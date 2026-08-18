AUD Teaching Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Various Faculty Posts, Pay Scale Upto Rs.1,31,400-2,10,800/-
AUD Teaching Recruitment 2026: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi, a State University under the Legislature of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is hiring for various Faculty positions including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The detailed notification is available in the Employment News August (15-21) 2026. Check all details here.
AUD Teaching Recruitment 2026: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi, a State University established through an Act by the Legislature of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is hiring for various Faculty positions including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. The detailed notification is available in the Employment News August (15-21)2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions in online mode. The last date to apply online is three weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement in “Employment News”.
AUD Teaching Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The detailed notification pdf containing all the crucial information regarding the recruitment drive including important dates, number of posts, eligibility, how to apply and others is available on the official website. Candidates who are shown not-eligible at this stage to apply for these posts will have an opportunity to submit their grievances/ clarification with documentary evidence for reconsideration within a stipulated deadline. You can get all the crucial details from the advertisement pdf available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|AUD Teaching Recruitment 2026
|Download Notification PDF
Selection Process
The direct recruitment to the teaching posts in the University will be done on the basis of merit through all India advertisement and selections on the recommendations of the duly constituted Selection Committees. As per the detailed notice released, the applications will be scrutinized by a Scrutiny/Screening Committee and a list of eligible candidates will be prepared on the basis of stipulated guidelines/criteria as decided by the University. You can check the detailed notification for all the crucial updates in this regard.
Application fees
Candidates will have to pay the application fee to apply for these positions in online mode as mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to pay a Non-Refundable fees for UR/OBC/EWS category is Rs.1000/-. No application fee will be charged from applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwD and Women categories.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.