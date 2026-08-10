Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For SO, Assistant & Others at indiancoastguard.gov.in, Check Details

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026: The Indian Coast Guard has released indicative recruitment notification in the Employment News August (08-14) 2026. Under the recruitment drive, the Indian Coast Guard is set to recruit various posts including Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics), Section Officer, Personal Assistant and Chief Draughtsman, Assistant and others. Candidates can access the detailed advertisement and official application form on the Indian Coast Guard websitehttps://www.indiancoastguard.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 54 vacancies in civilian posts and the total number and locations of the listed vacancies are subject to change.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026 : Vacancy Details

A total of 54 vacancies including Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics), Section Officer, Personal Assistant and Chief Draughtsman, Assistant and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can check the posts and location wise available vacancies before applying. Check details of the vacancies.