Which Mountain Is Known as the Sacred Mountain of India?

Sacred Mountain of India: Mount Kailash is known as the Sacred Mountain of India because it holds immense religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and the Bon tradition. It is revered as the mythical abode of Lord Shiva and is considered a divine pilgrimage site, giving Mount Kailash its recognition as the Sacred Mountain of India. Why Is Mount Kailash Called the Sacred Mountain of India? Mount Kailash is called the Sacred Mountain of India because it is regarded as a holy cosmic mountain connected with faith, mythology, and spiritual belief across multiple religions. Devotees believe that circumambulating Mount Kailash brings spiritual merit, blessings, and liberation, which strengthens its identity as a sacred mountain. Origin of the Title Sacred Mountain of India

The title Sacred Mountain of India comes from ancient scriptures, religious texts, and mythological narratives that describe Mount Kailash as the centre of divine power and universal balance. Over centuries, pilgrims, sages, and spiritual travellers have honoured the mountain as a place of deep meditation, worship and spiritual awakening. Location of Mount Kailash Mount Kailash is located in the Kailash Range of the Trans-Himalayas in the Tibet Autonomous Region, near the borders of India and Nepal. Although geographically in Tibet, its cultural, spiritual, and pilgrimage association is deeply rooted in Indian religious traditions. Religious Significance of Mount Kailash In Hindu tradition, Mount Kailash is believed to be the celestial abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolizing meditation, creation, and cosmic stillness. In Buddhism, it is identified as Mount Meru, the spiritual center of the universe. In Jainism, it is revered as the site where the first Tirthankara attained liberation, while Bon followers regard it as a sacred spiritual mountain of their ancient tradition.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the most significant and challenging spiritual pilgrimages associated with Mount Kailash. Pilgrims undertake a sacred parikrama (circumambulation) of the mountain and visit Lake Mansarovar, which is believed to purify the soul and cleanse past karmas. The journey is known for its religious devotion, physical endurance and spiritual discipline. Major Sacred Mountain & Pilgrimage Regions in India The Himalayan belt, including regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh, is home to several sacred peaks, shrines, and spiritual centers connected with ancient pilgrimage traditions and mountain worship in Indian culture. Interesting Facts About Mount Kailash Considered the Abode of Lord Shiva Mount Kailash is believed to be the divine residence of Lord Shiva, representing meditation, cosmic balance, and spiritual power in Hindu philosophy.