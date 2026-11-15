SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 Out: Download Junior Associate Marks Direct Link Active Here
The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 on November 14. Candidates who appeared for the September 16 examination can now check their scores online at sbi.bank.in using their registration number and date of birth. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 officially released on November 14, 2026.
- The Prelims exam was conducted on September 16, 2026, for 1538 SC/ST/OBC vacancies.
- Candidates can check marks at sbi.bank.in; Mains exam was held on October 29, 2026.
SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 on November 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Examination that was conducted on September 16, 2026 can now check their marks through the official website at sbi.bank.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1538 SC/ST/OBC backlog vacancies would be filled under the Special Recruitment Drive. Candidates can check their scores using their login credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth.
SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 Download Link
The State Bank of India has activated the marks link for the Junior Associate Preliminary Examination conducted under Advertisement No CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16. The backlog result has been declared on October 17, 2026. Check the direct link to download SBI Clerk Prelims Marks 2026 from the table below.
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SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 Link
SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details regarding the SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Post Name
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Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
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Recruitment Type
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Special Recruitment Drive
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Category
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SC/ST/OBC Backlog Vacancies
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Advertisement Number
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CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16
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Exam Stage
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Preliminary Examination (Phase-I)
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Prelims Exam Date
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September 16, 2026
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Marks Release Date
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November 14, 2026
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Status
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Released
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Official Website
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sbi.bank.in
How to Download SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their Junior Associate marks:
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Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.bank.in.
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On the homepage visit the career section and then open the current opening section.
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There you will see a text that reads Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC Backlog Vacancies.
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Click on the link that reads Preliminary Examination marks secured by candidates (Phase-I).
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Enter your login credentials.
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Submit the details to view your marks.
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Download and save the marks for future reference.
What After SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026?
Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can now check their Phase I performance. The Main Examination for the backlog recruitment drive was conducted on October 29, 2026. For more details candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.