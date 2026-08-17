NCVET Under Ministry of Skill Development Invites Applications For Consultant, YP, Data Analyst And Others, Check Eligibility
NCVET Recruitment 2026 notification has been released by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Apply for various posts including Sr. Consultant, Consultant (Grade II), Consultant (Grade 1), Young Professional, Data Analyst, Research Analyst, and Thematic Lead. Check details.
NCVET Recruitment 2026: The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India has released notification for various posts in the Employment News August (15-21)2026. Under the recruitment drive, multiple posts are to be filled including Sr. Consultant, Consultant (Grade II), Consultant (Grade 1), Young Professional, Data Analyst, Research Analyst, and Thematic Lead. The initial contract is for 2 years, which can be extended 1 year at a time up to a maximum of 5 years depending on performance and organizational needs.
NCVET Data Analyst 2026 Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 19 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Sr. Consultant, Consultant (Grade II), Consultant (Grade 1), Young Professional, Data Analyst, Research Analyst, and Thematic Lead. Check details of the posts and vacancy available given below-
|Name of Posts
|Vacancy
|Sr. Consultant
|01
|Consultant (Grade II)
|01
|Consultant (Grade 1)
|04
|Young Professional
|07
|Data Analyst
|02
|Research Analyst
|02
|Thematic Lead
|02
NCVET Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
The last date to apply for this major recruitment drive is August 31, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application through the official NCVET career opportunities link. You can check the detailed schedule given below-
|Last Date To Apply
|August 31, 2026
What Is the Contract Duration For NCVET YP Recruitment 2026?
As per the detailed notification released, the contact validity for these posts will be initially for 2 years. However this is extendable by 1 year at a time, up to a maximum of 5 years, depending on performance and organizational requirements.
What Is The Application Process For NCVET Recruitment 2026
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Young Professional, Data Analyst, Research Analyst and other posts through the official website. You must apply online by visiting https://ncvet.gov.in/career-opportunities and providing all the details to the link in accordance with the notification.
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