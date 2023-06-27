MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3 Private, Public and Global Enterprises: As per latest CBSE Curriculum 2023-2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3: Here, you can find MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3 Private, Public and Global Enterprises. It is also available for free download in PDF

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3: Jagran Josh brings to you MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3, Private, Public, and Global Enterprises. Students can also find attached a PDF download link for the same. Here, we have also linked some important resources for the preparation of the new academic session 2023-2024. Students are advised to first visit these resources and then start with their academic journey.

If you want to score well in MCQ-type questions, it is important to understand the concept, pattern, and solving process of such questions. MCQs are simply dedicated to testing the practical knowledge of theoretical concepts, in students. Thus, it is fruitful for students to understand the concept present in the chapter. Next, when we come to patterns, it is important to know what types of MCQ-type questions can be asked in the exam. We have jotted down a few for you below:

Direct Question Answer Based

Assertion and Reasoning

True and False

Match the following

Check whether the statements are correct or not

Case studies based/ Source-based

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3 are presented below:

1.The main motive of the Private sector is

(a) Social service

(b) Earning Profit

(c) both a and b

(d) None of the above

Answer. b) Earning Profit

2.Indian economy is a ____________ kind of economy.

(a)Global

(b) Mixed

(c)Capitalist

(d) Socialist

Answer. b) Mixed

3.An organization is working for the purpose of public welfare as a ministry of government. It is financed by govt. and all its income is deposited in govt. treasury. Identify which kind of public sector enterprise is it.

(a)Partnership

(b) Departmental undertaking

(c) Sole proprietorship

(d) Company

Answer. b) Departmental undertaking

4.An enterprise having huge capital, huge turnover and its branches are spread all over the country. What do we call such kinds of enterprises?

(a) Joint venture

(b) Global enterprise

(c) Large corporation

(d) Huge company.

Answer. b) Global Enterprise

5.Govt. has given autonomy to a PSU to improve its performance but held it accountable for specified results under an agreement. What is this agreement called?

(a) MoA

(b) AoA

(c) MoU

(d) GoU

Answer. c) MouU

6.Assertion (A): The Central Government of India has established a department that is considered an extension of the ministry itself.

Reason(R): LIC is an example of such a department. On the basis of the above Assertion and Reason choose the correct answer from the options given below.

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are correct and the Reason is a correct explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are correct but Reason is not a correct explanation of the Assertion.

(c) The Assertion is correct but the Reason is incorrect.

(d)Both the Assertion and Reason are incorrect.

Answer. c) The Assertion is correct but the Reason is incorrect

7.Post and Telegraph department is part of a government ministry. It is fully managed, controlled and financed by the concerned Ministry. The annual budget of the ministry makes provision for the funds needed by the government. The ministry is answerable to the Parliament for its functioning. What is the legal status of such organizations?

(a) No separate legal entity

(b) Separate legal entity

(c)Both a and b

(d)None of the above

Answer. a) No separate legal entity

8.Which is the oldest and most traditional form of public sector enterprises?

(a) Statutory Corporation

(b) Public Company

(c) Government company

(d) Departmental Undertaking

Answer. d) Departmental Undertaking

9.How powers and objectives of a public corporation defined?

(a) By Companies Act

(b) By Partnership Act

(c) By Special Act

(d) All of the above

Answer. c) By Special Act

10.ONGC is an example of an Indian energy multinational company.

(a) True

(b) False

(c) Partly True

(d) Can’t Say

Answer. a) True

11.Where national security is concerned............. is the best form of the organisation.

(a) Private Company

(b) Public Company

(c) Departmental Undertaking

(d) None of these

Answer. c) Departmental Undertaking

12.Assertion (A): Political interference is a demerit of a government company.

Reason(R): The operational policies of the government companies are formed according to the whims and fancies of the ministers.

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are correct and the Reason is a correct explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are correct but Reason is not a correct explanation of the Assertion.

(c)The Assertion is correct but Reason is incorrect.

(d) Both the Assertion and Reason are incorrect.

Answer. a) Both Assertion and Reason are correct and the Reason is a correct explanation of the Assertion

13.An enterprise that comes into existence after an act is passed in Parliament is known as

(a) Govt. company

(b) Parliament company

(c) Public corporation

(d) Government Corporation

Answer. c) Public Corporation

14.Assertion (A): Public Sector Enterprises are organizations that are owned by the public.

Reason(R): Public sector enterprises cannot be managed by the government properly.

(a) Both Assertion and Reason are correct and the Reason is a correct explanation of the Assertion.

(b) Both Assertion and Reason are correct but Reason is not a correct explanation of the Assertion.

(c) The Assertion is correct but Reason is incorrect.

(d) Both the Assertion and Reason are incorrect.

Answer. d) Both the Assertion and Reason are incorrect

15.LIC is an example of

(a) Statutory Corporation

(b) Public Company

(c) Government company

(d) Departmental Undertaking

Answer. a) Statutory Corporation

Find MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 3 in PDF by clicking on the link below

