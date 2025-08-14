79th Independence Day: Where and How to Download the Official National Anthem and Song

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, marking seventy-nine years since its freedom from British rule in 1947.

This year, the theme of the celebrations is "Naya Bharat", reflecting India's ambition for prosperity, security, and self-reliance as it marches toward a developed future.

The day's events begin with the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort, followed by a Guard of Honour, a 21-gun salute, aerial displays, and the singing of the national anthem by NCC cadets.

To let citizens proudly express their patriotism, the official government portal offers a selection of downloadable Independence Day wallpapers and the official National Anthem. Let the world see the pride and unity of Indian hearts.