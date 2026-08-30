NEET PG 2026 Exam Delayed at Sitapura Jaipur Centre After Power Outage

The NEET PG 2026 exam faced an unexpected delay at a Sitapur Jaipur centre on Sunday. The computer based test was scheduled to begin at 9 am and continue until 12 pm. A sudden power outage disrupted the computer system required for the examination. Candidates who reached the centre on time found the test could not start as planned. The delay has left several aspirants anxious about the NEET PG 2026 exam timeline. Everyone is now waiting for clarity from the examination authorities on when the test will happen next and how the situation will be handled. Read the article to know more details.

Power Outage Stops the NEET PG Exam at the Sitapur Centre

According to candidates present at ion Digital zone iDZ Sitapur centre (TC no 41682 and 41683) the power failure affected every computer system needed to conduct the exam. As a result the test could not begin at its scheduled time. Candidates approached the officials at the centre to seek information about the issue and expected resolution. However they alleged that the response was not satisfactory. The lack of clarity added to the frustration of aspirants. Many of them had arrived at the centre well in advance after months of preparation for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.