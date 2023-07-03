MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 9, MSME and Business Entrepreneurship: As per CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 9, MSME and Business Entrepreneurship: A List of Important Multiple-Choice Type Questions for Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 9 are here for PDF download. Students appearing for CBSE Annual Examinations 2023 must practice these questions since they are based on the latest CBSE Curriculum.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 9: This article brings to you 15 important Multiple-Choice Questions for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 9, MSME and Business Entrepreneurship. This set of questions and answers has been prepared as per the Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024. According to CBSE Sample Paper 2024, MCQs will be a part of the end-term paper for students of Class 11, under Section-A. Thus, it is important for students to get their hands on MCQ-type questions.

Multiple Choice Questions are a new format of assessment introduced very recently by the Central Board of Education (CBSE). Authorities have taken this initiative in line with their freshly made ‘New Education Policy’. The main aim of NEP is to promote learning that has its roots in practical and valuable understanding. MCQs are just a small step to setting up our education system in this direction, but it is an important one. MCQ-type questions are a great source of practical assessment of theoretical knowledge. They also test students on the basis of their soft skills, thus letting us know what quality of students are we producing.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 9 are:

1.Khadi and village industries are identified as

(a) Large-scale industries

(b) Traditional small-scale industries

(c) Modern small-scale industry

(d) Medium-scale industry

Answer. b) Traditional small-scale industries

2.MSME act came into existence

(a) October 2007

(b) October 2006

(c)October 1991

(d) October 2013

Answer. b)October 2006

3.It is not a problem for small Business

(a) Finance

(b) Technology

(c) Sickness

(d) Regional balance

Answer. d) Regional balance

4.As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a start-up means, with reference to the period

(a) not older than 5 years

(b) not older than 10 years

(c) not older than 12 years

(d) not older than 13 years

Answer. a) not older than 5 years

5.In the case of service enterprise, where investment in equipment is more than 10 lakhs rupees but

does not exceed 2 crore rupees is

(a) Microenterprise

(b) small enterprise

(c) Medium enterprise

(d) cottage industries

Answer. b) Small Enterprise

6.Small scale industries owned and managed by women entrepreneurs have a share capital of not less than

(a) 20%

(b) 50%

(c) 25%

(d) 51%

Answer. d) 51%

7.Who can register Geographical Indications?

(a) individual

(b) company

(c) producers

(d) consumers

Answer. c) Producers

8.The limit for investment in plant and machinery in manufacturing unit Which does not exceed Rs.5 lakh? The company falls under which category

(a) micro-enterprise

(b) small enterprise

(c) medium enterprise

(d) large enterprise

Answer. a) Micro Enterprise

9.Copyright protection is not available for

(a) Literary work

(b) Music work

(c) Artistic work

(d) Assembling

Answer. d) Assembling

10.Literary work is protected under

(a) Copyright

(b) Patent

(c) Trade mark

(d) Crowdfunding

Answer. a) Copy Right

11.A----------includes shape, pattern, and arrangement of lines or color combination that is applied to any article

(a) Design

(b) Copy right

(c) Patent

(d) Trade mark

Answer. a) Design

12.People who own, operate and take risks in a business venture

(a) Aptitude

(b) employee

(c) Entrepreneur

(d) Entrepreneurship

Answer. c) Entrepreneur

13.IPR stands for

(a) Indian property rights

(b) Important property rights

(c) Intellectual property rights

(d) Institutional property rights

Answer. c) Intellectual Property Rights

14.As per the government of India size of small-scale industry can be decided on the basis of

(a) Number of employees working

(b) Volume of output

(c) Power consumed for business

(d) Investment in plant and machinery

Answer. d) Investment in plant and machinery

15.National small industries corporation was set up in the year

(a) 1956

(b) 1955

(c) 1953

(d) 1954

Answer. b) 1955

