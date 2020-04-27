Symbiosis SET 2020 BBA Exam Pattern | Know SET BBA Exam Structure, Marking Scheme

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune conducts Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) BBA exam for admission to the BBA course offered by Symbiosis University and its affiliate colleges. Recently, the university has announced a shift in the SET BBA exam date from 2nd May 2020 due to the spread of COVID19 and the on-going national lockdown. In this article, you will read about the SET BBA exam pattern.

Exam pattern is an integral part of the entrance exam as it defines the parameters on the basis of which candidates’ aptitude will be tested. Read the SET BBA exam pattern wherein we will discuss no. of sections, exam duration, mode of exam, type of questions and other relevant aspects to know how to prepare for the BBA entrance exam.

SET BBA 2020 Exam Pattern

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) is an online (computer based) entrance exam that is conducted for the duration of 2½ hours or 150 minutes. It is an objective-type question (multiple-choice questions) based exam that carries 150 MCQs which are divided into four sections.

SET BBA Marking Scheme

Each question carries 1 mark. For every correct answer chosen by the candidate,+1 will be awarded, there is NO negative marking for choosing the incorrect options. No marks will be deducted for any unattempted questions.

Here are some important SET BBA exam pattern highlights for your reference:-

SET BBA Exam Pattern Highlights

SET BBA Exam Components SET BBA Exam Pattern Exam duration 150 minutes Total Sections Four Total questions 150 MCQs Total marks 150 Negative marking No Mode of exam Computer-based

SET BBA Exam Sections

SET BBA Exam Section No. of questions Total marks Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Analytical and Logical reasoning 30 30 General Awareness 40 40 General English 40 40 Total 150 150

