MH SET Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) shall release the official MH SET Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. As per the official notice, 6% of the candidates who have attempted both papers of SET will be declared qualified.

MH SET Cut Off 2023: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will declare the MH SET Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the result. The MH SET 2023 exam was conducted on March 26, 2023.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducts the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) exam to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the Assistant Professor post in universities/colleges of Maharashtra and Goa.

Candidates who will obtain more than or equivalent to the qualifying cut-off marks will be declared qualified in the MH SET exam. All the qualified candidates will be issued MH SET e-certificates through which they will be eligible to apply for the Assistant Professors post in the colleges and universities of Maharashtra & Goa.

Furthermore, the MH SET Cut Off is announced as an aggregate in both papers i.e Paper I & Paper II. With this, the total qualifying slots will be 6% of the candidates who appeared for SET in both papers which equals to a total number of qualifying slots i.e. minimum number of test-takers to be qualified.

Read this article to know complete details of the MH SET Cut Off 2023 including the MH SET Previous Years Cut Off Marks, MH SET Expected Cut Off Marks, steps to download cut-off marks, minimum qualifying marks, etc.

How to Download MH SET CutOff 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the subject-wise cutoff MH SET 2023 without any hassles.

Go to the official portal

Next, press the “Result” link and choose “Exam Date”.

Then, click on the Qualifying Cut-Off Percentage link.

The cut-off PDF will appear on your device.

Save or download the category-wise cutoff MH SET 2023 for future reference.

MH SET 2023 Cut Off Release Date

Check the table below to know the release date of the MH SET Cut Off 2023.

Events Dates Maharashtra SET Registration Date 10th November 2022 Last Date to Apply 30th November 2022 Exam Date 26th March 2023 MH SET Result 2023 To be updated soon MH SET CutOff 2023 To be updated soon

MH SET 2023 Expected Cut Off

Candidates who have appeared for the MH SET 2023 should check the MH SET expected cutoff marks to get a rough idea of their qualifying chances. We have shared below the expected cutoff marks of MH SET 2023 based on the previous cut-off marks analysis.

Subject General SC ST OBC-NCL Category Marathi 49.67 45.67 42 46.33 Hindi 55 43.67 42 46.33 English 54 48 43.33 48.67 Sanskrit 61.67 43.67 48 53.67 Urdu 63 0.00 0.00 61 History 52.33 47 43.33 47.67 Economics 57.33 49.67 44.67 53 Philosophy 62 48.33 44 49 Psychology 58.67 48.33 45.33 49.67 Sociology 54.33 45.33 43 47.67 Political Science 57 50 46.33 52.33 Defence & Strategic Studies 71 41.33 46.33 58 Home Science 58.33 52 50 51 Library & Information Science 55.67 48.33 44.67 51 Journalism & Mass Communication 57 47.67 49 51 Social Work 54.33 49.67 46.67 49 Public Administration 55.33 46.33 40 53.33 Mathematical Sciences 53.33 47.67 41.33 46.67 Environmental Sciences 63 55.33 50.67 58.67 Physical Science 53.67 45.33 42 46.67 Chemical Sciences 53.67 47.67 42.67 46.67 Life Sciences 55.67 48.33 43.33 48.67 Earth , Atmospheric , Ocean & Planetary Science 58.33 52 47.33 49.33 Geography 51 46.67 43 48 Computer Science & Application 53 44.67 44.33 44.67 Electronics Science 53 46 40.33 47.33 Forensic Science 59 55.67 40 54 Commerce 56.33 47.33 44.67 50 Management 61 52.67 52.67 54 Law 59 51 47.33 52 Education 57 51 47.33 52 Physical Education 54.33 48.33 45 47.67

MH SET 2023 Previous Year CutOff Marks

Candidates should go through MH SET cut off last 5 years to get an idea of the expected cut-off marks, past years' cut-off trends, and competition level over the years. Check the previous year cut off marks of MH SET below:

MH SET CutOff 2020

Have a look at the table below to know the MH SET cutoff 2020 subject-wise and category-wise for reference purposes.

