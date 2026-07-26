UPSC Principal & Vice Principal 2026 Recruitment 2026: Get Apply Online Link and Check Other Details
The online application process for the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal starts today, July 25, 2026 and will close on August 14, 2026. The Commission will fill 826 vacancies through this recruitment exam. Check the step-by-step application process here.
The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, had released the notification for the Principal and Vice Principal recruitment 2026. This year, UPSC will fill a total of 826 Posts through this recruitment process. Out of the total number of vacancies, 124 posts are for the Principal post, and 704 posts are for the Vice Principal post. The online application process starts from July 25, 2026 and will close on August 14, 2026. Interested candidates will have to apply on the official website of the UPSC, i.e., upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Interested candidates can apply online for the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal posts 2026 through the official website or by using the direct link which has been provided below for the candidates’ convenience:-
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UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026
UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
The online application process for the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal posts 2026 starts from July 25, 2026 and will close on August 14, 2026. Candidates can check details about the posts from the official notification PDF given below:-
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UPSC Principal Notification 2026
Key Highlights of the UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026
Before the candidates start applying for the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Posts 2026, they should know some key facts about the recruitment process:-
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission
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Post Name
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Principal and Vice Principal
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Department
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Education Department, Government of NCT, New Delhi
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Total number of vacancies
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826
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Registration Dates
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July 25, 2026, to August 14, 2026
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Selection Process Weightage
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UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment Important Dates 2026
Given below are some of the important dates of the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal recruitment process 2026:-
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Events
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Important Dates
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Short Notification Release
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July 21, 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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July 25, 2026
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Online Application Close Date
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August 14, 2026
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Exam Date/ Interview Date
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To be Announced
Steps to Apply Online for UPSC Principal & Vice Principal Recruitment 2026
Those candidates who are interested in applying for the UPSC Principal and Vice Principal recruitment 2026 can follow the simple steps given below to apply on the official website:-
- Go to the official website of the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA).
- Once the homepage appears, complete the one-time registration process and, with the details received, log in to fill out the application form.
- Look for the active recruitment notification section and select the Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026.
- Enter the required details in the online application form with your personal, educational, and professional details very carefully and upload the scanned photograph, signature, educational certificates, experience certificate and other required documents.
- Pay the application fee and review all the details one final time before submitting the form.
- Submit the application form and download and print it out for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.