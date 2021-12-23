List of Shark Tank India Judges: On the lines of Shark Tank which is an American TV Reality Show, Shark Tank India has been launched. The show's first Indian edition was aired on 20 December 2021 on Sony Entertainment Television.

The viewers can watch the Shark Tank India show from Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m. and the repeat telecast at 11:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. The show hosted by Ranvijay Singh in Hindi is produced by Studio NEXT, presented by upGrad and is co-powered by Flipkart.

List of Shark Tank India Judges

The Seven Investors will mentor and invest in the business ideas of the budding entrepreneurs. The Seven Sharks of Shark Tank India are as follows:

1- Ashneer Grover: An IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Ashneer Grover is the MD and Co-Founder of BharatPe, a payments app that allows UPI and card payments from any app for free. Ashneer Grover has invested in many Indian companies including OTO Capital, The Whole Truth, IndiaGold, and Front Row.

2- Anupam Mittal: The Founder & CEO of People Group-- Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, Mauj Mobile, and People Pictures-- is among India’s most active angel investors. Anupam has invested in ElectricPe, CashBook, and Lysto. He is an alumnus of Boston College.

3- Aman Gupta: Co-Founder & CMO of boAt is an MBA from Kellogg School of Management. He along with other investors invested $340,000 in the WickedGud Pre Seed round.

4- Vineeta Singh: Vineeta Singh is a TEDx Speaker and alumna of IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad. She is the CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics which is India’s fastest growing beauty brand. The company has clocked in over 100 crores revenue in its 5th fiscal year, with a distribution network of 2500+ branded retail outlets in over 130 cities across India.

5- Namita Thapar: Namita Thapar is an Executive Director of a global pharma company headquartered in Pune-- Emcure Pharma. The company has a turnover of more than 4,000 crores. She is also the Founder and CEO of Incredible Ventures Ltd. and is on board of Finolex Cables and the Fuqua School of Business.

6- Ghazal Alagh: Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth invested in Uvi Health in the pre-seed round. Her own startup received funding from Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Sequoia Capital India.

7- Peyush Bansal: The Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com which is the leading e-commerce portal for eyewear in India and has revolutionised the eyewear industry in the country with its omnichannel approach. The man behind Lenskart has recently invested in Feedo.

S. No. Investor Name Company and Position 1 Ashneer Grover MD and Co-Founder of BharatPe 2 Anupam Mittal Founder & CEO of People Group 3 Aman Gupta Co-Founder & CMO of boAt 4 Vineeta Singh CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics 5 Namita Thapar Executive Director at Emcure Pharma 6 Ghazal Alagh Co-Founder & CIO of Mamaearth 7 Peyush Bansal Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com

Shark Tank India Entrepreneurs – Offers

Name Business Deal Original Ask Final Offer Investors Aditi Madan Momos (BluePine Foods) Deal ₹50 lakhs 5% Equity ₹75 lakhs 16% Equity Ashneer, Aman, Vineeta Rutvij Dasadia Electric Scooters (Booz) Deal ₹40 lakhs 15% Equity ₹40 lakhs 50% Equity Ashneer, Vineeta Riya Khattar Outfit (Heart Up My Sleeves) Deal ₹25 lakhs 10% Equity ₹25 lakhs 30% Equity Anupam, Vineeta Anish and Sagar Popped Chips (Tagz Foods) Deal ₹70 lakhs 1% Equity ₹70 lakhs 2.75% Equity Ashneer Singh Family Brain Training (Head and Heart) No Deal ₹50 lakhs 5% Equity No Offer N/A Pandurang Taware Agri Tourism No Deal ₹50 lakhs 5% Equity No Offer N/A Rubal and Srishti Fruit Checker (qZense Labs) No Deal ₹1 crore 0.5% Equity ₹1 crore 5% Equity N/A Siddhant Tawarawala Urine Bag (Peeschute) Deal ₹75 lakhs 4% Equity ₹75 lakhs 6% Equity Aman Siddharth and Vinay Energy Drink (NOCD) Deal ₹50 lakhs 2% Equity ₹10 lakhs 10% Equity ₹30 lakhs Debt Vineeta

The shark tank for Indian entrepreneurs is opportunity-rich as it will turn the next generation startups into large-scale businesses.

