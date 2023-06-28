MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 5 Emerging Modes of Business: As per CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 5, Emerging Modes of Business are present here for free download in PDF. Also, find links to important resources for preparation of end-term examinations for the current academic session 2023-2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 5: This article hands out a list of important Multiple-Choice type questions for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 5, Emerging Modes of Business. You can also use the PDF download link attached below to save it for future reference. MCQs have been introduced as an integral part of the final assessment, as per CBSE Sample Paper 2023-2024. Thus, it is important to develop an understanding of MCQs.

What are MCQs?

MCQs, also referred to as Multiple-Choice Questions or Objective response questions is a form of assessment where the examinee is asked to choose one correct option from multiple available ones. They are designed in a manner such that the key to answering is often present in the question. Students often find such questions tricky yet interesting to solve. MCQs are used in major competitive exams since they test students on practical grounds.

Why are MCQs important?

MCQs are important because they test students on grounds of their retaining power, understanding capabilities, brainstorming power, observing skills, and much more. Since this type of assessment checks students’ soft skills, it forms the basis for all competitive exams and now has been included as part of the school curriculum, as per the New Education Policy.

To help students, we are preparing a list of important MCQ-type questions to prepare them for their examinations. Some of them are present here for your reference along with some resources to be referred to during preparation.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 5 are presented below:

1.Debit and credit cards are also known as ___________.

(a) Plastic money

(b) E-money

(c)Card money

(d)Smart money

Answer. a) Plastic Money

2.Traditional forms of business can take us towards a paperless society. The above statement is:

(a) Partly true

(b) Fully true

(c)False

(d)Can’t say

Answer. b) Fully True

3.E-business is broader in scope than e-commerce. E-commerce is a part of e-business.

(a) Both statements are correct

(b) Both statements are incorrect

(c)First statement is true, second is false

(d)First statement is false, second is true

Answer. b) Both statements are incorrect

4.The payment mechanism typical to e-business is cash on delivery. One of the methods of payment in e-business can be cash on delivery.

(a) Both statements are correct

(b) Both statements are incorrect

(c)First statement is true, second is false

(d)First statement is false, second is true

Answer. d) First statement is false, second is true

5.Match the following:

1.C2C a. After-sale service

2.B2C b. Collaborations

3.B2B c. Selling antique items

(A) 1-c, 2-a, 3-b

(B) 1-a, 2-b, 3-c

(C)1-b, 2-c, 3-a

(D)1-c, 2-b, 3-a

Answer. a) 1-c 2-a, 3-b

6.Pick the odd one out:

(a) Supply order to a business enterprise.

(b) Reporting by subordinates to superiors.

(c)Communication regarding organizational policies.

(d)Interaction between two departments of a business.

Answer. a) Supply order to a business enterprise

7.Assertion: There is more risk in the traditional business.

Reason: Parties have no personal interaction while buying and selling.

(a) Assertion is correct, reason is not

(b) Assertion is incorrect, reason is correct.

(c)Assertion and reason both are correct.

(d)Assertion and reason both are incorrect.

Answer. d) Assertion and Reason both are incorrect

8.Assertion: There is more risk in the traditional business.

Reason: Parties have no personal interaction while buying and selling.

(a) Assertion is correct, reason is not

(b) Assertion is incorrect, reason is correct.

(c)Assertion and reason both are correct.

(d)Assertion and reason both are incorrect.

Answer. c) Assertion and Reason both are correct

9.Interaction between any two departments of one firm is a common feature of______ commerce.

(a) B2B Commerce

(b) B2C Commerce

(c)C2C Commerce

(d)Intra-B Commerce

Answer. d) Intra-B Commerce

10.Common name for ATM, debit card, credit card, metro card, etc. Is:

(a) Electronic card

(b) Smart card

(c) Visa card

(d) Master card

Answer. b) Smart Card

11.Pick the odd one out:

(a) Longer length of business

(b) Personal touch

(c)Technically qualified professionals

(d)Various intermediaries

Answer. c) Technically qualified professionals

12.Match the following:

1.B2B, B2C, C2C, intra-B a. E-payment methods

2.UPI, plastic money, net-banking b. Traditional business

3.Personal inspection, facial interaction c. Scope of e-business

(A) 1-b, 2-a, 3-c

(B) 1-a, 2-b, 3-c

(C)1-c, 2-b, 3-a

(D)1-c, 2-a, 3-b

Answer. d) 1-c, 2-a, 3-b

13.The two parties that interact in B2C commerce are ___________ and ___________.

(a) Business and Business

(b) Customer and Customer

(c)Business and Customer

(d)None of these

Answer. c) Business and Customer

14.Length of the business cycle is generally __________ in the case of e-business.

(a) Longer

(b) Shorter

(c)Narrower

(d)Wider

Answer. b) Shorter

15.Mail sent by the Marketing department to the Purchase department is an example of:

(a) B2B

(b) B2C

(c) C2C

(d) Intra B

Answer. d) Intra-B

