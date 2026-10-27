IIT vs NIT: How Many Months Will It Take to Recover Your B.Tech Fees?

Choosing between Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and a National Institute of Technology (NIT), can be a complete dilemma for an engineering aspirant. However, no matter which institute you are pursuing your B.Tech degree, your complete amount of money spent on the program will be recovered within 3 to 6 months of salary earned during the first year after graduation. Whether candidates are choosing top names in IITs such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi or IIT Delhi, or going for NITs such as NIT Trichy, NIT Surathakal or Rourkela, the average placement package offered by recruiters in these institutes may help you recover your fees. These colleges offer high return on investment and are credible in offering engineering education along with industry driven skills. The prestigious engineering institutes charge affordable tuition fees and hostel charges. While the graduates earn decent salaries in the beginning of their careers to pay back what they have invested for their education. In this article, aspirants aiming for B.Tech degree can find a comprehensive comparison between IITs and NITs of India to help determine which will be the best option for your career. This includes factors like fees charged by each institute, median package offered with an estimated time to recover your fee while working.

Check| IIT vs. Top NITs: Which Institution is Best for Engineering? Top 10 IITs: B.Tech ROI & Fee Recovery As per the data provided below, aspirants can check the recovery period for four years' tuition costs is quite quick for IIT graduates. With an average period of 5.6 to 9.5 months, having a very good median placement package that exceeds the cost for completing the courses. The recovery period is quickest at IIT (BHU) Varanasi at 5.6 months owing to its cheap fee structure and excellent median package of 20 LPA, whereas it is longest at IIT Madras, which stands at 9.5 months. NIRF Rank Institution Total 4-Year Fee (Approx.) Median Package Estimated Fee Recovery Period 1 IIT Madras 10.71 - 16.91 lakh 17.50 LPA 9.5 months 2 IIT Delhi 11.74 lakh 19.08 LPA 7.4 months 3 IIT Bombay 11.96 - 14.87 lakh 19.61 LPA 8.2 months 4 IIT Kanpur 9.19 - 11.41 lakh 19.40 LPA 6.4 months 5 IIT Kharagpur 8.50 - 14.73 lakh 19.76 LPA 7.1 months 6 IIT Roorkee 11.33 - 14.25 lakh 17.00 LPA 9.0 months 7 IIT Hyderabad 12.11 lakh 21.00 LPA 6.9 months 8 IIT Guwahati 11.46 lakh 19.48 LPA 7.1 months 10 IIT (BHU) Varanasi 8.36 - 10.41 lakh 20.00 LPA 5.6 months 12 IIT Indore 11.09 - 13.87 lakh 19.48 LPA 7.7 months

Top 10 NITs: B.Tech ROI & Fee Recovery From the given data, it can be seen that Top NIT students also recover their fees quickly, taking only 5.3 to 11.8 months to pay back the four years’ tuition fees. NIT Warangal has the shortest period of recovery at 5.3 months, owing to its high median package salary of 14.20 LPA while having a lower total fee of 6.29 lakhs. NIT Surathkal and NIT Trichy are two other examples of top institutes with quick recovery periods of less than six months. At even the institutes which take longer to recover the fees like NIT Patna (11.8 months) and MNIT Jaipur (10.6 months), the graduates easily recover their costs in less than a year. NIRF Rank Institution Total 4-Year Fee (Approx.) Median Package Estimated Fee Recovery Period 9 NIT Trichy 7.24 lakh 14.35 LPA 6.1 months 13 NIT Rourkela 9.20 - 11.43 lakh 15.25 LPA 8.1 months 17 NIT Surathkal 6.76 lakh 14.00 LPA 5.8 months 21 NIT Calicut 6.63 - 8.14 lakh 12.25 LPA 7.2 months 28 NIT Warangal 6.29 lakh 14.20 LPA 5.3 months 42 MNIT Jaipur 9.75 lakh 11.00 LPA 10.6 months 44 VNIT Nagpur 5.58 - 5.65 lakh 9.00 LPA 7.5 months 49 NIT Durgapur 7.45 - 9.27 lakh 11.24 LPA 8.9 months 50 NIT Silchar 8.21 lakh 11.00 LPA 9.0 months 53 NIT Patna 6.12 - 7.70 lakh 7.00 LPA 11.8 months