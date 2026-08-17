NCVET Under Ministry of Skill Development Invites Applications For Consultant, YP, Data Analyst And Others, Check Eligibility

NCVET Recruitment 2026: The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India has released notification for various posts in the Employment News August (15-21)2026. Under the recruitment drive, multiple posts are to be filled including Sr. Consultant, Consultant (Grade II), Consultant (Grade 1), Young Professional, Data Analyst, Research Analyst, and Thematic Lead. The initial contract is for 2 years, which can be extended 1 year at a time up to a maximum of 5 years depending on performance and organizational needs.

NCVET Data Analyst 2026 Vacancy Details

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 19 positions are to be filled in different disciplines including Sr. Consultant, Consultant (Grade II), Consultant (Grade 1), Young Professional, Data Analyst, Research Analyst, and Thematic Lead. Check details of the posts and vacancy available given below-