NEET PG 2026 Exam Delayed at Sitapura Jaipur Centre After Power Outage
NEET PG 2026 exam faced a delay at a Sitapur, Jaipur centre after a power outage. NBEMS has issued a notice saying that re-examination will be held on September 5, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
The NEET PG 2026 exam faced an unexpected delay at a Sitapur Jaipur centre on Sunday. The computer based test was scheduled to begin at 9 am and continue until 12 pm. A sudden power outage disrupted the computer system required for the examination. Candidates who reached the centre on time found the test could not start as planned. The delay has left several aspirants anxious about the NEET PG 2026 exam timeline. Everyone is now waiting for clarity from the examination authorities on when the test will happen next and how the situation will be handled. Read the article to know more details.
Power Outage Stops the NEET PG Exam at the Sitapur Centre
According to candidates present at ion Digital zone iDZ Sitapur centre (TC no 41682 and 41683) the power failure affected every computer system needed to conduct the exam. As a result the test could not begin at its scheduled time. Candidates approached the officials at the centre to seek information about the issue and expected resolution. However they alleged that the response was not satisfactory. The lack of clarity added to the frustration of aspirants. Many of them had arrived at the centre well in advance after months of preparation for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.
NBEMS Official Clarification
NBEMS has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the affected candidate. A re-examination will be conducted on September 5, 2026 i.e Saturday at 3 PM in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The re-examination test centre details will be shared separately. NBEMS will also issue revised admit cards to the candidates appearing for the re examination.
Also Read:
NEET PG 2026 Question Paper Analysis Difficulty Level and Memory Based Questions
NEET PG 2026 Exam LIVE: Reporting Time, What Not To Carry, Exam-Day Instructions
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.