MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 6 Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics: PDF Downlaod

MCQs for CSBE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 6, Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics are present below. They have been designed by our subject experts according to CBSE’s latest Syllabus 2023-2024. Students can also find attached a PDF download link for the same

MCQs for CSBE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 6: This article brings to you MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 6, Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics. Find attached a PDF download link for future reference. Subjects experts at Jagran Josh have prepared this list of questions and answers for students appearing in end-term examinations for the academic session 2023-2024.

MCQs can be solved accurately only if a student is aware of their types, format, and process of solving. We have mentioned a few types of Multiple-Choice Questions/Objective Questions below:

Direct Chapter-Based Q and A

True or False

Fill in the blanks

Assertion and Reasoning

Match the following

Source-based/Case Studies

Find the odd one out

A combination of the above-mentioned types of questions has been used in preparation for the list of MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 6, presented below.

Related:

CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Revised Syllabus 2023-2024 (PDF)

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 1

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 2

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 4

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 5

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 6 are:

1.To promote national integration is the responsibility of business towards ___________.

(a) Community

(b) Government

(c)Employees

(d)Investors

Answer. a) Community

2.To develop faith and trust in business by assuming various social responsibilities creates __________ for the business.

(a) Problems

(b) Chaos

(c)Cost

(d)Goodwill

Answer. d) Goodwill

3.The business can ensure environmental protection by adopting deforestation. Sewage disposal is a technique that could be adopted by businesses for environmental protection.

(a) Both statements are correct

(b) Both statements are incorrect

(c)First statement is true, second is false

(d)First statement is false, second is true

Answer. d) First statement is false, second is true

4.By abiding by the various acts and provisions of law, the business can avoid government interference. Lack of government interference can be fruitful in the long-term interest of the firm.

(a) Both statements are correct

(b) Both statements are incorrect

(c)First statement is true, second is false

(d)First statement is false, second is true

Answer. a) Both statements are correct

5.Match the following:

1.Helping people affected by calamity a. Economic

2.Producing for earning profit b. Discretionary

3.Respecting religious sentiments c. Ethical

(a) 1-c, 2-b, 3-a

(b) 1-a, 2-c, 3-b

(c)1-b, 2-c, 3-a

(d)1-b, 2-a, 3-c

Answer. d) 1-b, 2-a, 3-c

6.Pick the odd one out:

(a) Ethical

(b) Economical

(c)Political

(d)Discretionary

Answer. c) Political

7.Pick the odd one out:

(a) Government interference

(b) Moral justification

(c)Social power

(d)Public image

Answer. a) Government Interference

8.Assertion: Like an individual, a business enterprise should also be a loyal citizen of the state.

Reason: The business is also a part of the system. It makes use of the resources of society.

(a) Assertion is correct, reason is not.

(b) Assertion is incorrect, reason is correct.

(c)Assertion and reason both are correct.

(d)Assertion and reason both are incorrect.

Answer. c) Assertion and Reason both are correct

9.Assertion: Businesses must procure supplies from large enterprises.

Reason: Large enterprises earning economies of scale can provide more discounts and contribute towards balanced regional development.

(a) Assertion is correct, reason is not

(b) Assertion is incorrect, reason is correct.

(c)Assertion and reason both are correct.

(d)Assertion and reason both are incorrect.

Answer. d) Assertion and Reason both are incorrect

10.When business firms use eco-friendly methods of production, then they are performing social responsibilities towards which group?

(a) Customer

(b) Employees

(c)Community

(d)Shareholders

Answer. c) Community

11.Match the following:

1.Release of carbon monoxide a. Air pollution

2.Sewage disposal in rivers b. Noise pollution

3.Use of loud machines c. Water pollution

(a) 1-c, 2-b, 3-a

(b) 1-a, 2-c, 3-b

(c)1-b, 2-c, 3-a

(d)1-b, 2-a, 3-c

Answer. b)1-a, 2-c, 3-b

12.To protect and assist small-scale suppliers by placing orders with them is the responsibility of the business towards ___________.

(a) Community

(b) Government

(c)Employees

(d)Suppliers

Answer. d) Suppliers

13.Providing fair compensation and safe working conditions, is related to social responsibilities towards:

(a) Customer

(b) Employees

(c)Community

(d)Shareholders

Answer. b) Employees

14.Social responsibility requires managers to consider whether their action is likely to promote the public good. CSR is now mandatory for companies with high turnover.

(a) Both statements are correct

(b) Both statements are incorrect

(c)First statement is true, second is false

(d)First statement is false, second is true

Answer. a) Both statements are correct

15.To design and develop products keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the customers is responsibility of the business towards ___________.

(a) Community

(b) Consumers

(c)Employees

(d)Suppliers

Answer. b) Consumers

To download the list of MCQs, click on the link below

Also Find:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)