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Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For SO, Assistant & Others at indiancoastguard.gov.in, Check Details

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 09:34 IST

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026: The Indian Coast Guard  has released indicative recruitment notification in the Employment News  August (08-14) 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 54 vacancies including Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics), Section Officer, Personal Assistant and Chief Draughtsman, Assistant and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For SO, Assistant & Others at indiancoastguard.gov.in, Check Details
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For SO, Assistant & Others at indiancoastguard.gov.in, Check Details

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026: The Indian Coast Guard has released indicative recruitment notification in the Employment News August (08-14) 2026. Under the recruitment drive, the Indian Coast Guard is set to recruit various posts including Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics), Section Officer, Personal Assistant and Chief Draughtsman, Assistant and others. Candidates can access the detailed advertisement and official application form on the Indian Coast Guard websitehttps://www.indiancoastguard.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 54 vacancies in civilian posts and the total number and locations of the listed vacancies are subject to change.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026 : Vacancy Details

A total of 54 vacancies including Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics), Section Officer, Personal Assistant and Chief Draughtsman, Assistant and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can check the posts and location wise available vacancies before applying. Check details of the vacancies.

  • Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics): 4
  • Section Officer: 6
  • Personal Assistant / Chief Draughtsman: 5
  • Assistant: 39

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Technician posts must have posts wise eligibility and educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the detailed notification having all crucial details including eligibility, application process, selection process and others.

indiancoastguard.gov.in Indian Coast Guard (ICG) 2026 Overview

A total of 54 vacancies including Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics), Section Officer, Personal Assistant and Chief Draughtsman, Assistant and others are to be filled through the recruitment drive.  Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage. 

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2026- Highlights

Organization

Indian Coast Guard

Indicative Advt 

Employment News  August (08-14) 2026

Post

Civilian Staff Officer (Logistics), Section Officer, Personal Assistant and Chief Draughtsman, Assistant and others. 

Vacancy

54

Official website

https://www.indiancoastguard.gov.in/

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Application Process?

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official Indian Coast Guard website before submitting their applications.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 09:25 IST

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