54
|
44.67
|
44.67
|
52
|
Geography
|
53.33
|
48
|
44.67
|
49.33
|
Computer Science & Application
|
48
|
43.33
|
40.67
|
44
|
Electronics Science
|
54
|
52
|
40
|
49.33
|
Forensic Science
|
58
|
51.33
|
35.33
|
52
|
Commerce
|
53.33
|
45.33
|
43.33
|
47.33
|
Management
|
60
|
55.33
|
46.67
|
54
|
Law
|
54
|
49.33
|
44.67
|
49.33
|
Education
|
52.67
|
48
|
44.67
|
50
|
Physical Education
|
53.33
|
46.67
|
43.33
|
50
Factors affecting the MH SET Cutoff 2023
Some of the important factors considered responsible for determining the MH SET Cutoff marks are as follows:
- Number of test-takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Papers.
- Marks obtained in the papers.
MH SET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks
In order to be considered for eligibility for Assistant Professor, the candidates must have appeared in both the papers & obtained a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General Category candidates and a minimum of 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to Reserved categories as elaborated below:
|
Category
|
Paper -I
|
Paper-II
|
OPEN/EWS/Orphan
|
40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together
|
SC/ST/PwD(Disability 40% or more) /Trans-genders/Orphan*OBC/DT(A)(VJ)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/(Non-Creamy Layer only)
|
35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together