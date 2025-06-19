Israel PM List: Prime Ministers of Israel till 2025 from 1948

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 10, 2025, 19:09 IST

Israel is a Middle Eastern country that is located close to the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. It shares borders with Egypt to the southwest, Jordan to the east and southeast, Syria to the northeast, Lebanon to the north, and the Mediterranean Sea to the west. The designated capital and seat of government is Jerusalem, albeit the latter designation has not gained widespread international recognition.

Israel is a small country with a rather diverse topography, which includes a lengthy coastal plain in the middle, highlands in the north, and the Negev desert in the south. The northern end of the Great Rift Valley stretches along the country's eastern border, running from north to south.

Who is the Head of State in Israel?

The Prime Minister is the State of Israel's head of state and the chief executive of the State. However, the designation of the head of state of the parliamentary republic of Israel is bestowed upon the president. The president mostly has ceremonial powers, although the prime minister has executive authority. The prime minister's official residence, Beit Aghion, is situated in Jerusalem. 

How is the Prime Minister Elected in Israel?

Following an election, the president confers with party leaders regarding potential candidates before selecting a member of the Knesset to serve as prime minister. The first nominee the president appoints has 28 days to form a solid coalition. To become prime minister, he then needs to be elected by the Knesset with a vote of confidence.

List of Prime Ministers of Israel


Name

Political Party

Term of Office

David Ben-Gurion

Mapai

14 May 1948 – 26 January 1954

Moshe Sharett

Mapai

26 January 1954 – 3 November 1955

David Ben-Gurion

Mapai

3 November 1955 – 26 June 1963

Levi Eshkol

Mapai

26 June 1963 – 26 February 1969

Yigal Allon (Acting)

Alignment / Labour

26 February 1969 – 17 March 1969

Golda Meir

Alignment / Labour

17 March 1969 – 3 June 1974

Yitzhak Rabin

Alignment / Labour

3 June 1974 – 20 June 1977

Menachem Begin

Herut / Likud

20 June 1977 – 10 October 1983

Yitzhak Shamir

Herut / Likud

10 October 1983 – 13 September 1984

Shimon Peres

Alignment / Labour

13 September 1984 – 20 October 1986

Yitzhak Shamir

Herut / Likud

20 October 1986 – 13 July 1992

Yitzhak Rabin

Labour

13 July 1992 – 4 November 1995

Shimon Peres

Labour

4 November 1995 – 18 June 1996

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

18 June 1996 – 6 July 1999

Ehud Barak

One Israel / Labour

6 July 1999 – 7 March 2001

Ariel Sharon

Likud (until 2005), Kadima (2005–06)

7 March 2001 – 14 April 2006

Ehud Olmert

Kadima

14 April 2006 – 31 March 2009

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

31 March 2009 – 13 June 2021

Naftali Bennett

Yamina

13 June 2021 – 30 June 2022

Yair Lapid

Yesh Atid

1 July 2022 – 29 December 2022

Benjamin Netanyahu

Likud

29 December 2022 – Present

Who is the Current PM of Israel?

Benjamin Netanyahu is an Israeli politician and diplomat who was born in Tel Aviv (now Tel Aviv–Yafo) on October 21, 1949. He is the longest-serving prime minister since Israel gained its independence, having held the position three times (1996–99, 2009–21, and 2022– Present).

Netanyahu's reputation as one of the most influential people in the nation's history was solidified by his political resilience and skill at forming alliances. In the midst of the Oslo peace process, he became well-known as a driven security hawk and utilized his persuasive speech to resist international pressure for a two-state solution with the Palestinians. 

