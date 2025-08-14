79th Independence Day: Where and How to Download the Official National Anthem and Song

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, marking seventy-nine years since its freedom from British rule in 1947.
This year, the theme of the celebrations is "Naya Bharat", reflecting India's ambition for prosperity, security, and self-reliance as it marches toward a developed future.
The day's events begin with the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort, followed by a Guard of Honour, a 21-gun salute, aerial displays, and the singing of the national anthem by NCC cadets.
To let citizens proudly express their patriotism, the official government portal offers a selection of downloadable Independence Day wallpapers and the official National Anthem. Let the world see the pride and unity of Indian hearts.
Where to Download Wallpapers and the National Anthem?
The official Government of India Independence Day portal provides a curated collection of wallpapers and an option to download the National Anthem directly.
You can use these assets to display your patriotism on personal devices or within schools, offices, and virtual gatherings.
The National Anthem—Jana Gana Mana, composed by Rabindranath Tagore—is available in both full (≈ 52 seconds) and short (≈ 20 seconds) versions.
|
Item
|
Source / Details
|
Wallpaper Collection
|
Available on the Independence Day portal for download
|
National Anthem Audio
|
Full and short versions available (≈ 52s / ≈ 20s)
Where Can Readers Download the Official Anthem and Patriotic Wallpapers?
Readers can download both the official National Anthem and patriotic wallpapers from the Government of India's Independence Day portal at knowindia.gov.in. The portal offers high-quality tricolour-themed wallpapers suitable for desktops, laptops, and mobile screens.
The National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana", is available in full (approximately 52 seconds) and short (approximately 20 seconds) versions in MP3 format, along with lyrics in multiple languages.
For more variety, citizens can also explore platforms like Freepik, Pexels, and Vecteezy for free-to-use images, banners, and vectors for Independence Day.
These can be used for personal displays, social media posts, or virtual events to showcase patriotism. Downloading from official sources ensures authenticity, while creative platforms provide extra designs to match individual style.
