Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2026: Golden Chance to Apply For Assistant, Section Officer, And Other Civilian posts, Check Eligibility
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2026 : The Indian Coast Guard has released detailed notification for Assistant, Personal Assistant, Section Officer, Staff Officer and other in the Employment News July (18-24) 2026. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2026: The Indian Coast Guard is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. Recently, Indian Coast Guard has opened applications for various posts in different disciplines including Assistant, Personal Assistant, Section Officer, Staff Officer and others. The indicative advertisement is available in the Employment News July (18-24) 2026. Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications withing 60 days from the publication of notification in the Employment News.
Candidates can get the detailed advertisements and application forms to apply for these posts on the Indian Coast Guard website-https://indiancoastguard.gov.in/.
Coast Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed notification regarding the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment drive for various posts including Assistant, Personal Assistant, Section Officer, Staff Officer and others has been released in the Employment News. You can check the same at the official website.
Coast Guard 2026 Important Date
Organization has opened the application process for these posts through the official website. Candidates can sent their applications, alongside educational certificates and ACR/APAR dossiers for the last 05 years to the Directorate of EP & CP in New Delhi within 60 days of the advertisement's publication in Employment News
|Last Date for submission of application
|Within 60 days of the advertisement's publication in Employment News
Coast Guard 2026 Vacancy Details
Candidates can check the detailed notification regarding the openings which encompass various General Central Service positions, ranging across Group 'A' (Gazetted, Ministerial/Non-Ministerial) and Group 'B' (Gazetted/Non-Gazetted, Ministerial/Non-Ministerial) categories.
|Name of post
|Number of posts
|Civilian Staff Officer
|01
|Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics)
|03
|Section Officer
|06
|Chief Draughtsman
|02
|Personal Assistant
|03
|Assistant
|39
How To Apply For Coast Guard 2026?
Candidates are advised to download the detailed advertisement and application form/prescribed proforma from the Indian Coast Guard website at www.indiancoastguard.gov.in. You can send your applicants along with the required certificates and dossiers within 60 days from the publication date of the advertisement in the Employment News. Applications that are incomplete, lack the required documents, or are received after the deadline will not be considered
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.