NEET PG 2026 Question Paper Analysis Difficulty Level and Memory Based Questions
NEET PG Exam Analysis 2026: NEET PG 2026 Paper Analysis includes details on the exam content, types of questions asked, difficulty level and initial student response. Candidates can find the NEET PG exam analysis in the article below.
NEET PG Exam Analysis 2026: The NEET PG 2026 exam is being conducted today, August 30, in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is conducting the NEET PG exam in computer based mode in more than 1,300 test centres in around 340 cities in India. Candidates were asked to report at 7 and the gate closing time was 8.30 Am. The NEET PG 2026 exam has now started and the detailed question paper analysis will be shared on this page after the exam ends. In this article we will discuss the NEET PG 2026 exam analysis to check the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination. Scroll down to know more details.
NEET PG 2026 Exam Pattern
NEET PG 2026 has a revised paper pattern this year. The question paper contains 180 questions carrying a total of 720 marks. The paper is divided into 5 sections with 36 questions in each section. Candidates get 42 minutes to complete each section. The total exam duration remains 3 hours and 30 minutes.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam mode
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Computer-based test
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Exam date
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August 30, 2026
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Exam timing
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9 am to 12:30 pm
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Total questions
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180
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Maximum marks
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720
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Number of sections
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5
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Questions per section
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36
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Time per section
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42 minutes
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Total duration
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3 hours 30 minutes
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Correct answer
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+4 marks
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Incorrect answer
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-1 mark
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Unattempted question
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0 marks
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Language
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English
NEET PG 2026 Paper Analysis
The NEET PG 2026 question paper analysis will be based on the question recalled by candidates and the initial feedback received after the examination. The analysis will look at whether the paper was easy, moderate or difficult overall.
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Parameter
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NEET PG 2026
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Overall difficulty
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To be updated after the exam
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Clinical questions
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To be updated
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Image-based questions
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To be updated
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Concept-based questions
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To be updated
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Direct questions
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To be updated
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Length of paper
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To be updated
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Good attempts
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To be updated
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Initial candidate reaction
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To be updated
NEET PG 2026 Memory Based Question
Candidates can check the memory based questions reported after the NEET PG 2026 examination. These questions will be compiled from the responses shared by candidates and will be used only for paper analysis. The memory based questions may include clinical cases, image based questions, one liners and topics that candidates found important during the exam.
NEET PG 2026 Section Wise Analysis
The revised NEET PG paper has five sections of 36 questions each, with 42 minutes available for each section. The section wise analysis will be added after candidates share their feedback on the questions they received.
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Section
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Questions
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Time
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Difficulty Level
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Section A
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36
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42 minutes
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To be updated
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Section B
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36
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42 minutes
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To be updated
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Section C
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36
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42 minutes
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To be updated
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Section D
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36
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42 minutes
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To be updated
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Section E
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36
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42 minutes
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To be updated
NEET PG 2026 Good Attempts
The number of good attempts will depend on the difficulty level of the paper and the accuracy of the candidate's response. A higher number of attempts does not necessarily mean a better score because one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. This section will be updated after the exam based on candidates feedback and expert analysis.
Also Read:
NEET PG 2026 Exam LIVE: Reporting Time, What Not To Carry, Exam-Day Instructions
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.