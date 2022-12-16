SITEEE Exam 2023: Registrations Underway at set-test.org, Phase 1 Exam on May 6

SITEEE 2023: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the SITEEE 2023 exam schedule at the online portal set-test.org. As per the latest update, the SITEEE exam will be held on two different dates in the year 2023. Phase 1 will be conducted on May 6, whereas the second phase exam will be on May 14, 2023.

Eligible candidates who wish to seek admission into Engineering courses can register themselves online in order to appear for the examination 2023. The application form for SIT Engineering Entrance Exam is available on set-test.org.

SITEEE Application 2023- Click Here

How to Apply for the SITEEE Exam 2023

Interested candidates can fill out the online application form for SIT Engineering Entrance Exam to be held on May 6 and May 14, 2023. Following are a few simple steps to complete the registration form.

Go to the main website set-test.org

Then click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab

Click on the Register link

Carefully read all the instructions given

Fill out the application form by entering all the details

Upload all the necessary documents

Pay the online application fee and submit

Download the application form for SITEEE 2023

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are required to fulfil the eligibility criteria to take admission in various Engineering courses offered by Symbiosis University across the nation. Eligible candidates must submit the SITEEE application form on or before April 12, 2023.

About SITEEE 2023

SIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 is a computer-based test (CBT) conducted at various examination centres across India. The total duration of the SITEE exam 2023 is of 60 minutes. Moreover, the SITEEE question paper 2023 consists of different sections like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The total number of questions will be 60 and there is no negative marking.

SITEE Exam timings will be from 2 pm to 3 pm. Admit cards for SET Test 1 will be issued on April 22 whereas for Test 2, admit cards will be out on April 28, 2023. All aspirants should fill out the application form within the specified time period. The online application forms are available on the website till April 12, 2023.

