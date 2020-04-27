Study at Home
Symbiosis SET 2020 BBA Exam Pattern | Know SET BBA Exam Structure, Marking Scheme

Symbiosis SET 2020 BBA exam pattern is important for the candidates preparing for the upcoming exam. Know exam duration, sections, marking scheme and other important details here.

Apr 27, 2020 17:32 IST
SET BBA Exam Pattern
Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune conducts Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) BBA exam for admission to the BBA course offered by Symbiosis University and its affiliate colleges. Recently, the university has announced a shift in the SET BBA exam date from 2nd May 2020 due to the spread of COVID19 and the on-going national lockdown. In this article, you will read about the SET BBA exam pattern.

Exam pattern is an integral part of the entrance exam as it defines the parameters on the basis of which candidates’ aptitude will be tested. Read the SET BBA exam pattern wherein we will discuss no. of sections, exam duration, mode of exam, type of questions and other relevant aspects to know how to prepare for the BBA entrance exam.   

SET BBA 2020 Exam Pattern

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) is an online (computer based) entrance exam that is conducted for the duration of 2½ hours or 150 minutes. It is an objective-type question (multiple-choice questions) based exam that carries 150 MCQs which are divided into four sections.

SET BBA Marking Scheme

Each question carries 1 mark. For every correct answer chosen by the candidate,+1 will be awarded, there is NO negative marking for choosing the incorrect options. No marks will be deducted for any unattempted questions.

Here are some important SET BBA exam pattern highlights for your reference:-

SET BBA Exam Pattern Highlights

SET BBA Exam Components

SET BBA Exam Pattern

Exam duration

150 minutes

Total Sections

Four

Total questions

150 MCQs

Total marks

150

Negative marking

No

Mode of exam

Computer-based

SET BBA Exam Sections

SET BBA Exam Section

No. of questions

Total marks

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

Analytical and Logical reasoning

30

30

General Awareness

40

40

General English

40

40

Total

150

150

Also Read: SET 2020 BBA Exam Syllabus

