IIM CAP 2027: Check Colleges, Fees, Placement, and Admission Details Here

IIM CAP 2027: The IIM Common Admission Process (CAP) is a centralized counselling and admission process that is conducted and managed by participating Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). It allows admission for MBA and PGP (Post Graduate) programs. The counselling process cuts down the interview process for each institute separately. Instead, candidates who clear the qualifying CAT cutoffs can appear for a single centralized Personal Interview (PI) and Writing Ability Test (WAT) process. The admission is based on academic scores, work experience, and overall profile. For MBA aspirants targeting newer IIMs, understanding the participating college list, fee structures, placement records, and return on investment (ROI) is essential to design your management career. And if you are applying for newer IIMs through CAP, the guide and detailed comparison will help you make a better decision.

Check| Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More IIM CAP 2027: Participating Colleges List The table lists down the participating college list in IIM CAP 2027. It includes renowned institutions such as IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Sirmaur. IIM Bodh Gaya establishes its domination by ranking 31 in NIRF 2025 list under management category. While IIM Jammu and IIM Sirmaur follow the lead ranking at 31 and 51. College Name Flagship Program Establishment Year NIRF Rank IIM Bodh Gaya MBA (2-Year) 2015 31 IIM Jammu MBA (2-Year) 2016 35 IIM Sirmaur MBA (2-Year) 2015 51 IIM CAP 2027: Program Fees Structure Among the new IIMs for CAP admission, IIM Bodh Gaya stands as the most affordable option to pursue MBA program. The fees for two year program cost between 18.26 Lakhs - 19.52 Lakhs. While IIM Jammu offers MBA at an higher end, with fees around 23.31 Lakhs.

College Name Total Program Fee (Approx.) IIM Bodh Gaya 18.26 Lakhs - 19.52 Lakhs IIM Jammu 23.31 Lakhs IIM Sirmaur 21.3 Lakhs IIM CAP 2027: ROI (Return on Investment) Comparison As per the placement and package offered, IIM Jammu has the highest salary of 16.04 LPA compared to the salaries of 14.80 LPA at IIM Bodh Gaya and 13.30 LPA at IIM Sirmaur Despite being the institute that offers the highest salary, IIM Bodh Gaya appears as the top choice in terms of ROI Multiplier at 0.82x. Since it is the cheapest of the three institutes (program fee of 17.96 Lakhs compared to IIM Jammu’s fee of 23.31 Lakhs and IIM Sirmaur’s 21.00 Lakhs). College Name Program Fee (Approx.) Average Package (Approx.) Estimated ROI Multiplier IIM Bodh Gaya 17.96 Lakhs 14.80 LPA 0.82x IIM Jammu 23.31 Lakhs 16.04 LPA 0.69x IIM Sirmaur 21.00 Lakhs 13.30 LPA 0.63x