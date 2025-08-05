CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Out at cbseresults.nic.in; Download Supplementary Scorecard here

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE 10th compartment result 2025. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 10th compartment exam can visit the official website - cbse.gov.in to check the results.
According to the information provided a total of 143648 students registered from which 138898 appeared and 67620 passed. The overall pass percentage is 48.68
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Websites to Check
The CBSE 10th compartment result is live on the official website of the board. Candidates can also check the list of websites here.
- cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
How to Check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025
The CBSE class 10 compartment result 2025 is available on the official website of the board. Follow the steps given here to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th supplementary result link
Step 3: Enter the school number, roll number, admit card number
Step 4: The 10th compartment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference
