NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 500 Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy and Last Date

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant posts for the year 2026. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 500 vacancies would be filled across various states and union territories. Candidates who want to have a career in the insurance sector can now submit their applications through the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The online registration has already started from July 18, 2026 and will continue up to August 7, 2026.

Here you will find all the information related to the eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee and other details before completing the registration process.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

NICL has activated the online application link for Assistant Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms within the dates given. They should keep their educational certificates, photograph, signature and other required documents ready before starting the application process. Selected candidates will be posted across different government offices. It offers an in hand salary of Rs 36,290 per month along with allowances. Check the table below for a direct application link.