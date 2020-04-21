Symbiosis SET 2020 BBA Syllabus | Read detailed Section-wise Syllabus

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) conducts SET BBA entrance exam for admission to the top BBA colleges of the country. Applicants interested to appear for the SET BBA exam are advised to read the list of important topics expected in the BBA entrance exam. The section-wise list of important topics expected in the exam is shared below for your reference. Exam syllabus is an important part of the entrance exam preparation as it provides direction to the aspirants. It is the foundation of preparation and therefore candidates are advised to read each and every aspect of the SET BBA section-wise syllabus carefully. Do not miss out on any topic mentioned under, as it might cost you addition marks to score a high percentile in the exam.

Find out what to prepare for the upcoming SET BBA 2020 exam. This year SET BBA has postponed the exam date due to spread of corona virus in the country and it is yet to be finalized by SIU. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 2nd May 2020. Generally, SET BBA exam is conducted in the month of May for the aspirants.

SET BBA 2020 Exam Pattern – Important Highlights

Read SET BBA Exam pattern highlights and section-wise detailed syllabus to streamline your exam preparation.

SET BBA is a computer-based (online) exam.

Candidates will get 150 minutes (from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm) to attempt SET BBA exam.

There are 4 sections in the exam namely General English, Quantitative ability, General Awareness, and Analytical and Logical reasoning.

There are 150 objective-type questions (4 options per question) in the exam of 1 mark each.

There is no negative marking in the exam in case the candidate chooses wrong option while solving the question

SET BBA 2020 Syllabus

Read section-wise important topics expected in the exam carefully. Frame an exam preparation strategy around these topics and practice these topics multiple times. Time your speed and accuracy before the D-day arrives.

Here is the list of important SET 2020 BBA topics:

General English – Synonyms, Contextual Vocabulary, Antonyms, Grammar – Prepositions, Articles, Fill in the blanks, Error Spotting, and Analogy

General Awareness – Science, Sports, Books and authors, Awards, Companies, Important Personalities

Quantitative Aptitude – Percentage, Discount, Profit & Loss, Time & Work, Time, Speed & Distance, Algebra, Permutation & Combination, Number System, and Probability

Analytical and Logical Reasoning - Arrangement – Seating/Circular, Venn Diagram, Series, Blood Relationship, Coding-Decoding, Assumption, Cubes, Syllogisms

To know more about the SET BBA entrance exam and other BBA entrance exams, colleges and courses, keep visiting jagranjosh.com and get latest updates here.