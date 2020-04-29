Symbiosis SET BBA Eligibility Criteria 2020 | Know Age limit | Education Qualification | Common FAQs

Symbiosis International deemed University conducts Symbiosis undergraduate Entrance Test (SET Exam) every year for the candidates interested in admission to the 3-year full-time BBA Program offered by at 4 campuses of Symbiosis University. SET BBA 2020 Exam is schedule to be conducted in online mode on a date which is yet to be announced. So, if you are preparing for SET BBA entrance exam, carefully read the eligibility criteria mentioned below before registering for the exam:

SET BBA Eligibility Criteria

Read the eligibility criteria carefully to apply for the SET 2020 exam:

SET BBA - Age Limit

No age limit has been defined by the University for the candidates interested to apply for the BBA entrance exam.

SET BBA 2020 - Education Qualification

In addition to the age limit, education qualification holds important place when it comes to applying for the entrance exam. This is the basic screening level or you can say part of selection process that ascertains which candidates are eligible to apply for the SET BBA exam.

Category-wise education qualification requirements are mentioned as under:

General, NC-OBC and EWS Category aspirants must have passed standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations with minimum 50% overall percentage

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as SC, ST must have scored 45% overall percentage in 10+2 to apply for SET BBA Exam.

Aspirants awaiting 10+2 result can also apply for the SET BBA entrance exam.

Candidates who are NRI and are interested to apply for the SET BBA, must submit the documents while applying for the SET BBA exam.

Symbiosis SET BBA Reservation Policy

As per the guidelines issued by UGC to the educational establishments, Symbiosis University has allowed for the reservation in the BBA program as well. Take a look at the reservation policy of the University issued to the affiliated institutes:-

Category Reservation Candidates from Nagpur domicile 25% Scheduled Caste (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.5% Differently Abled 3% Children/wards of Defence Personnel 5% for SLS-PUNE, SICSR International Candidates 15% Kashmiri Migrants and Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non- Migrants) living in Kashmiri Valley 2 seats in BBA program

SET BBA - Some Common Eligibility FAQs

Can I apply for SET BBA exam?

Yes you can apply for SET BBA exam as the registrations are open till 10th May 2020.

I am 19 years of age and have passed 12th Standard. Can I apply for the SET BBA Exam?

Please read the age limit criteria specified by the Symbiosis Deemed University to apply for the SET BBA exam.

I have not completed my class 12th yet. Can I apply for the SET exam?

As per the guidelines of Symbiosis International Deemed University, candidates who are likely to complete standard XII/ HSC or equivalent can apply for the SET BBA Entrance Exam.

What is the minimum percentage required in class 12th to apply for the SET exam?

As mentioned above, candidates must have secured minimum 50% for General, EWS, and NC-OBC or 45% for SC, ST and PWD to apply for the SET Exam.

To know more details about BBA entrance exams such as SET BBA Exam, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!