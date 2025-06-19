Israel PM List: Prime Ministers of Israel till 2025 from 1948

Israel is a Middle Eastern country that is located close to the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It shares borders with Egypt to the southwest, Jordan to the east and southeast, Syria to the northeast, Lebanon to the north, and the Mediterranean Sea to the west. The designated capital and seat of government is Jerusalem, albeit the latter designation has not gained widespread international recognition.

Israel is a small country with a rather diverse topography, which includes a lengthy coastal plain in the middle, highlands in the north, and the Negev desert in the south. The northern end of the Great Rift Valley stretches along the country's eastern border, running from north to south.

Who is the Head of State in Israel?

The Prime Minister is the State of Israel's head of state and the chief executive of the State. However, the designation of the head of state of the parliamentary republic of Israel is bestowed upon the president. The president mostly has ceremonial powers, although the prime minister has executive authority. The prime minister's official residence, Beit Aghion, is situated in Jerusalem.