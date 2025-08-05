CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in; Download Supplementary Scorecard here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared at cbse.gov.in.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 5, 2025, 16:10 IST
CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 Declared at cbse.gov.in
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exam can visit the official website - cbse.gov.in to check the results.

According to the information provided a total of 143648 students registered from which 138898 appeared and 67620 passed. The overall pass percentage is 48.68

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Websites to Check

The CBSE 10th  compartment result is live on the official website of the board. Candidates can also check the list of websites here.

  • cbse.gov.in

  • cbseresults.nic.in

  • results.cbse.nic.in

How to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025

The CBSE class 10 compartment result 2025 is available on the official website of the board. Follow the steps given here to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the school number, roll number, admit card number

Step 4: The 10th compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

