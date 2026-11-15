SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 Out: Download Junior Associate Marks Direct Link Active Here

SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 on November 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Examination that was conducted on September 16, 2026 can now check their marks through the official website at sbi.bank.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1538 SC/ST/OBC backlog vacancies would be filled under the Special Recruitment Drive. Candidates can check their scores using their login credentials such as Registration Number and Date of Birth.

SBI Clerk Backlog Prelims Marks 2026 Download Link

The State Bank of India has activated the marks link for the Junior Associate Preliminary Examination conducted under Advertisement No CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16. The backlog result has been declared on October 17, 2026. Check the direct link to download SBI Clerk Prelims Marks 2026 from the table below.