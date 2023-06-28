MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 7 Formation of a company: Based on Latest CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024

Find MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 7, Formation of a Company, for free download in PDF. Also, find attached links to essential resources for preparation for end-term exams in 2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 7: This article presents essential Multiple-Choice Questions for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 7, Formation of a Company. You can also find attached a PDF download link for future reference. The class 11 Business Studies textbook has been divided into two parts. MCQs for Part 1 have been covered in the previous articles, links to which have been attached further in the article. Now, we have prepared a list of MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Part 2 (Corporate Organization, Finance, and Trade), Chapter 1, Formation of a Company.

MCQs can be difficult to answer accurately. Good preparation is required to score well in MCQs. We have listed down a few sources of preparation that can assist you to solve MCQs correctly:

Take Mock Tests

Practise previous-year question papers

Practise Sample Paper

Practise questions from Question Banks

Focus on important topics

Practise multiple types of MCQs

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 7 are:

1.ADRs are issued in

a)Canada

b)China

c)India

d) USA

Answer.d) USA

2.If the credit is extended by one trader to another for the purchase of goods and services it is called

a)Trade Credit

b)Loan

c)Debt

d) Asset

Answer. a) Trade Credit

3.What are the important sources from where the owner‘s funds can be obtained

a)Preference Shares

b)Equity Shares

c)Retained Earnings

d) Both b and c

Answer.d) Both b and c

4.A business can generate funds internally by

a)Accelerating collection of receivables

b)ploughing back its profits

c)Disposing of surplus inventories

d) All of the above

Answer. d) All of the above

5.Where the funds are required for a period of more than one year but less than five years, which sources are used

a) Long-term sources

b) Medium-term sources

c) Short-term sources

d) Very short-term sources

Answer. b) Medium-term sources

6.A fixed rate of interest is paid by the borrowers on such funds……

a) Owner‘s Funds

b) Borrowed Funds

c) Both a and b

Answer. b) Borrowed Funds

7.Short-term funds are those which are required for a period not exceeding

a)1 year

b)6 months

c)9 months

d) 1 yr 6 months

Answer. a) 1 year

8.What is a source of internal financing or self-financing?

a)Trade Credit

b)Factoring

c)Retained Earnings

(d) Lease Financing

Answer. c) Retained Earnings

9.Which one of the following is included in the category of Owner‘s Funds

a)Debentures

b)Loans from Banks

c)Equity Shares

d) Public Deposits

Answer. c) Equity Shares

10.Excessive plowing back may cause dissatisfaction amongst the ______________ as they would get lower dividends

a)Debenture holders

b)Shareholders

c)Lenders

d) Suppliers

Answer. b) Shareholders

11.External funds may be ___________ as compared to those raised through internal sources

a)Cheap

b)Costly

c) Large

d) Small

Answer. b) Costly

12.Which of the following is/are the sources for raising borrowed funds?

a)Retained Earnings

b)Issue of Debentures

c)Public Deposits

d) Both b and c

Answer. d) Both b and c

13. Long-term sources fulfill the financial requirements of an enterprise for a period exceeding

a)5 yrs

b)4 yrs

c)3 yrs

d) 2 yrs

Answer. a) 5 years

14.Funds required to purchase fixed assets like Land and Building, Plant and Machinery, and Furniture and Fixtures are called

a)Business Finance

b)Working Capital

c)Fixed Capital

(d) Commercial Paper

Answer. c) Fixed Capital

15.Which one of the following is a short-term source of finance?

a)Debentures

b)Commercial Paper

c)Equity Shares

d)Loans from Financial Institutions

Answer. b) Commercial Paper

To download MCQs for Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 7, click on the link below

