UPSC Principal & Vice Principal 2026 Recruitment 2026: Get Apply Online Link and Check Other Details

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, had released the notification for the Principal and Vice Principal recruitment 2026. This year, UPSC will fill a total of 826 Posts through this recruitment process. Out of the total number of vacancies, 124 posts are for the Principal post, and 704 posts are for the Vice Principal post. The online application process starts from July 25, 2026 and will close on August 14, 2026. Interested candidates will have to apply on the official website of the UPSC, i.e., upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

Interested candidates can apply online for the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal posts 2026 through the official website or by using the direct link which has been provided below for the candidates’ convenience:-