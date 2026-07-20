Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2026: The Indian Coast Guard is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. Recently, Indian Coast Guard has opened applications for various posts in different disciplines including Assistant, Personal Assistant, Section Officer, Staff Officer and others. The indicative advertisement is available in the Employment News July (18-24) 2026. Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications withing 60 days from the publication of notification in the Employment News.

Candidates can get the detailed advertisements and application forms to apply for these posts on the Indian Coast Guard website-https://indiancoastguard.gov.in/.

Coast Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed notification regarding the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment drive for various posts including Assistant, Personal Assistant, Section Officer, Staff Officer and others has been released in the Employment News. You can check the same at the official website.