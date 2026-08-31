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HUDCO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Various Managerial Posts, Pay Scale Upto Rs. 80,000-2,20,000

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:13 IST

HUDCO Recruitment 2026:The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India has released recruitment notification in the Employment News (August 29 to September 04) 2026. Apply online for various Managerial posts including Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager and others. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.

HUDCO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Various Managerial Posts, Pay Scale Upto Rs. 80,000-2,20,000
HUDCO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Various Managerial Posts, Pay Scale Upto Rs. 80,000-2,20,000

HUDCO Recruitment 2026: The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India has released recruitment notification in the Employment News (August 29 to September 04) 2026. Candidates can apply online for various Managerial posts including Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts September 16, 2026 at https://hudco.org.in.

Here you will get here all the crucial details about the HUDCO recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the various Managerial posts is available on the official website of the HUDCO . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Download PDF

HUDCO  2026 Important Date

The online application process is underway and you can apply for these posts after following the detailed guidelines and schedule given on the official website.  You can follow the schedule given below.

Event Details
Last date for submission of applicatio September 16, 2026

HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

Under the recruitment drive, various Managerial posts including Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager and others are to be filled. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Name of post Vacancy 
Deputy General Manager (E-5) 01
Assistant General Manager (E-4) 01
Deputy General Manager (E-5) 03
Senior Manager (E-3) 03

HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Pay Scale 

Candidates selected finally will get the posts wise pay scale as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details of the pay scale and ctc given below-

Name of post Pay-scale
Deputy General Manager (E-5) ₹ 80,000- 2,20,000
Assistant General Manager (E-4) ₹ 70,000- 2,00,000
Deputy General Manager (E-5) ₹ 80,000- 2,20,000
Senior Manager (E-3) ₹ 60,000- 1,80,000

HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Educational Qualification

Applicants should have posts wise detailed eligibility and educational qualification to apply for these vacancies. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise educational qualification and others.

Name of post Educational Qualification
Deputy General Manager (E-5) Bachelor’s degree in Civil/Electrical/Electr ical & Electronics / Mechanical engineering or equivalent with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade Desirable – MBA / Two years’ PG Diploma with Finance specialization
Assistant General Manager (E-4) Bachelor’s degree in Civil/Electrical/Electr ical & Electronics / Mechanical engineering or equivalent with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade Desirable – MBA / Two years’ PG Diploma with Finance specialization
Deputy General Manager (E-5) CA / CMA or Two years’ full-time MBA/ PG Diploma with Finance specialization with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade (except in case of CA/CMA)
Senior Manager (E-3) CA / CMA or Two years’ full-time MBA/ PG Diploma with Finance specialization with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA/grade (except in case of CA/CMA)

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:13 IST

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