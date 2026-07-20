PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 545 Posts - Apply Online at pnb.bank.in
PNB has released a recruitment notification for 545 LBO posts. Interested candidates can apply online from today, 20 July 2026 till 9 August 2026 through the official website of PNB.Check this article for complete details about the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details.
Key Points
- Online applications for 545 LBO posts open July 20 and close August 9, 2026.
- Eligibility requires a graduate degree, 1 year work experience, and local language skill.
- Selection involves an online test, language test, interview; exam in Aug/Sept 2026.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started an online application process for a total of 545 Local Bank Officer posts across various states. The online application process starts today, 20 July, and closes on 9 August 2026. This recruitment will be done state-wise, and candidates can apply for only one state. The online test is tentatively scheduled for August/ September 2026. Selected candidates will be placed in JMGS-I grade. The selection process includes an online written test, a language proficiency test, and a personal interview. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of PNB,pnb.bank.in. This article gives full details of the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates who want to apply are advised to check the official notification carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. Candidates can find the official notification in the table given below:
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PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to PNB LBO Recruitment in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Punjab National Bank (PNB)
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Post Name
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Local Bank Officer (LBO)
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Post Grade
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JMGS-I
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Total Vacancies
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545 posts
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Date
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20 July to 9 August 2026
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Tentative exam date
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August/ September 2026
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Selection Process
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Online test, LLPT, Personal Interview
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Official Website
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pnb.bank.in
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must check all the eligibility criteria before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026.
Nationality
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Candidate must be a citizen of India
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 20 years
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The maximum age is 30 years of age as of July 1, 2026.
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Age relaxation is applicable as per government rules.
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a university or institution.
Work Experience
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Candidates must have a minimum of one year post-qualification work experience in the Clerical/Officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank.
Local Language
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Candidates must have proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking the local language of the state they are applying for.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
Punjab National Bank has announced a total of 545 Local Bank Officer Posts. Interested candidates can check the complete state-wise vacancy details below:
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S.No.
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State
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Vacancies
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Mandatory Language
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1
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Andhra Pradesh
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4
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Telugu
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2
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Gujarat
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77
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Gujarati
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3
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Karnataka
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78
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Kannada
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4
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Maharashtra
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67
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Marathi
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5
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Telangana
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41
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Telugu
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6
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Tamil Nadu
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51
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Tamil
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7
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West Bengal
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80
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Bengali
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8
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Jammu & Kashmir
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9
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Urdu/ Dogri/ Kashmiri
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9
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Ladakh
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2
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Urdu/ Purgi/ Bhoti
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10
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Arunachal Pradesh
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4
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English
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11
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Assam
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85
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Assamese/ Bodo
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12
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Manipur
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6
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Manipuri/ Meitei
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13
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Meghalaya
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8
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Garo/ Khasi
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14
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Mizoram
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5
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Mizo
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15
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Nagaland
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5
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English
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16
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Sikkim
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5
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Nepali/ Sikkimese
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17
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Tripura
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18
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Bengali/ Kokborok
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Apply Online link
The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the online registration process for Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 on 20 July, 2026. Candidates who are interested in applying for a total of 545 posts can find the direct link provided below to complete their application process before the last date,9 August 2026.
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PNB LBO Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for PNB LBO Recruitment 2026
Eligible candidates can easily apply online for the Local Bank Officer post on the official website by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of PNB, pnb.bank.in
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On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment/Career” section
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Click on the “Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply online.”
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Register yourself with basic details like name, email, etc
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Fill the application form with the required information
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Upload scanned documents like photograph, signature, and certificate
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Pay the application fee
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Review and submit the form
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Download for future references
PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
Candidates must keep the following important dates in mind for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2026
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Event
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Dates
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Opening Date of Online Application
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20 July 2026
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Closing date of Online Registration
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9 August 2026
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Tentative Date of Online Test
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August/Sepember
Candidates are advised to apply before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com