NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 500 Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy and Last Date
NICL has started the online application process for 500 Assistant posts from July 18, 2026. Eligible graduates can apply through the official website until August 7, 2026. Candidates should check the eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee, selection process and steps to apply before submitting their forms.
Key Points
- Online applications for NICL Assistant posts are open from July 18 to August 7, 2026.
- A total of 500 Assistant vacancies will be filled across various states and UTs.
- Phase I exam is on August 27, 2026; Phase II on October 30, 2026.
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant posts for the year 2026. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 500 vacancies would be filled across various states and union territories. Candidates who want to have a career in the insurance sector can now submit their applications through the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The online registration has already started from July 18, 2026 and will continue up to August 7, 2026.
Here you will find all the information related to the eligibility criteria, important dates, application fee and other details before completing the registration process.
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
NICL has activated the online application link for Assistant Recruitment 2026 on its official website. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms within the dates given. They should keep their educational certificates, photograph, signature and other required documents ready before starting the application process. Selected candidates will be posted across different government offices. It offers an in hand salary of Rs 36,290 per month along with allowances. Check the table below for a direct application link.
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NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
The NICL Assistant recruitment exam pattern consists of the preliminary examination comprising three subjects while the main examination consists of a total of five subjects. The exam will be conducted in online mode, featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and a negative marking scheme of one-fourth (1/4) of a mark per incorrect answer. Candidates can check the important dates related to the recruitment process here.
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Event
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Date
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Registration Start Date
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18 th July 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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07th August 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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07 th August 2026
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Online Examination – Phase I
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27th August 2026
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Online Examination – Phase II
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30th October 2026
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Admit Card Date
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To be notified
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026, you must ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria as set by the authorities. Some of them are given below.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have a Bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognized university or institution. Candidates must have passed the qualifying examination with the cutoff date set as July 1, 2026.
Age Limit
The minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years, while the maximum age should be 30 years. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per Government of India norms.
Nationality
The applicants must be Indian citizens and satisfy all other eligibility requirements mentioned in the official notification PDF.
Steps to Apply for NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their online application form-
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Visit the official NICL website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
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Click on the NICL Assistant Recruitment 2026 registration link.
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Complete the registration process with required details.
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Log in using the required details.
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Fill the application form.
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Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fee.
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Check all the details before final submission of the form.
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Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.