Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026: The Indian Air Force has officially released the recruitment notification for Agniveer Vayu intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath Scheme in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. The detailed notification regarding the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath scheme. will be uploaded soon on the official website with all the crucial information regarding the examination sequence, terms, and conditions and others. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to access the detailed notification pdf directly on the official web portal-https://iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in. Agniveervayu Non-Combatant 2026 Notification PDF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant 2026: Selection Process Candidates whose applications have been accepted will be issued with admit cards for written test. The admit cards will provide you all the details including exam date, location and time of written test. Candidates are expected to report for written test and follow all the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

The written test will be conducted at Station/ location where the candidate has submitted his application. Written test will be common for both streams. To qualify in the written test, a candidate has to score minimum 5 marks in each subject and a total minimum of 50% of aggregate marks ie, 15 marks out of total 30 marks.

Agniveervayu Non-Combatant 2026: Know The Opportunity As per the detailed notification available on the Indian Air Force, on completion of four years of service, based on organisation’s requirements and policies promulgated by the Indian Air Force, Agniveervayu Non-Combatant will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Air Force as NC(E). These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria, including performance during their four year engagement period, and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveervayu Non-Combatant will be enrolled in regular cadre of IAF. Agniveervayu Non-Combatant will not have any right to be selected for further enrolment into the Indian Air Force. Selection of the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant for further enrolment, if any, shall be at the discretion of the IAF.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification Applicants should have possessed the minimum educational qualification to apply for these posts. Candidates must have passed their 10th/Matriculation examination from any recognized board/institute. Age Criteria Eligible candidates must be born between January 01, 2005, and July 01, 2009, with both dates being inclusive. Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit. iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Overview The detailed notification regarding the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath scheme will be released on the official website. Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026- Highlights Organization Indian Air Force Exam Name Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2027 Job Location Across the Country Official website https://iafrecruitment.edcil.co.in

Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Non-Combatant 2026 Important Date The indicative notification regarding the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Intake 01/2027 under the Agnipath scheme has been released by the IAF in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. The final deadline for the receipt of applications for these posts is August 17, 2026. What's Next After Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Completion? As per the notification released earlier, on completion of four years of service, based on organisation’s requirements and policies promulgated by the Indian Air Force, Agniveervayu Non-Combatant will be offered

an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Air Force as NC (E). These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria including performance during their four year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveervayu Non-Combatant will be enrolled in regular cadre of IAF.

Steps to Apply for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2026 Interested and eligible candidates can send their fully completed applications in the prescribed format via normal post to a specified address or submitted physically at designated drop box locations listed on the portal. Candidates are advised to download the prescribed format available on the official website-

https://iafrecruitment.edcil.co. What Is The Pay And Allowance For Agniveervayu Non-Combatant 2026? As per the detailed notification available on the Indian Air Forcem the Agniveervayu Non-Combatant enrolled under

this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of ₹ 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF) and Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. Perks such as ration, clothing, accommodation and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) shall also be provided as per the existing rules.

What Is The Job Profile For Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Posts 2026? Candidates applying for Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Posts should note that those selected as ‘Agniveervayu Non-Combatant’ will have to work in addition to specific duties assigned to them in organisational interest. As per the notification available on the Indian Air Force official website, such candidates will be required to perform various duties and tasks, as assigned from time to time, under Hospitality or Housekeeping Streams. Hospitality Stream. In this stream, an individual is expected to perform all jobs/ task associated with cooking, kitchen management, presentation of dishes, maintenance of sanitised and orderly environment in kitchen, safe storage of food and

other items, handling of crockery, cutlery, refrigeration etc, laying of tables/ chairs and serving of food, water etc.