Which Mountain Is Known as the Sacred Mountain of India?

Jan 7, 2026, 13:14 IST

Mount Kailash is known as the Sacred Mountain of India because of its religious significance in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Bon traditions, where it is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva and an important spiritual pilgrimage site.

Sacred Mountain of India: Mount Kailash is known as the Sacred Mountain of India because it holds immense religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and the Bon tradition. It is revered as the mythical abode of Lord Shiva and is considered a divine pilgrimage site, giving Mount Kailash its recognition as the Sacred Mountain of India.

Why Is Mount Kailash Called the Sacred Mountain of India?

Mount Kailash is called the Sacred Mountain of India because it is regarded as a holy cosmic mountain connected with faith, mythology, and spiritual belief across multiple religions. Devotees believe that circumambulating Mount Kailash brings spiritual merit, blessings, and liberation, which strengthens its identity as a sacred mountain.

Origin of the Title Sacred Mountain of India

The title Sacred Mountain of India comes from ancient scriptures, religious texts, and mythological narratives that describe Mount Kailash as the centre of divine power and universal balance. Over centuries, pilgrims, sages, and spiritual travellers have honoured the mountain as a place of deep meditation, worship and spiritual awakening.

Location of Mount Kailash

Mount Kailash is located in the Kailash Range of the Trans-Himalayas in the Tibet Autonomous Region, near the borders of India and Nepal. Although geographically in Tibet, its cultural, spiritual, and pilgrimage association is deeply rooted in Indian religious traditions.

Religious Significance of Mount Kailash

In Hindu tradition, Mount Kailash is believed to be the celestial abode of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolizing meditation, creation, and cosmic stillness. In Buddhism, it is identified as Mount Meru, the spiritual center of the universe. In Jainism, it is revered as the site where the first Tirthankara attained liberation, while Bon followers regard it as a sacred spiritual mountain of their ancient tradition.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the most significant and challenging spiritual pilgrimages associated with Mount Kailash. Pilgrims undertake a sacred parikrama (circumambulation) of the mountain and visit Lake Mansarovar, which is believed to purify the soul and cleanse past karmas. The journey is known for its religious devotion, physical endurance and spiritual discipline.

Major Sacred Mountain & Pilgrimage Regions in India

The Himalayan belt, including regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh, is home to several sacred peaks, shrines, and spiritual centers connected with ancient pilgrimage traditions and mountain worship in Indian culture.

Interesting Facts About Mount Kailash

Considered the Abode of Lord Shiva

Mount Kailash is believed to be the divine residence of Lord Shiva, representing meditation, cosmic balance, and spiritual power in Hindu philosophy.

A Sacred Mountain Across Four Religions

It is revered in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Bon, making it one of the few mountains in the world worshipped by multiple faith traditions.

Pilgrims Perform Parikrama Instead of Climbing

Out of deep spiritual respect, the mountain is never climbed; instead, devotees walk around it as an act of devotion and humility.

Linked With Lake Mansarovar

The nearby Lake Mansarovar is regarded as a holy lake, believed to purify the mind and soul of those who bathe or meditate along its banks.

Seen as a Symbol of Spiritual Awakening

Mount Kailash is often described as a symbol of enlightenment, self-discovery, and inner stillness in sacred texts and spiritual teachings.

