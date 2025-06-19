Israel PM List: Prime Ministers of Israel till 2025 from 1948

Israel is a Middle Eastern country that is located close to the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It shares borders with Egypt to the southwest, Jordan to the east and southeast, Syria to the northeast, Lebanon to the north, and the Mediterranean Sea to the west. The designated capital and seat of government is Jerusalem, albeit the latter designation has not gained widespread international recognition.
Israel is a small country with a rather diverse topography, which includes a lengthy coastal plain in the middle, highlands in the north, and the Negev desert in the south. The northern end of the Great Rift Valley stretches along the country's eastern border, running from north to south.
Who is the Head of State in Israel?
The Prime Minister is the State of Israel's head of state and the chief executive of the State. However, the designation of the head of state of the parliamentary republic of Israel is bestowed upon the president. The president mostly has ceremonial powers, although the prime minister has executive authority. The prime minister's official residence, Beit Aghion, is situated in Jerusalem.
How is the Prime Minister Elected in Israel?
Following an election, the president confers with party leaders regarding potential candidates before selecting a member of the Knesset to serve as prime minister. The first nominee the president appoints has 28 days to form a solid coalition. To become prime minister, he then needs to be elected by the Knesset with a vote of confidence.
List of Prime Ministers of Israel
|
Name
|
Political Party
|
Term of Office
|
David Ben-Gurion
|
Mapai
|
14 May 1948 – 26 January 1954
|
Moshe Sharett
|
Mapai
|
26 January 1954 – 3 November 1955
|
David Ben-Gurion
|
Mapai
|
3 November 1955 – 26 June 1963
|
Levi Eshkol
|
Mapai
|
26 June 1963 – 26 February 1969
|
Yigal Allon (Acting)
|
Alignment / Labour
|
26 February 1969 – 17 March 1969
|
Golda Meir
|
Alignment / Labour
|
17 March 1969 – 3 June 1974
|
Yitzhak Rabin
|
Alignment / Labour
|
3 June 1974 – 20 June 1977
|
Menachem Begin
|
Herut / Likud
|
20 June 1977 – 10 October 1983
|
Yitzhak Shamir
|
Herut / Likud
|
10 October 1983 – 13 September 1984
|
Shimon Peres
|
Alignment / Labour
|
13 September 1984 – 20 October 1986
|
Yitzhak Shamir
|
Herut / Likud
|
20 October 1986 – 13 July 1992
|
Yitzhak Rabin
|
Labour
|
13 July 1992 – 4 November 1995
|
Shimon Peres
|
Labour
|
4 November 1995 – 18 June 1996
|
Benjamin Netanyahu
|
Likud
|
18 June 1996 – 6 July 1999
|
Ehud Barak
|
One Israel / Labour
|
6 July 1999 – 7 March 2001
|
Ariel Sharon
|
Likud (until 2005), Kadima (2005–06)
|
7 March 2001 – 14 April 2006
|
Ehud Olmert
|
Kadima
|
14 April 2006 – 31 March 2009
|
Benjamin Netanyahu
|
Likud
|
31 March 2009 – 13 June 2021
|
Naftali Bennett
|
Yamina
|
13 June 2021 – 30 June 2022
|
Yair Lapid
|
Yesh Atid
|
1 July 2022 – 29 December 2022
|
Benjamin Netanyahu
|
Likud
|
29 December 2022 – Present
Who is the Current PM of Israel?
Benjamin Netanyahu is an Israeli politician and diplomat who was born in Tel Aviv (now Tel Aviv–Yafo) on October 21, 1949. He is the longest-serving prime minister since Israel gained its independence, having held the position three times (1996–99, 2009–21, and 2022– Present).
Netanyahu's reputation as one of the most influential people in the nation's history was solidified by his political resilience and skill at forming alliances. In the midst of the Oslo peace process, he became well-known as a driven security hawk and utilized his persuasive speech to resist international pressure for a two-state solution with the Palestinians.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation