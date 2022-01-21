Farmer by profession, jugaadu by choice: Meet Jugaadu Kamlesh, the shining star of Shark Tank India

Jugaadu Kamlesh Shark Tank India: Jugaadu Kamlesh aka Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, entered the Shark Tank India stage in a filmy style. "Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood, aur uske baad me aata hai hamara Mollywood (and then comes our Mollywood)," said Jugaadu Kamlesh in Shahrukh Khan's signature pose who hails from Malegaon, Maharashtra.

While he already impressed the judges with his entry, his pitch won everyone's heart. Being a farmer himself, Kamlesh pitched a multipurpose cart that can spray pesticide, and carry luggage at the same time.

The cart aims to rule out the issues that the farmers face while spraying pesticides to crops. "Hamare muh me, aankh me ye pesticide jane se bimariyan hoti hain, to mere papa ko bhi ye bimari thi (These pesticides cause diseases when they go in our mouth and eyes. My father also had the disease)," said Jugaadu Kamlesh.

To help his own father and change the fate of the farmers across the length and breadth of the country, Kamlesh designed the cart without any professional course, thanks to his jugaadu mind!

While the market is full of pesticide sprays, his spray stands out. It is both cost-effective and need not be held on the back. The cart designed by him can carry pesticides bottles and houses a pesticide sprayer that comes with a handle. He posted a video of his spray on his YouTube channel, Jugaadu Kamlesh, in 2017. The video has since then garnered over 8 million views.

However, it was not as easy for him as it sounds. It took him 7 years to build the cart from scrap, which he sourced from a local dealer. He used the cart himself and kept tweaking it as and when required. "Kamlesh yahan saman lene hamesha aata hai. Pucho to kuch bhi bolta hai wo. Kabhi ye bnata hu, Kabhi wo bnata hu (Kamlesh always comes here to source the material. If you ask, he says anything. I make this, I make that)," said the local scrap dealer.

Although everyone was impressed with his pitch, it was Peyush Bansal, CEO and Founder of Lenskart, who offered him Rs. 10 lakh for 40% equity & Rs. 20 Lakh debt with 0% interest. Kamlesh happily accepted the offer which will help him expand his brand, KG Agrotech. He is planning to make electric versions of his prototype with a seed dropping feature, among other products.

A BCA dropout himself, Kamlesh plans to create employment opportunities in his village through his venture. Many from his village are engineering graduates, but are currently unemployed.

"Naukri karunga toh 24 ghante ke liye kisi ka gulam rahunga, aur hum kisan hai hum kisi ke gulam nahi rehna chahte (If I do a job, I will be someone's slave for 24 hours, and we are farmers, we do not want to be someone's slave)," said Kamlesh whose brother serves in the Indian Army.

