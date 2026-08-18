AUD Teaching Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Various Faculty Posts, Pay Scale Upto Rs.1,31,400-2,10,800/

AUD Teaching Recruitment 2026: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi, a State University established through an Act by the Legislature of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is hiring for various Faculty positions including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The detailed notification is available in the Employment News August (15-21)2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions in online mode. The last date to apply online is three weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement in “Employment News”.

AUD Teaching Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The detailed notification pdf containing all the crucial information regarding the recruitment drive including important dates, number of posts, eligibility, how to apply and others is available on the official website. Candidates who are shown not-eligible at this stage to apply for these posts will have an opportunity to submit their grievances/ clarification with documentary evidence for reconsideration within a stipulated deadline. You can get all the crucial details from the advertisement pdf available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-