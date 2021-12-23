Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

On the lines of Shark Tank which is an American TV Reality Show, Shark Tank India has been launched. Check the List of Shark Tank India Judges below.
List of Shark Tank India Judges: On the lines of Shark Tank which is an American TV Reality Show, Shark Tank India has been launched. The show's first Indian edition was aired on 20 December 2021 on Sony Entertainment Television.

The viewers can watch the Shark Tank India show from Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m. and the repeat telecast at 11:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The show hosted by Ranvijay Singh in Hindi is produced by Studio NEXT, presented by upGrad and is co-powered by Flipkart. 

The Seven Investors will mentor and invest in the business ideas of the budding entrepreneurs. The Seven Sharks of Shark Tank India are as follows: 

1- Ashneer Grover: An IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Ashneer Grover is the MD and Co-Founder of BharatPe, a payments app that allows UPI and card payments from any app for free. Ashneer Grover has invested in many Indian companies including OTO Capital, The Whole Truth, IndiaGold, and Front Row. 

2- Anupam Mittal: The Founder & CEO of People Group-- Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, Mauj Mobile, and People Pictures-- is among India’s most active angel investors. Anupam has invested in ElectricPe, CashBook, and Lysto. He is an alumnus of Boston College. 

3- Aman Gupta: Co-Founder & CMO of boAt is an MBA from Kellogg School of Management. He along with other investors invested $340,000 in the WickedGud Pre Seed round. 

4- Vineeta Singh: Vineeta Singh is a TEDx Speaker and alumna of IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad. She is the CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics which is India’s fastest growing beauty brand. The company has clocked in over 100 crores revenue in its 5th fiscal year, with a distribution network of 2500+ branded retail outlets in over 130 cities across India.

5- Namita Thapar: Namita Thapar is an Executive Director of a global pharma company headquartered in Pune-- Emcure Pharma. The company has a turnover of more than 4,000 crores. She is also the Founder and CEO of Incredible Ventures Ltd. and is on board of Finolex Cables and the Fuqua School of Business.

6- Ghazal Alagh: Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth invested in Uvi Health in the pre-seed round. Her own startup received funding from Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Sequoia Capital India.

7- Peyush Bansal: The Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com which is the leading e-commerce portal for eyewear in India and has revolutionised the eyewear industry in the country with its omnichannel approach. The man behind Lenskart has recently invested in Feedo. 

S. No.

Investor Name

Company and Position

1

Ashneer Grover

MD and Co-Founder of BharatPe

2

Anupam Mittal

Founder & CEO of People Group

3

Aman Gupta

Co-Founder & CMO of boAt

4

Vineeta Singh

CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics

5

Namita Thapar

Executive Director at Emcure Pharma

6

Ghazal Alagh

Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth

7

Peyush Bansal

Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com

Shark Tank India Entrepreneurs – Offers

Name

Business

Deal

Original Ask

Final Offer

Investors

Aditi Madan

Momos

(BluePine Foods)

Deal

₹50 lakhs

5% Equity

₹75 lakhs

16% Equity

Ashneer, Aman, Vineeta

Rutvij Dasadia

Electric Scooters

(Booz)

Deal

₹40 lakhs

15% Equity

₹40 lakhs

50% Equity

Ashneer, Vineeta

Riya Khattar

Outfit

(Heart Up My Sleeves)

Deal

₹25 lakhs

10% Equity

₹25 lakhs

30% Equity

Anupam, Vineeta

Anish and Sagar

Popped Chips

(Tagz Foods)

Deal

₹70 lakhs

1% Equity

₹70 lakhs

2.75% Equity

Ashneer

Singh Family

Brain Training

(Head and Heart)

No Deal

₹50 lakhs

5% Equity

No Offer

N/A

Pandurang Taware

Agri Tourism

No Deal

₹50 lakhs

5% Equity

No Offer

N/A

Rubal and Srishti

Fruit Checker

(qZense Labs)

No Deal

₹1 crore

0.5% Equity

₹1 crore

5% Equity

N/A

Siddhant Tawarawala

Urine Bag

(Peeschute)

Deal

₹75 lakhs

4% Equity

₹75 lakhs

6% Equity

Aman

Siddharth and Vinay

Energy Drink

(NOCD)

Deal

₹50 lakhs

2% Equity

₹10 lakhs

10% Equity

₹30 lakhs Debt

Vineeta

The shark tank for Indian entrepreneurs is opportunity-rich as it will turn the next generation startups into large-scale businesses.

