HUDCO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Various Managerial Posts, Pay Scale Upto Rs. 80,000-2,20,000

HUDCO Recruitment 2026: The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India has released recruitment notification in the Employment News (August 29 to September 04) 2026. Candidates can apply online for various Managerial posts including Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts September 16, 2026 at https://hudco.org.in. Here you will get here all the crucial details about the HUDCO recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the various Managerial posts is available on the official website of the HUDCO . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Download PDF HUDCO 2026 Important Date The online application process is underway and you can apply for these posts after following the detailed guidelines and schedule given on the official website. You can follow the schedule given below. Event Details Last date for submission of applicatio September 16, 2026 HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details Under the recruitment drive, various Managerial posts including Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager and others are to be filled. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Name of post Vacancy Deputy General Manager (E-5) 01 Assistant General Manager (E-4) 01 Deputy General Manager (E-5) 03 Senior Manager (E-3) 03 HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Pay Scale Candidates selected finally will get the posts wise pay scale as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details of the pay scale and ctc given below- Name of post Pay-scale Deputy General Manager (E-5) ₹ 80,000- 2,20,000 Assistant General Manager (E-4) ₹ 70,000- 2,00,000 Deputy General Manager (E-5) ₹ 80,000- 2,20,000 Senior Manager (E-3) ₹ 60,000- 1,80,000 HUDCO Recruitment 2026 Educational Qualification Applicants should have posts wise detailed eligibility and educational qualification to apply for these vacancies. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise educational qualification and others.