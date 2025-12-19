Trump Gives Federal Employees Two Extra Days Off at Christmas: Check Key Takeaways!

Recently, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting federal employees two additional days off around the Christmas holiday. This creates an extended festive break for much of the federal workforce. Under the order, federal departments and agencies will close on Wednesday, 24 December, and Friday, 26 December, in addition to the standard Christmas Day holiday on 25 December. Learn what you need to know about these extended holidays Which Days Off Has Trump Given Federal Employees for Christmas? For many federal workers, the move effectively results in a five-day holiday break, combining the two extra days with Christmas Day and the weekend. The White House said the decision was intended to recognise the contributions of federal employees and offer them additional time to spend with family and loved ones during the festive season.

Are All Federal Offices Closed on December 24 and 26? While the order applies broadly, it does include important exceptions. Trump clarified that some agencies and offices may be required to remain open, and certain employees could still be asked to report for duty if their roles are deemed essential to national security, defence, or other pressing public needs. Agency heads have been given the authority to determine staffing requirements during this period. How the Executive Order Affects Pay and Leave Rules The executive order also specifies that 24 and 26 December will be treated similarly to federal holidays for the purposes of pay and leave, ensuring consistency across departments. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the order throughout the federal workforce.

Have US Presidents Given Extra Christmas Holidays Before? Although there is no formal requirement for US presidents to grant extra time off around Christmas, the practice has become increasingly common in recent years. Former President Joe Biden gave federal employees Christmas Eve off in 2024. During Trump’s first term, he granted an additional day off for Christmas Eve in 2018, 2019 and 2020. What were Past Administrations at Christmas Leave? Therefore, earlier administrations have taken similar steps. In 2014, when Christmas fell on a Thursday, former President Barack Obama granted federal employees Friday, 26 December, off. In 2012, Obama authorised time off on Monday, 24 December. Moreover, former President George W. Bush also gave federal employees Christmas Eve off in both 2001 and 2007.