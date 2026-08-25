Sahitya Akademi Is Hiring For Assistant Editor, MTS And Others, Check Eligibility, Apply Online and More

Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2026: The Sahitya Akademi is an autonomous organization under Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India has released recruitment notification for the engagement of various posts including Deputy Secretary, Assistant Editor, Senior Library& Information Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Technical Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment N. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written examination/skill test/interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for written examination/skill test/interview.

Here you will get here all the crucial details about the Sahitya Akademi recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2026 Notification The detailed advertisement regarding the recruitment drive for these posts is available on the official website of Sahitya Akademi. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Sahitya Akademi Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details The authority has released the detailed notification for various posts including Deputy Secretary, Assistant Editor, Senior Library& Information Assistant, Junior Translation Officer, Technical Assistant and others. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts. Name of Post Number Deputy Secretary (General-Admn.) 01 Deputy Secretary (General -Sales) 01 Regional Secretary 02 Assistant Editor 01 Publication Assistant 01 Sub Editor (English) 01 Programme Assistant 01 Stenographer Grade-II 01 Proof Reader cum General Assistant 01 Junior Clerk 01 Multi Tasking Staff 01

Sahitya Akademi 2026 Eligibility Criteria To apply for these posts, candidates should have fulfilled the posts wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.Check the details of the eligibility given below- Name of Post Educational Qualification Assistant Editor 1. A post graduate degree from a recognized University in a language/literature recognized by the Akademi. 2. Good Knowledge of English/Hindi and one or more Indian Languages of the region concerned. 3. Five years of experience in copy editing literary and scholarly manuscripts and over-seeing them through the various stages of production. 4. Basic knowledge of computer applications. Publication Assistant 1. Graduate or equivalent qualification. 2. Diploma in Printing or five years’ experience in a printing press or a publishing house or a Government undertaking concerned with book publication. 3. Knowledge of various processes of printing and book publication. 4. Basic knowledge of Computer applications. Programme Assistant 1. Graduate or equivalent qualification from a recognized University. 2. Five years of experience in a literary, academic, or Government organization or a publishing house undertaking concerned with book publication. 3. Ability to organize meetings, conferences, etc. 4. The ability to handle literary material 5. Good knowledge of computer applications Proof Reader cum General Assistant 1. Graduate or an equivalent qualification from recognized University with Hindi/English as a subject. 2. Ability to read proofs in English/Hindi. 3. Proficiency in English/Hindi. 4. Basic knowledge of Computer Application. Junior Clerk 1. 10+2 from a recognized board or institution. 2. Net typing speed 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm speed in Hindi. 3. Knowledge of computer applications. Multi Tasking Staff 1. 10th/10+2 from a recognized board or institution/ ITI equivalent. 2. Multi skilling with one employee performing jobs hitherto performed by different Level 1 employees. 3. Basic knowledge in computer applications.