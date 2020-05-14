Symbiosis SET BBA Selection Process | All about WAT PI | Admission Criteria

Symbiosis International University (SIU) conducts SET BBA 2020 exam for the candidates interested for admission in the BBA program offered by SIU affiliated colleges. The SET BBA exam is conducted once in a year and it is mandatory for the aspirants to appear for the entrance exam in order to be eligible for admission. In this article find out the selection process followed by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) institutions, to shortlist candidates for admission to the BBA program:-

SET BBA 2020 Selection Process

SIU follows a three-step selection process to shortlist candidates for the final admission. As a matter of fact, even the eligibility criteria set the foundation to screen the candidates who can apply for the SET BBA Exam. However, let us consider only the steps after the SET BBA registration for the screening process to shortlist best candidates for admission to the BBA colleges.

Also Read: SIU affiliated SET BBA Institutes | List of Participating Colleges

Step 1: SET BBA Entrance Exam

Candidates need to appear for the SET BBA entrance exam which is conducted online by the SIU. The exam is conducted for the duration of 120 minutes and candidates are expected to solve 150 MCQ questions. For the marking scheme, each correct answer will help the aspirant earn +1 mark and for each incorrect answer there is no negative marking. There a total 4 sections in the exam and each section carries around 40 questions.

Step 2: Written Ability Test (WAT round)

Candidates who clear the cut-off will be called for the WAT round. A shortlist will be announced on the SIU website wherein the shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in the WAT Round. In this round, aspirants will be given a topic on which they have to write at length to express their thoughts and opinions. The topic could be from any genre or abstract. Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of the content, presentation and what they think about a certain situation or issue.

Also Read: SET BBA Exam Pattern | List of Important Topics

Step 3: Personal Interview (PI)

After the WAT Round, PI round is conducted in which a group of panelists ask few questions from the interviewee to test their skills and abilities.

Step 4: Final Call for Admission

Candidates who score well in the SET BBA entrance test, WAT and PI round are therefore given final call for admission. The institute invites aspirants to book their seats in the respective college where they have applied at the time of registration.

SET BBA Selection Procedure – Important Dates

Events Dates SET BBA 2020 exam May 31, 2020 SET BBA Result 2020 Jun1 - June 10, 2020 SET BBA Cutoff N.A. Selection Procedure of SET BBA 2020 N.A.

For more information about the SET BBA Exam, or other BBA entrance exams, colleges, or courses, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get latest updates directly in your inbox!

Also Read – SET BBA Eligibility Criteria | Know Age limit | Education Qualification