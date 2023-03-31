JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

MH SET Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) shall release the official MH SET Cut Off 2023 PDF soon. As per the official notice, 6% of the candidates who have attempted both papers of SET will be declared qualified. 

MH SET Cut Off 2023: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will declare the MH SET Cut Off 2023 in a PDF on their official website along with the result. The MH SET 2023 exam was conducted on March 26, 2023. 

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) conducts the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) exam to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the Assistant Professor post in universities/colleges of Maharashtra and Goa.

Candidates who will obtain more than or equivalent to the qualifying cut-off marks will be declared qualified in the MH SET exam. All the qualified candidates will be issued MH SET e-certificates through which they will be eligible to apply for the Assistant Professors post in the colleges and universities of Maharashtra & Goa.

Furthermore, the MH SET Cut Off is announced as an aggregate in both papers i.e Paper I & Paper II. With this, the total qualifying slots will be 6% of the candidates who appeared for SET in both papers which equals to a total number of qualifying slots i.e. minimum number of test-takers to be qualified.

Read this article to know complete details of the MH SET Cut Off 2023 including the MH SET Previous Years Cut Off Marks, MH SET Expected Cut Off Marks, steps to download cut-off marks, minimum qualifying marks, etc.

How to Download MH SET CutOff 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the subject-wise cutoff MH SET 2023 without any hassles.

  • Go to the official portal
  • Next, press the “Result” link and choose “Exam Date”.
  • Then, click on the Qualifying Cut-Off Percentage link.
  • The cut-off PDF will appear on your device.
  • Save or download the category-wise cutoff MH SET 2023 for future reference.

MH SET 2023 Cut Off Release Date

Check the table below to know the release date of the MH SET Cut Off 2023.

Events

Dates

Maharashtra SET Registration Date

10th November 2022

Last Date to Apply

30th November 2022

Exam Date

26th March 2023

MH SET Result 2023

To be updated soon

MH SET CutOff 2023

To be updated soon

MH SET 2023 Expected Cut Off

Candidates who have appeared for the MH SET 2023 should check the MH SET expected cutoff marks to get a rough idea of their qualifying chances. We have shared below the expected cutoff marks of MH SET 2023 based on the previous cut-off marks analysis.

Subject

General

SC

ST

OBC-NCL Category

Marathi

49.67

45.67

42

46.33

Hindi

55

43.67

42

46.33

English

54

48

43.33

48.67

Sanskrit

61.67

43.67

48

53.67

Urdu

63

0.00

0.00

61

History

52.33

47

43.33

47.67

Economics

57.33

49.67

44.67

53

Philosophy

62

48.33

44

49

Psychology

58.67

48.33

45.33

49.67

Sociology

54.33

45.33

43

47.67

Political Science

57

50

46.33

52.33

Defence & Strategic Studies

71

41.33

46.33

58

Home Science

58.33

52

50

51

Library & Information Science

55.67

48.33

44.67

51

Journalism & Mass Communication

57

47.67

49

51

Social Work

54.33

49.67

46.67

49

Public Administration

55.33

46.33

40

53.33

Mathematical Sciences

53.33

47.67

41.33

46.67

Environmental Sciences

63

55.33

50.67

58.67

Physical Science

53.67

45.33

42

46.67

Chemical Sciences

53.67

47.67

42.67

46.67

Life Sciences

55.67

48.33

43.33

48.67

Earth , Atmospheric , Ocean & Planetary Science

58.33

52

47.33

49.33

Geography

51

46.67

43

48

Computer Science & Application

53

44.67

44.33

44.67

Electronics Science

53

46

40.33

47.33

Forensic Science

59

55.67

40

54

Commerce

56.33

47.33

44.67

50

Management

61

52.67

52.67

54

Law

59

51

47.33

52

Education

57

51

47.33

52

Physical Education

54.33

48.33

45

47.67

MH SET 2023 Previous Year CutOff Marks

Candidates should go through MH SET cut off last 5 years to get an idea of the expected cut-off marks, past years' cut-off trends, and competition level over the years. Check the previous year cut off marks of MH SET below:

MH SET CutOff 2020

Have a look at the table below to know the MH SET cutoff 2020 subject-wise and category-wise for reference purposes.

Subject

General

SC

ST

OBC-NCL Category

Marathi

48.67

43.33

41.33

44

Hindi

53.33

46.67

42

49.33

English

54

47.33

44.67

48

Sanskrit

58.67

46

0.00

50.67

Urdu

66

0.00

0.00

62.67

History

49.33

44.67

42

46

Economics

54

44.67

43.33

49.33

Philosophy

53.33

48

38

48

Psychology

54

44.67

51.33

48.67

Sociology

52

43.33

42.67

46.67

Political Science

55.33

50

45.33

52

Defence & Strategic Studies

62

48.67

44.67

58.67

Home Science

53.33

47.33

42

49.33

Library & Information Science

54.67

49.33

49.33

51.33

Journalism & Mass Communication

54.67

46

41.33

49.33

Social Work

52.67

50

47.33

50

Public Administration

52.67

43.33

43.33

48.67

Mathematical Sciences

52

44

42

46

Environmental Sciences

56.67

51.33

49.33

52.67

Physical Science

52.67

42.67

41.33

45.33

Chemical Sciences

52.67

46

42.67

47.33

Life Sciences

52.67

44.67

42.67

48

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science

54.67

49.33

45.33

50.67

Geography

52

47.33

44.67

48

Computer Science & Application

49.33

44.67

38.67

44

Electronics Science

52

46.67

42.67

46.67

Forensic Science

55.33

52

37.33

54

Commerce

52.67

44

42.67

46.67

Management

54.67

49.33

44.67

50

Law

57.33

54

52.67

54

Education

53.33

49.33

44.67

48.67

Physical Education

51.33

44

44.67

48

MH SET CutOff 2019

Have a look at the table below to know the category-wise and subject-wise MH SET cutoff 2019 for reference purposes.

Subject

General

SC

ST

OBC NCL Category

Marathi

47.33

43.33

40

43.33

Hindi

53.33

46

45.33

46.67

English

57.33

49.33

46.67

51.33

Sanskrit

63.33

50

42.67

56.67

Urdu

68

0.00

0.00

66

History

52

46

42.67

47.33

Economics

55.33

49.33

46

51.33

Philosophy

53.33

45.33

40.67

52.67

Psychology

54.67

45.33

44.67

47.33

Sociology

51.33

44.67

44

46.67

Political Science

59.33

53.33

49.33

54

Defence & Strategic Studies

64

45.33

46.67

56

Home Science

57.33

51.33

45.33

50.67

Library & Information Science

56

50.67

48.67

51.33

Journalism & Mass Communication

56.67

48.67

45.33

52

Social Work

56

51.33

48

52.67

Public Administration

54

48.67

46.67

53.33

Mathematical Sciences

52

44

42

46.67

Environmental Sciences

55.33

49.33

45.33

51.33

Physical Science

51.33

44.67

41.33

45.33

Chemical Sciences

54.67

45.33

42.67

47.33

Life Sciences

54

47.33

42.67

48.67

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science

54

44.67

44.67

52

Geography

53.33

48

44.67

49.33

Computer Science & Application

48

43.33

40.67

44

Electronics Science

54

52

40

49.33

Forensic Science

58

51.33

35.33

52

Commerce

53.33

45.33

43.33

47.33

Management

60

55.33

46.67

54

Law

54

49.33

44.67

49.33

Education

52.67

48

44.67

50

Physical Education

53.33

46.67

43.33

50

Factors affecting the MH SET Cutoff 2023

Some of the important factors considered responsible for determining the MH SET Cutoff marks are as follows:

  • Number of test-takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Papers.
  • Marks obtained in the papers.

MH SET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

In order to be considered for eligibility for  Assistant  Professor,  the candidates must  have appeared in both the papers &  obtained a minimum of 40%  aggregate marks in  both the papers taken together for General Category candidates and a minimum of 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to Reserved categories as elaborated below:

Category

Paper -I

Paper-II

OPEN/EWS/Orphan

40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together

SC/ST/PwD(Disability 40% or more) /Trans-genders/Orphan*OBC/DT(A)(VJ)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/(Non-Creamy Layer only)

35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together

FAQ

Q1. What are the passing marks for the SET exam 2023?

Candidates must have appeared in both the papers & obtained a minimum of 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General Category candidates and a minimum of 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to Reserved categories

Q2. What is the MH SET cutoff?

The MH SET cutoff is the aggregate percentage of marks in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The cut-off is released both category-wise and subject-wise. All the candidates can check the MH SET cutoff by going to the official MH SET portal.

Q3. What is the next step after passing SET exam?

All the qualified candidates will be issued MH SET e-certificates through which they will be eligible to apply for the Assistant Professors post in the colleges and universities of Maharashtra & Goa.

Q4. Is the SET exam easy or tough?

The difficulty level of MH SET depends on the preparation strategy of the candidates. However, as per the MH SET exam analysis, the questions asked in the MH SET 2023 were moderate to difficult level.

Q5. What factors decide the MH SET cutoff?

The factors considered responsible for determining the MH SET cutoff marks are the difficulty level of the papers, the number of candidates attempting the exam, previous cutoff trends and etc.

