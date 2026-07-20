PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 545 Posts - Apply Online at pnb.bank.in

Key Points Online applications for 545 LBO posts open July 20 and close August 9, 2026.

Eligibility requires a graduate degree, 1 year work experience, and local language skill.

Selection involves an online test, language test, interview; exam in Aug/Sept 2026.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started an online application process for a total of 545 Local Bank Officer posts across various states. The online application process starts today, 20 July, and closes on 9 August 2026. This recruitment will be done state-wise, and candidates can apply for only one state. The online test is tentatively scheduled for August/ September 2026. Selected candidates will be placed in JMGS-I grade. The selection process includes an online written test, a language proficiency test, and a personal interview. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of PNB,pnb.bank.in. This article gives full details of the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026. PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Candidates who want to apply are advised to check the official notification carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. Candidates can find the official notification in the table given below:

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Check Here PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information related to PNB LBO Recruitment in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Punjab National Bank (PNB) Post Name Local Bank Officer (LBO) Post Grade JMGS-I Total Vacancies 545 posts Application Mode Online Application Date 20 July to 9 August 2026 Tentative exam date August/ September 2026 Selection Process Online test, LLPT, Personal Interview Official Website pnb.bank.in PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must check all the eligibility criteria before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026. Nationality Candidate must be a citizen of India

Age Limit The minimum age is 20 years

The maximum age is 30 years of age as of July 1, 2026.

Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules. Educational Qualification Candidates must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a university or institution. Work Experience Candidates must have a minimum of one year post-qualification work experience in the Clerical/Officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank. Local Language Candidates must have proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking the local language of the state they are applying for. PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details Punjab National Bank has announced a total of 545 Local Bank Officer Posts. Interested candidates can check the complete state-wise vacancy details below: S.No. State Vacancies Mandatory Language 1 Andhra Pradesh 4 Telugu 2 Gujarat 77 Gujarati 3 Karnataka 78 Kannada 4 Maharashtra 67 Marathi 5 Telangana 41 Telugu 6 Tamil Nadu 51 Tamil 7 West Bengal 80 Bengali 8 Jammu & Kashmir 9 Urdu/ Dogri/ Kashmiri 9 Ladakh 2 Urdu/ Purgi/ Bhoti 10 Arunachal Pradesh 4 English 11 Assam 85 Assamese/ Bodo 12 Manipur 6 Manipuri/ Meitei 13 Meghalaya 8 Garo/ Khasi 14 Mizoram 5 Mizo 15 Nagaland 5 English 16 Sikkim 5 Nepali/ Sikkimese 17 Tripura 18 Bengali/ Kokborok

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Online link The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the online registration process for Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 on 20 July, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for a total of 545 posts can find the direct link provided below to complete their application process before the last date,9 August 2026. PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Steps to Apply for PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Eligible candidates can easily apply online for the Local Bank Officer post on the official website by following the steps given below: Visit the official website of PNB, pnb.bank.in On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment/Career” section Click on the “Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply online.” Register yourself with basic details like name, email, etc Fill the application form with the required information Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate Pay the application fee Review and submit the form Download for future references