Subject General SC ST OBC-NCL Category Marathi 48.67 43.33 41.33 44 Hindi 53.33 46.67 42 49.33 English 54 47.33 44.67 48 Sanskrit 58.67 46 0.00 50.67 Urdu 66 0.00 0.00 62.67 History 49.33 44.67 42 46 Economics 54 44.67 43.33 49.33 Philosophy 53.33 48 38 48 Psychology 54 44.67 51.33 48.67 Sociology 52 43.33 42.67 46.67 Political Science 55.33 50 45.33 52 Defence & Strategic Studies 62 48.67 44.67 58.67 Home Science 53.33 47.33 42 49.33 Library & Information Science 54.67 49.33 49.33 51.33 Journalism & Mass Communication 54.67 46 41.33 49.33 Social Work 52.67 50 47.33 50 Public Administration 52.67 43.33 43.33 48.67 Mathematical Sciences 52 44 42 46 Environmental Sciences 56.67 51.33 49.33 52.67 Physical Science 52.67 42.67 41.33 45.33 Chemical Sciences 52.67 46 42.67 47.33 Life Sciences 52.67 44.67 42.67 48 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science 54.67 49.33 45.33 50.67 Geography 52 47.33 44.67 48 Computer Science & Application 49.33 44.67 38.67 44 Electronics Science 52 46.67 42.67 46.67 Forensic Science 55.33 52 37.33 54 Commerce 52.67 44 42.67 46.67 Management 54.67 49.33 44.67 50 Law 57.33 54 52.67 54 Education 53.33 49.33 44.67 48.67 Physical Education 51.33 44 44.67 48

MH SET CutOff 2019

Have a look at the table below to know the category-wise and subject-wise MH SET cutoff 2019 for reference purposes.

Subject General SC ST OBC NCL Category Marathi 47.33 43.33 40 43.33 Hindi 53.33 46 45.33 46.67 English 57.33 49.33 46.67 51.33 Sanskrit 63.33 50 42.67 56.67 Urdu 68 0.00 0.00 66 History 52 46 42.67 47.33 Economics 55.33 49.33 46 51.33 Philosophy 53.33 45.33 40.67 52.67 Psychology 54.67 45.33 44.67 47.33 Sociology 51.33 44.67 44 46.67 Political Science 59.33 53.33 49.33 54 Defence & Strategic Studies 64 45.33 46.67 56 Home Science 57.33 51.33 45.33 50.67 Library & Information Science 56 50.67 48.67 51.33 Journalism & Mass Communication 56.67 48.67 45.33 52 Social Work 56 51.33 48 52.67 Public Administration 54 48.67 46.67 53.33 Mathematical Sciences 52 44 42 46.67 Environmental Sciences 55.33 49.33 45.33 51.33 Physical Science 51.33 44.67 41.33 45.33 Chemical Sciences 54.67 45.33 42.67 47.33 Life Sciences 54 47.33 42.67 48.67 Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science 54 44.67 44.67 52 Geography 53.33 48 44.67 49.33 Computer Science & Application 48 43.33 40.67 44 Electronics Science 54 52 40 49.33 Forensic Science 58 51.33 35.33 52 Commerce 53.33 45.33 43.33 47.33 Management 60 55.33 46.67 54 Law 54 49.33 44.67 49.33 Education 52.67 48 44.67 50 Physical Education 53.33 46.67 43.33 50

Factors affecting the MH SET Cutoff 2023

Some of the important factors considered responsible for determining the MH SET Cutoff marks are as follows:

Number of test-takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Papers.

Marks obtained in the papers.

MH SET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

In order to be considered for eligibility for Assistant Professor, the candidates must have appeared in both the papers & obtained a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General Category candidates and a minimum of 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to Reserved categories as elaborated below: