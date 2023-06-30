MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 8 Sources of Business Finance: Based on Latest CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024

Find MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 8, Sources of Business Finance, for free download in PDF. Also, find attached links to important resources for preparation for end-term exams in 2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 8: This article brings to you the list of important Multiple-Choice Questions for Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 8, Sources of Business Finance are here for free download in PDF. Students appearing for CBSE Class 11 end-term annual examinations 2024 must have a look at this set of questions.

MCQs are built keeping in mind mental capabilities of students. They are tricky questions designed to check students' observational skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. They enhance students’ retaining power, high-order thinking skills, and much more. Since they test the soft skills of students they are preferred as the exam pattern for competitive exams.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 8 are:

1.ADRs are issued in

(a) Canada

(b) China

(c) India

d) USA

Answer.d) USA

2)If the credit is extended by one trader to another for the purchase of goods and services it is called

(a) Trade Credit

(b) Loan

(c) Debt

d) Asset

Answer. a) Trade Credit

3.What are the important sources from where the owner‘s funds can be obtained

(a) Preference Shares

(b) Equity Shares

(c) Retained Earnings

d) Both b and c

Answer.d) Both b and c

4.A business can generate funds internally by

(a) Accelerating collection of receivables

(b) ploughing back its profits

(c) Disposing of surplus inventories

d) All of the above

Answer. d) All of the above

5.Where the funds are required for a period of more than one year but less than five years, which sources are used

(a) Long term sources

(b) Medium term sources

(c) Short term sources

d) Very short-term sources

Answer. b) Medium-term sources

6.A fixed rate of interest is paid by the borrowers on such funds……

a) Owner‘s Funds

b) Borrowed Funds

c) Both a and b

Answer. b) Borrowed Funds

7.Short term funds are those which are required for a period not exceeding

(a) 1 year

(b) 6 months

(c) 9 months

d) 1 yr 6 months

Answer. a) 1 year

8.What is a source of internal financing or self-financing?

(a) Trade Credit

(b) Factoring

(c) Retained Earnings

(d) Lease Financing

Answer. c) Retained Earnings

9.Which one of the following is included in the category of Owner‘s Funds

(a) Debentures

(b) Loans from Banks

(c) Equity Shares

d) Public Deposits

Answer. c) Equity Shares

10.Excessive ploughing back may cause dissatisfaction amongst the ______________ as they would get lower dividends

(a) Debenture holders

(b) Shareholders

(c) Lenders

d) Suppliers

Answer. b) Shareholders

11.External funds may be ___________ as compared to those raised through internal sources

(a) Cheap

(b) Costly

c) Large

d) Small

Answer. b) Costly

12.Which of the following is/are the sources for raising borrowed funds?

(a) Retained Earnings

(b) Issue of Debentures

(c) Public Deposits

d) Both b and c

Answer. d) Both b and c

13.Long term sources fulfill the financial requirements of an enterprise for a period exceeding

(a) 5 yrs

(b) 4 yrs

(c) 3 yrs

d) 2 yrs

Answer. a) 5 years

14.Funds required to purchase fixed assets like Land and Building, Plant and Machinery and Furniture and Fixtures are called

(a) Business Finance

(b) Working Capital

(c) Fixed Capital

(d) Commercial Paper

Answer. c) Fixed Capital

15.Which one of the following is a short term source of finance?

(a) Debentures

(b) Commercial Paper

(c) Equity Shares

(d) Loans from Financial Institutions

Answer. b) Commercial Paper

To download MCQs for Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 8, click on the link below

