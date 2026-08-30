NEET PG 2026 Question Paper Analysis Difficulty Level and Memory Based Questions

NEET PG Exam Analysis 2026: The NEET PG 2026 exam is being conducted today, August 30, in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is conducting the NEET PG exam in computer based mode in more than 1,300 test centres in around 340 cities in India. Candidates were asked to report at 7 and the gate closing time was 8.30 Am. The NEET PG 2026 exam has now started and the detailed question paper analysis will be shared on this page after the exam ends. In this article we will discuss the NEET PG 2026 exam analysis to check the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination. Scroll down to know more details.

NEET PG 2026 Exam Pattern

NEET PG 2026 has a revised paper pattern this year. The question paper contains 180 questions carrying a total of 720 marks. The paper is divided into 5 sections with 36 questions in each section. Candidates get 42 minutes to complete each section. The total exam duration remains 3 hours and 30 minutes.