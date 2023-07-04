MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11, International Business: As per Revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11, International Business: Find a list of important MCQ-type questions for the preparation of the end-term examination 2024. You can also find attached a PDF download link for the same

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) for Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11, International Business are present here. A PDF download link has also been attached for students to save the list for future reference. 15 important MCQ-type questions have been prepared for you, keeping in mind CBSE’s Revised Syllabus 2023-2024. According to CBSE’s new guidelines, students are advised to practice MCQ-type questions for their assessments.

MCQs are so designed to test a student on grounds of practical knowledge, problem-solving skills, decision-making skills, and learning power. They are used as an important source of assessment in major Competitive Examinations since they test students’ academic as well as practical knowledge. Now, MCQs have been included as a part of school-level assessments to instill in students, the importance and practice of MCQs.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11, International Business are:

1.Portfolio investment means-----

(a) Providing services in another country

(b) Investment in the research industry

(c) A company makes an investment in another by acquiring shares

(d) Production and marketing of goods

Answer. c) A company makes an investment in another by acquiring shares

2.The International business as it exists today is to a great extent the result of----

(a) Language specialization

(b) Geographical specialization

(c) Cultural differences

(d) Custom practices

Answer. b) Geographical specialization

3."The goods were not loaded on the ship as they did not get the customs clearance due to lack of one of the main documents. ―Identify the document which was required among the following:-

(a) Bill of clearance

(b) Custom bill

(c) Shipping bill

(d) Bill of exchange

Answer. c) Shipping bill

4.Which of the following are not the objectives of import trade?

(a) To meet consumer demand

(b) To improve the standard of living

(c) To speed up industrialization

(d) To earn foreign exchange

Answer. c) To speed up industrialization

5.Having identified the countries and firms that export the product, the importing firm approaches the export firms with the help of?

(a) Trade enquiry

(b) Proforma invoice

(c) Mate's receipt 186

(d) Sight draft

Answer. a) Trade enquiry

6.Labour productivity and production cost differ among nations due to --------- --

(a) Geographical reason

(b) Agricultural reason

(c) Personal reason

(d) Government policies

Answer. a) Geographical reason

7.A company can acquire full control over a subsidiary‘s operation in a foreign market by owing—

(a) 85%

(b) 90%

(c) 100%

(d) 40%

Answer. c) 100%

8.Which factor of production is not part of the domestic business?

(a) Land

(b) Labour

(c) Customer

(d) Capital

Answer. b) Labour

9.Identify the first step in the export procedure-

(a) Receipt of enquiry

(b) export license 185

(c) intent

(d) production of goods

Answer. a) Receipt of enquiry

10.Goods that are tangible means ------

(a) Customized goods

(b) Merchandise

(c) Free goods

(d) Licensed goods

Answer. b) Merchandise

11.Performa Invoice is issued by the-

(a) Shipping company of importer

(b) Exporter to importer

(c) Importer to exporter

(d) Exporter to the shipping company

Answer. b) Exporter to importer

12.Which of the following document is required in connection with an import transaction?

(a) Certificate of origin

(b) Shipping Bill

(c) Letter of credit

(d) Mate's receipt

Answer. c) Letter of credit

13.―Rajiv an exporter sent complete information about the quality, grade, size, weight, and type of packing of the product on his enquiry‖.Such an above quotation prepared is known as -

(a) Performa invoice

(b) intent

(c) letter of information

(d) enquiry performa

Answer. a) Performa invoice

14.Intangible aspect of services in International business is known as

(a) Home trade

(b) Foreign trade

(c) Invisible trade

(d) Local trade

Answer. c) Invisible trade

15.Which of the following indicates the right procedure for import trade?

(a) Procurement of import license, Placing order or indent, Trade Enquiry, Customs clearance, and release of goods

(b) Trade enquiry, Procurement of import license, obtaining the letter of credit, the arrival of goods

(c) Arrival of goods, Retirement of import documents, obtaining foreign exchange, obtaining the letter of credit

(d) Receipt of shipment advice, Trade enquiry, Arranging for finance, Customs clearance, and release of goods

Answer. b) Trade enquiry, Procurement of import license, obtaining the letter of credit, the arrival of goods

To download MCQs for Class 11 Business Studies Chapter 11, click on the link below

