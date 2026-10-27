IIM CAP 2027: Check Colleges, Fees, Placement, and Admission Details Here
The IIM Common Admission Process (CAP) 2027 is a centralized admission process for MBA/PGP in participating IIMs. This article compares key aspects like fees, placements, and ROI for IIM Bodh Gaya, Jammu, and Sirmaur, aiding aspirants in their decision-making.
IIM CAP 2027: The IIM Common Admission Process (CAP) is a centralized counselling and admission process that is conducted and managed by participating Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). It allows admission for MBA and PGP (Post Graduate) programs. The counselling process cuts down the interview process for each institute separately. Instead, candidates who clear the qualifying CAT cutoffs can appear for a single centralized Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) process.
The admission is based on academic scores, work experience, and overall profile. For MBA aspirants targeting newer IIMs, understanding the participating college list, fee structures, placement records, and return on investment (ROI) is essential to design your management career. And if you are applying for newer IIMs through CAP, the guide and detailed comparison will help you make a better decision.
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IIM CAP 2027: Participating Colleges List
The table lists down the participating college list in IIM CAP 2027. It includes renowned institutions such as IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Sirmaur. IIM Bodh Gaya establishes its domination by ranking 31 in NIRF 2025 list under management category. While IIM Jammu and IIM Sirmaur follow the lead ranking at 31 and 51.
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College Name
|
Flagship Program
|
Establishment Year
|
NIRF Rank
|
MBA (2-Year)
|
2015
|
31
|
MBA (2-Year)
|
2016
|
35
|
MBA (2-Year)
|
2015
|
51
IIM CAP 2027: Program Fees Structure
Among the new IIMs for CAP admission, IIM Bodh Gaya stands as the most affordable option to pursue MBA program. The fees for two year program cost between 18.26 Lakhs - 19.52 Lakhs. While IIM Jammu offers MBA at an higher end, with fees around 23.31 Lakhs.
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College Name
|
Total Program Fee (Approx.)
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
18.26 Lakhs - 19.52 Lakhs
|
IIM Jammu
|
23.31 Lakhs
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
21.3 Lakhs
IIM CAP 2027: ROI (Return on Investment) Comparison
As per the placement and package offered, IIM Jammu has the highest salary of 16.04 LPA compared to the salaries of 14.80 LPA at IIM Bodh Gaya and 13.30 LPA at IIM Sirmaur
Despite being the institute that offers the highest salary, IIM Bodh Gaya appears as the top choice in terms of ROI Multiplier at 0.82x. Since it is the cheapest of the three institutes (program fee of 17.96 Lakhs compared to IIM Jammu’s fee of 23.31 Lakhs and IIM Sirmaur’s 21.00 Lakhs).
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College Name
|
Program Fee (Approx.)
|
Average Package (Approx.)
|
Estimated ROI Multiplier
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
17.96 Lakhs
|
14.80 LPA
|
0.82x
|
IIM Jammu
|
23.31 Lakhs
|
16.04 LPA
|
0.69x
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
21.00 Lakhs
|
13.30 LPA
|
0.63x
Check |IIT Bombay MBA 2026: Check Average Package and ROI Details Here
IIM CAP 2027 Admission: Key Details
While candidates prepare to enroll for newer IIMs, they must also check CAT 2026 exam and other details provided in the table below. The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026. Find admission and program and academic commencement details below.
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Event
|
Expected Date
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CAT 2026 Examination
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November 29, 2026
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CAT 2026 Result
|
January 2027
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CAP 2027 Registration
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January 2027
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CAP Registration Deadline
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January 2027
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PI Shortlisting
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January - February 2027
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Personal Interview (PI)
|
February - March 2027
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Final Admission Offers
|
April - May 2027
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MBA Programme Commencement
|
June - July 2027
Read More|IIT Delhi MBA 2026: Check Average Package, ROI & Top Recruiters
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.