CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in; Download Supplementary Scorecard here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exam can visit the official website - cbse.gov.in to check the results.

According to the information provided a total of 143648 students registered from which 138898 appeared and 67620 passed. The overall pass percentage is 48.68

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Websites to Check

The CBSE 10th compartment result is live on the official website of the board. Candidates can also check the list of websites here.